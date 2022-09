Harry Styles’ mother, Anne Twist, defended her son’s new film “Don’t Worry Darling” amid ongoing buzz of behind-the-scenes drama. “If you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything at all,” Twist wrote on her Instagram Story on Thursday seemingly in response to people criticizing the movie in her comments section the day before. “I’m astounded and saddened by the vitriolic comments on here to be honest. I enjoyed a film. If it’s not your cup of tea don’t go…” She continued, “If you don’t like me .. please don’t follow me. Simple.” While the movie hasn’t received great reviews from critics, Twist raved about...

