myleaderpaper.com
Proposed Love’s truck stop meets opposition
The Love’s Travel Stops and Country stores company is working toward building a truck stop in Herculaneum, but not everyone in the city is putting out a welcome mat. Herculaneum officials said a Love’s Travel Stops representative recently visited them to talk about plans to construct a Love’s gas station, convenience store and truck stop on 28 acres west of I-55 and north of the roundabout at McNutt Street and Providence Way.
advantagenews.com
Grafton moves forward on expanding district
Earlier this year the old Boat Works building in Grafton was placed on the National Register of Historic Places. At around the same time, the city council began moving forward with extending the historic district to the east. The woman taking the lead on the project provided an update to those at this week’s city council meeting.
advantagenews.com
Route 66 projects continue across SW Illinois
With the mural project wrapping up soon, the next step on the “Last 100 Miles of Route 66 in southwest Illinois” project is set to begin. Now comes the so-called construction phase, with some historical landmarks getting a facelift and some brand-new attractions coming to points along the route.
advantagenews.com
Madison County Board green-lights spending for ARPA projects
The Madison County Board wrapped-up months of gathering input from municipalities and fire districts Wednesday night, by approving spending for 37 projects that qualify for American Rescue Plan Act funds. They are considered “immediate emergency appropriations,” but board member Chris Guy said a blue-ribbon panel of members and the county’s...
waynecojournalbanner.com
The History of Cuivre River State Park
Located in Troy, Missouri, Cuivre River State Park is a public recreation area covering more than 6,400 acres northeast of the city in the Lincoln Hills region of northeast Missouri. The state park’s rugged landscapes range from native grasslands to limestone bluffs overlooking the forests. The park offers an extensive system of hiking trails plus swimming and camping facilities and is managed by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
The One Illinois Road You Should Never Drive On, Especially At Night
Many tales and paranormal experiences surround Lebanon Road outside of Collinsville, Illinois, but most of them involve one of two things; the Acid Bridge and the "Seven Gates Of Hell". If you love all things haunted and paranormal, I'm sure you've heard about this infamous road that is often considered...
Bobcat kitten found alone, taken to Illinois wildlife center
JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. – A bobcat kitten was taken to an Illinois wildlife center after she was found alone in Montgomery County, Illinois. The kitten was taken to Treehouse Wildlife Center in Dow, Illinois on Friday, September 16, according to clinic supervisor Kerry Lennartz said. The Illinois Department of Conservation found her while they were […]
Crumbling Illinois mines located near train derailment
Some residents living in Clinton County believe mine subsidence contributed to Monday’s train derailment, just outside the village of Albers.
advantagenews.com
Grandpa Gang named parade marshals
The East End Improvement Association has announced the name of the Grand Marshal for this year’s Alton Halloween Parade. This year will see several marshals, as the association has chosen a civic group – the Grandpa Gang – to honor with the distinction. Parade Committee member Steve...
edglentoday.com
Alton Fire Department Quickly Contains Sulfuric Acid Spill Outside Argosy Casino
ALTON - The fast reaction of Alton Fire Department members prevented a battery spill of sulfuric acid going into nearby drains on Wednesday morning at Argosy Casino. Alton Deputy Fire Chief Matt Fischer said there was a portable jack in place to unload semis and something happened causing a large battery to fall to the ground spilling sulfuric acid.
feastmagazine.com
C and B Boiled Bagels will soon debut in Wood River, Illinois
St. Louis area residents with a hankering for chewy, New York-style bagels won’t have to wait much longer to find this one-of-a-kind breakfast food. Experienced local restaurateurs Amy and Matt Herren plan to open C and B Boiled Bagels in Wood River, Illinois, in December. The new spot will...
advantagenews.com
Alton’s 3rd Street reopens downtown
Alton’s 3rd Street has reopened in the downtown area dotted with bars and restaurants. Pavement restoration wrapped up on the area where Illinois American Water has been performing sewer separation work for the past several weeks. Belle Street now appears to be the area downtown where most of the work is happening.
advantagenews.com
Solar tour is Saturday
Over 100 solar homes, businesses, and non-profits across the state are participating in this weekend’s Illinois Solar Tour, with stops at homes in Troy, Glen Carbon, Belleville, and Caseyville. Hosted by the Illinois Solar Education Association, Saturday’s free tour will feature both in-person and virtual events. Troy, Illinois...
myleaderpaper.com
Ameren to install solar ‘canopies’ in House Springs
Ameren will install a solar energy system in Jefferson County. The St. Louis-based electric utility announced its plans to build solar “canopies” at its Jefferson District Operating Center, 6450 Hwy. MM, in House Springs. The Jefferson County project is one of two Ameren announced on Sept. 8. The...
advantagenews.com
East Alton board looking at water disconnect fees
The East Alton Village Board laid over an ordinance Tuesday that would amend current rates for water disconnect fees. Mayor Darren Carlton tells the Big Z the change is meant to disincentivize repeat offenders who continually allow their water to be disconnected. Your browser does not support the audio element.
advantagenews.com
Godfrey to offer stormwater guide
Stormwater issues have been a topic of discussion at Godfrey Village Hall at various points over the years. Although some of those problems were not a good use for tax payer dollars, according to the village engineer, they were serious enough for residents to approach the Village for assistance. Now, the village is offering a guide to assist homeowners with these issues.
Parts of Illinois & Missouri are being Renamed
Two places in Illinois and four in Missouri are being renamed as part of a Federal Policy that was put into place. Here are the places being renamed, and why they are being renamed. I saw this article from newschannel20.com, and it is about two places in Illinois that have...
advantagenews.com
Lois E. Lupardus
Lois E. Lupardus, 88, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away on September 19, 2022 at her home. She was born October 11, 1933 to the late John and Mary (Luffman) Austin in Dover, Tennessee. Lois and Homer B. Lupardus were married on December 6, 1968 and shared 36 years of marriage before his passing in 2004.
Train derails in Clinton County, Illinois
The cleanup is underway after a Norfolk Southern train derailed in Clinton County, Illinois Monday morning.
New Illinois law may help homeowners sued over solar panels
A home in Belleville is an eyesore, according to a lawsuit filed by the neighborhood homeowner’s association. It’s over the placement of solar panels.
