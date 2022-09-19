Read full article on original website
Related
Fast Company
What the Adobe-Figma deal says about the future of deep collaboration
Adobe just announced its intention to buy Figma for $20 billion, which would be among the largest software acquisitions in history. More notable still is the timing and price paid: $20 billion represents more than 50 times the startup’s annual recurring revenue at a time when public comps are trading at around one-tenth of that level.
Fast Company
Niche no longer: How additive manufacturing is reaching scale
In May, the White House unveiled its AM Forward Initiative, a broad plan to accelerate the use of additive manufacturing (AM) in the United States. The initiative comes at an inflection point for the additive manufacturing industry. AM—also known as 3D printing—is not new, but historically, its primary use case was rapid prototyping. End users would print prototypes, then use traditional manufacturing methods to enter mass production. This continues to be a very valuable use for 3D printing.
Fast Company
How Matt Mochary became the preeminent tech-world CEO coach
There’s something Silicon Valley’s most indispensable CEO coach must get off his chest. “At times,” says Matt Mochary, “I realize that I’m a fraud.”. In the last decade, Mochary has built a career on guiding a good percentage of the tech industry’s youngest and most prominent CEOs toward being better managers, feeling more comfortable in the role, and even achieving professional joy. He’s not only the guy who teaches young CEOs how to do the job while they’re doing it; what sets him apart is his recognition of the psychological distress his clients are under, and the emphasis he places on off-loading the drudgery and releasing the pressure. His past and present client list is a who’s who of leaders from the go-go 2010s, including Vlad Tenev of Robinhood, which had a market cap that peaked at almost $60 billion; Sam Altman of OpenAI, which has raised more than $1 billion; and Brian Armstrong of crypto exchange Coinbase, which had its market cap exceed $76 billion last year. Even though Mochary, 53, moved to Hawaii two years ago and works exclusively via Zoom with his “coachees,” as he calls them, he continues to exert more influence in Silicon Valley management culture than any other coaching professional.
Fast Company
Meet Erica, the laughing robot designed to make AI more empathic
It’s the weekend, and you decide to pay a visit to your grandma, who lives alone. When you arrive, however, you realize she has another visitor, and you hear through the door the two of them laughing. You don’t make anything of it until you walk in and find that the visitor, sitting across the dining table from grandma, is a humanoid robot—and it’s laughing at your grandma’s joke.
RELATED PEOPLE
Fast Company
The awesome DALL-E-powered Instagram filter is proof of how important humans still are
Beyond creating images, DALL-E has two really useful and surprisingly cool image-editing tools called outpainting and inpainting. The first extends the framing of an image in any direction you want, creating new elements from scratch that seemingly blend into the original work. The second is a brush that replaces elements in the image with whatever you type in the prompt.
Fast Company
‘Don’t Look Up’ director donates $4 million to climate activists
With Golden Globe and Oscar nominations and a star-studded cast including Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, and Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up garnered quite the unexpected buzz for a Netflix apocalyptic satire. So much so that it broke Netflix’s streaming record with more than 152 million hours streamed in the week of the film’s debut. In the plot, inspired by the actual destruction of the planet, writer and director Adam McKay struck a nerve with audiences facing the real-life consequences of climate change.
Comments / 0