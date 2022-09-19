ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Madden Monday: 'Steelers offense has the stench of death. ... They should fire Matt Canada'

By Tim Benz
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MP4EF_0i1BNrfw00

Here is what we know about the Pittsburgh Steelers offense so far:

• The run game isn’t any better than what it was a season ago. In fact, it looks worse. Najee Harris has only 72 yards over two games.

• None of the receivers have really found a rhythm to speak of.

• Offensive coordinator Matt Canada is moving the pocket and rolling out Mitch Trubisky quite a bit, but there doesn’t seem to be much of a purpose to it.

• They are still doing that incredibly annoying thing where they throw the ball well short of the sticks and just cross their fingers and hope the pass-catcher will pick up the necessary yards to gain after the catch. Which they rarely do.

All that is translating into a measly 4.3 yards-per-play average, about 25 minutes of average possession time, 12 of 30 on third downs, and just 30 offensive points.

Mark Madden of 105.9 The X and TribLIVE has seen enough.

“That offense has the stench of death,” Madden said on this week’s “Madden Monday” podcast. “There is nothing to like about it. Nothing to trust about it. It is the same as last year, only worse.”

• Mark Madden: Steelers offense has limitations, but Matt Canada deserves blame, too

• Tim Benz: 'Airing of Grievances' as Steelers struggle in all phases against Patriots

• Mitch Trubisky’s home opener for Steelers much like his tenure with Bears

Of course, all people in Pittsburgh seem to be focusing on is the quarterback position. “Replace Trubisky with the Pitt guy right now!”

That’s going to be a moot point this week, though. With a Thursday night game in Cleveland looming, the Steelers aren’t going to pull Trubisky for rookie Kenny Pickett. Nor are they going to fire Matt Canada with a game in four days.

No matter how bad of a job he might be doing.

But Madden wouldn’t wait, regardless of circumstances.

“They should fire Matt Canada,” Madden said. “It’s really early to have that discussion, except when you look at that offense and realize it’s probably not going to change. They are not protecting the ball. They are turtling. It is 100% a cowardly method of attacking. They never throw deep. They never throw over the middle. George Pickens is wholly uninvolved. There is no deception. I could go on and on about what I don’t like about that offense. There is not a single thing I do like about it. So I’d fire him.”

So if the Steelers did that — at some point after this week’s game — who would be the offensive coordinator in his place?

“Somebody else,” Madden said.

Aside from Canada, Madden and I got into the shortcomings of the Steelers defense without T.J. Watt. We also discussed the woes of the AFC North this weekend, Ke’Bryan Hayes and his sunflower seeds and the latest drama from “Cobra Kai.”

Comments / 5

Related
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Ripped NFL Quarterback On Monday

It's no secret that the Las Vegas Raiders have been disappointing this season. They've lost their first two games and appear to be not on the same page both offensively and defensively. Quarterback Derek Carr has also not been himself and Stephen A. Smith noticed that, too. Smith absolutely went...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Not Happy With Steelers Fans On Sunday

Mitch Trubisky has not endeared himself to Pittsburgh Steelers fans thus far. The team's new starting quarterback had another lackluster outing Sunday, going 21-of-33 for 168 passing yards, a touchdown, and an interception in a 17-14 loss to the New England Patriots. Disgruntled fans booed Trusbisky in his first home game with the team while chanting for rookie Kenny Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Titans said after Week 2 loss to Bills

The Tennessee Titans are off to about as ugly an 0-2 start as one can possibly imagine. After getting upset at the hands of the New York Giants in Week 1, Tennessee was crushed by the Buffalo Bills in Week 2, 41-7. Tennessee was horrible in every phase of the...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Steelers' Suspension News

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without a member on the backend of their defense for the at least the next three games according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport. Per RapSheet, "Steelers S Damontae Kazee was suspended for the next 3 games for violations of the NFL’s substances of abuse policy."
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Ke'bryan Hayes
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Unhappy News

Tom Brady is not happy about the NFL's decision to suspend wide receiver Mike Evans for one game for his actions during Sunday's win over the Saints. Evans, the Bucs' best wide receiver, got into a fight during Sunday's win in New Orleans. He went at Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore, sparking a scuffle between the two teams. Evans has said he was defending his quarterback.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About Lamar Jackson

Consider Patriots head coach Bill Belichick a believer in Lamar Jackson. At Wednesday's press conference, the future Hall of Fame coach said that Jackson has answered all of the questions coming out of Louisville and then some. Telling reporters, “Without a doubt. He’s the type of players that’s an MVP...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stench#American Football#Nfl#Sports#Patriots
Yardbarker

Bills share medical update on Dane Jackson after scary hit to head

Dane Jackson was taken to a hospital after taking a scary hit to the head on Monday night, but he has movement in his extremities. Jackson’s Bills were leading the Tennessee Titans 17-7 with just under a minute before halftime when the injury occurred. The Titans had a 2nd-and-10 and went with an empty backfield, signaling a likely passing play.
NFL
Yardbarker

Boris’ TNF DFS Steelers and Browns Breakdown

S Minkhah Fitzpatrick was dealing with leg cramps at practice on Wednesday, but he should be fine. QB Jacoby Brissett is dealing with an ankle injury but should be good to go. DE Jadeveon Clowney is OUT with an ankle injury. Linemen Conklin, Hubbard and Bitonio were all limited participants...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
The Spun

Steelers Had Important Return To Practice On Tuesday

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush exited Sunday's loss to the New England Patriots after injuring his foot. Fortunately, the former first-round pick will not have to miss any time. Bush was able to practice fully on Tuesday, putting him on track to play against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
13K+
Followers
873
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy