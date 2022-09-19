Read full article on original website
Related
MLive.com
Those who stay will be stronger: Michigan basketball takes advantage of offseason
The Michigan men’s basketball team will look much different this season, and not just because the majority of the players are new to the program. The roster is filled with guys who got stronger over the offseason, according to strength coach Jon Sanderson. As a result, they’re jumping higher, running faster, and are better prepared for the upcoming season.
MLive.com
Minnesota vs. Michigan State Football prediction and odds: Saturday, 9/24
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Michigan State Spartans will try to bounce back from a tough loss to the Washington Huskies when they entertain the Minnesota Golden...
Once favored, Michigan State now a home underdog vs. Minnesota
The Spartans have something to prove following their first loss of the season...
Did Jim Harbaugh just foreshadow the next step for Michigan’s offense?
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The comment was subtle enough in nature that most folks listening would skip right over it, but Jim Harbaugh may have just signaled that a more explosive Michigan offense is on the way. After the Wolverines’ 59-0 rout of Connecticut on Saturday, Harbaugh fielded another...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Look: Urban Meyer Makes Opinion On Michigan Fans Clear
Born and raised in Ohio and going on to coach the Ohio State Buckeyes for seven years, there's no Big Blue blood running through Urban Meyer's veins. Meyer will soon find himself back in Ann Arbor on FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" and speaking on "Urban's Take with Tim May," the college football analyst had some nice things to say about the Wolverines and their fans.
MLive.com
Maryland coach: ‘We have nothing to lose’ facing Big Ten champ Michigan
Maryland is off to a fast start this season, but head coach Mike Locksley knows his program’s place in the Big Ten’s pecking order. The Terrapins are 3-0 with an offense putting up 499 yards per game. They’re still heavy underdogs at No. 4 Michigan on Saturday in the Big Ten opener for both teams.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI projects the winner of Michigan State-Minnesota
Michigan State looks to bounce back from a rough showing against its toughest opponent of the young season Saturday, losing to Washington, 39-28. Minnesota, on the other hand, is looking to prove to the world that they are, indeed, for real. The Golden Gophers have easily dispatched each team they’ve faced this season, outscoring opponents 149-17.
Michigan Football vs Maryland: Prediction and odds for Week 4 College Football
Michigan football will finally start Big Ten play this week as 3-0 Maryland will come to Ann Arbor for the home opener. Here’s a look at the odds and an early prediction. Everybody has had their say about Michigan football‘s non-conference schedule and there’s no doubt that it was weak.
RELATED PEOPLE
Michigan RB commit continues climb up 247Sports Composite rankings
After a very, very strong start to his senior season, Michigan 2023 four-star running back commitment Cole Cabana continued his climb up the 247Sports Composite rankings, moving up 34 spots to 161st overall in the country regardless of position. The Dexter (MI) native is now the sixth-ranked running back in the cycle.
Saline 4-star tight end nabs first SEC football offer
SALINE – Interest in Dylan Mesman continues to grow. The Saline 4-star junior tight end added an offer from Kentucky on Tuesday, his first from an SEC school. Mesman made the announcement on social media.
MLive.com
Who has the best football helmet in the Jackson area?
JACKSON -- Last week, we asked you what you felt was the top football stadium in the Jackson area, and MLive readers voiced their preference for Addison. This week it’s time for focus not on the field of play but on the helmets the players are wearing.
Mel Tucker: Big Questions Surrounding Him
Michigan State Football got exposed on national television against the Washington Huskies. This led to a bunch of questions surrounding Mel Tucker. Eric and Ryan discuss these questions and compare them to a former coach who had a downturn in his third year as well, but ultimately turned it around.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLive.com
Who has the coolest Grand Rapids area football helmet? Here’s MLive’s take
MLive.com readers settled one debate, but now we have another. Sports reporters across MLive regions presented their favorite high school football stadiums last week and had readers weigh in on the topic. Readers voted Greenville’s Legacy Field as the Grand Rapids area’s top stadium in a poll that closed Wednesday.
MLive.com
Voters pick Addison as top Jackson-area stadium
JACKSON -- MLive readers in the Jackson area have spoken and have selected Addison as having the top football stadium in the area. With 25.52% of the more than 1,000 votes cast, Addison beat out Western and Concord.
MLive.com
Poll results: MLive readers select Grand Rapids area’s best football stadium
Greenville’s Legacy Field polled well in 2014 when MLive asked readers to vote on Michigan’s best high school stadium. Legacy Field finished second overall in the voting, and while plenty of state-of-the-art facilities have sprung up in the past eight years, Greenville’s digs are still a fan favorite.
Portland boys basketball coach Jason Goerge dies at 48
Goerge died at Sparrow Health System on Saturday, Sept. 17.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLive.com
Who’s trending up? Here are Jackson-area football teams moving in the right direction
JACKSON -- Through four weeks of the high school football season, playoff pictures are starting to clarify and conference races are starting to heat up. Some teams that have stumbled along the way are changing direction. Here are the teams in the Jackson area that are trending up.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan State University freshman wants more done to protect students after attack near campus
EAST LANSING, Mich. – A freshman at Michigan State University said she was attacked near campus and even though she got away, she is worried about the safety of other students. The attack happened during sorority rush week in the area of Burcham Drive and Abbot Road in East...
Inside the Abandoned 1970 Murder House North of Lansing, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. On the night of Nov. 19, 1970, Alonzo Hart Jr. returned home, in the small Michigan city of Ithaca, north of Lansing, from work between 8:30-9:00 PM. His wife, Sarah Jane, had packed their six kids into the car and "went shopping" so she wouldn't be home during the murder she had planned with Phillip Lippert & William Pribble.
Michigan Daily
Sixteen years ago, affirmative action was banned in Michigan. With upcoming Supreme Court lawsuit, it may be banned nationwide.
Since 2006, the University of Michigan has been running what it calls a “natural experiment” in race-neutral admissions. Following a 2006 statewide vote that banned affirmative action in the state’s public universities, the University radically shifted its admissions procedures for the first time since 1963 by removing race from the admission process. On Oct. 31, the Supreme Court will hear the lawsuits brought by Students for Fair Admissions, an anti-affirmative action organization challenging racially informed admissions practices at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina.
Comments / 0