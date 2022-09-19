Read full article on original website
U.S.-led Pacific group to focus on climate amid China concerns
WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - China's ambitions in the Pacific are a concern for some Pacific Island leaders, White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Thursday, but a growing U.S. partnership with allies in the region aims to address issues such as climate change, health and technology links.
Spain supports 'mutually acceptable' solution for Western Sahara -Sanchez
NEW YORK, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Thursday that Spain supports a "mutually acceptable political solution" regarding Western Sahara. "We fully support the work of the UN Secretary Special Envoy, work that we deem to be absolutely crucial," Sanchez said during his speech to the United Nations General Assembly.
