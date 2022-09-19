Read full article on original website
ormondbeachobserver.com
Calendar: Attend the Ormond Beach Live Original Music and Art Festival
When: 11 a.m. to midnight on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 23-25 Where: The Brass Tap, 250 Palm Coast Parkway NE, Unit 201 Building G, Palm Coast. Details: Attend a local Oktoberfest party, with drafts, pretzels, beer cheese, and activities like stein hoisting, liter relay chugs, corn hole and more. There will be live music on Saturday from 7-10 p.m.
flaglerlive.com
Gas Prices in Palm Coast Lower than $3.40 a Gallon, Continuing 30% Drop Since Mid-June
Palm Coast gas prices dropped below $3.40 a gallon on Monday, to $3.39 at most service stations along Guzzlers’ Alley on State Road 100, and at several stations gas was selling for $3.33 in Flagler, lower than the Florida average of $3.42 per gallon on Sunday. RaceTrac, Shell and...
seminoletribune.org
Florida lake with Native slur renamed
A lake in Florida’s Marion County has been renamed as one of 650 geographic sites across the U.S. that were put on a U.S. Department of Interior list due to the use of the word “squaw,” which is considered an offensive ethnic, racial and sexist slur, particularly toward Native American women.
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Condo planned for 'challenging' site in Ormond Beach
Dime Rock Properties proposes redeveloping a difficult lot with a residential condominium in Ormond Beach’s core beachside area. One obstacle is a 10- by 12-foot FPL vault, a concrete box with the utility’s heavy duty electronic equipment, which sits on the lot. FPL would not grant an easement.
floridaing.com
10 Interesting Restaurants in Lake Mary FL
The best restaurants in Lake Mary FL are definitely worth checking out! From Fine Dining to more relaxed and casual options, there’s something for everyone. And of course, with the beautiful lake views, you can’t go wrong!. If you’re ever in Lake Mary, Florida, be sure to check...
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in New Smyrna Beach, FL — 15 Top Places!
Nothing beats waking up, admiring the sunrise over the water, and then indulging in the best brunch in New Smyrna Beach. There is no mystery as to why brunch here is taking over everyone’s weekend, from the savory and sweet menu options to mimosas to bloody Marys. There are...
flaglerlive.com
416-Unit Apartment Complex on SR100 Near Colbert Ln. Adds to Growth Cluster Totaling 1,320 Units
The Palm Coast planning board this evening will consider recommending approval of Ocean Village, a 416-unit apartment complex to be built on 46 acres on the north side of State Road 100, just west of Colbert Lane. The complex would total seven buildings–three four story buildings and four three-story, along...
flaglerlive.com
Plan for a Massive Apartment Tower at Harborside Draws Opposition, Accusations and Delay
In a meeting that featured a developer’s representatives lashing into the city administration’s planning staff, the Palm Coast planning board late Tuesday night tabled to next month a controversial plan to rezone 18 acres at the Harborside marina. The proposal would make room for a massive 80-foot, U-shaped apartment tower, town houses, and maybe a hotel, that would add 432 apartments and housing units next to Palm Coast Resort’s existing, 72-apartment tower.
click orlando
🏓Pickleball popularity serves Volusia County $14M rec club expansion
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Have you ever heard of pickleball?. If the answer is no, you’re not alone. I was out of the loop until recently when a co-worker brought up that her husband got into the trend, spending hours at crowded pickleball courts. [TRENDING: Tropics watch: Chances...
Bed Bath & Beyond Is Closing These Florida Locations
The retailer is shutting down 150 stores across the country.
palmcoastobserver.com
COPS CORNER: The messy mystery guest
3:35 p.m. First block of Enterprise Drive, Palm Coast. Burglary from a vehicle. A man went to his storage unit to clean an RV he was keeping there. Although all of its doors were locked, the man noticed that someone — not him — had partially opened a window in the living area and left two cigarette butts on the living area table.
iheart.com
VIDEO: Huge Mystery Creature Found in Florida Park Has Social Media Stumped
Social Media has been left perplexed after a mysterious creature, estimated to be between 12 to 15 feet in length, was caught on video in the waters off of a city park in Florida. According to Miami Herald, Joe Tiller reports he was on the water with his wife, April,...
WATCH: Huge monitor lizard climbs up Florida homeowner’s window
A central Florida homeowner spotted an unusual sight on his front porch: a huge monitor lizard peering in through a window.
flaglerlive.com
Huey Magoo’s Opens on Nova Road in Ormond Beach
Huey Magoo’s – the “Filet Mignon of Chicken” – celebrated the grand opening of its newest restaurant in Ormond Beach today. This is the second Huey Magoo’s in the area for owner Buck Harris. Huey Magoo’s Ormond Beach is located at 222 N. Nova...
WESH
Deputies: Flagler County woman snapped neck of roommate's bird 'Sunflower,' killing it
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Flagler County woman was arrested after deputies say she killed her roommate's bird. Deputies were called to Luminary Circle around 10 a.m. on Monday for a report of animal cruelty. Officials made contact with a woman who explained that her roommate, Lindsey Theissen, had...
flaglerlive.com
Armed Employees or Guards in Flagler Schools Would Cost $150,000 to $600,000 in 1st Year
The Flagler County school district has several options if it chooses to supplement school security provided by the Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies with additional armed guards. One option is to train current school staff, including faculty, deans, principals, non-instructional personnel and bus drivers. A second option is to create...
palmcoastobserver.com
Palm Coast passes fiscal year 2023 budget, property tax rate with 4-1 vote
The Palm Coast City Council passed the city's 2023 fiscal year budget and property tax rate with a 4-1 vote at its Sept. 21 special budget meeting. Councilman Ed Danko was the dissenting vote. The 2023 budget totals $328,187,636, around 29% higher than the 2022 fiscal year budget. The property...
flaglerlive.com
Palm Coast’s Garry Lubi Re-Appointed to Daytona State College Board of Trustees
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Kelly Kwiatek and the reappointment of Garry Lubi and Dr. Randall Howard to the Daytona State College District Board of Trustees. Two current members, Sarah Dougherty and Bob Davis, are departing the Board. “Sarah and Bob have helped shepherd the College through...
Jacksonville Daily Record
HCA Florida Orange Park: New facilities to meet community growth
Over the past 48 years, HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital says it has grown from a small-town community hospital to a large teaching hospital, offering high-acuity specialized services. In response to Clay County’s rapid growth, the health system is adding services and facilities, including a 20-bed intensive care unit, adding...
flaglerlive.com
Flagler District Pays $6 Million for 685 Students to Attend Private Schools, Many Out of County, or Homeschooled
A new state law requires the Flagler County school district this year to pay just over $6 million to underwrite the private-school education of 685 students, including at parochial and out-of-county schools. The money also goes to families home-schooling their children. The district is also required to pay $750 per...
