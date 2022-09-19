Well, good luck Philly if you decide to vote and get Fetterman. You will only be voting for someone who will aid in the increasingly rampant criminal activity in your city limits. While I may not be exactly pleased by having only Oz on my Republican ticket, there is absolutely no way I can vote for Fetterman or a Democrat after the last 20 months and 6 years of investigations into a man I don’t even like that have led no where and have wasted millions in taxpayer dollars, then spending trillions more in an inflationary period. It is like everyone in government (both sides) has never managed a budget. This is how much you have to spend, do the best you can with it. Yes, you will have to make sacrifices and cuts, especially if you are trying to pay back debt (CCs, student loans, our national debt……). I see them spending more but never hearing about our debt going down….only up. And Joe’s claim that the trillions he is spending is paid for……who here really believes that? Honestly?
I am from Philly. My friend runs a soup kitchen in Kensington. I can not understand the people's addiction to the Democrat party in Philadelphia. It just keeps getting worse and worse every year the Democrats run that city.
This is the guy that chased down an unarmed black man with a rifle for no reason. He’s racist. Philly is already on its way to another Chicago. Vote fetterman in and Philly will be worse. This guy will let criminals free n guess where they’ll go
