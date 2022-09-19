ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Those who stay will be stronger: Michigan basketball takes advantage of offseason

The Michigan men’s basketball team will look much different this season, and not just because the majority of the players are new to the program. The roster is filled with guys who got stronger over the offseason, according to strength coach Jon Sanderson. As a result, they’re jumping higher, running faster, and are better prepared for the upcoming season.
Minnesota vs. Michigan State Football prediction and odds: Saturday, 9/24

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Michigan State Spartans will try to bounce back from a tough loss to the Washington Huskies when they entertain the Minnesota Golden...
Look: Urban Meyer Makes Opinion On Michigan Fans Clear

Born and raised in Ohio and going on to coach the Ohio State Buckeyes for seven years, there's no Big Blue blood running through Urban Meyer's veins. Meyer will soon find himself back in Ann Arbor on FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" and speaking on "Urban's Take with Tim May," the college football analyst had some nice things to say about the Wolverines and their fans.
ESPN's FPI projects the winner of Michigan State-Minnesota

Michigan State looks to bounce back from a rough showing against its toughest opponent of the young season Saturday, losing to Washington, 39-28. Minnesota, on the other hand, is looking to prove to the world that they are, indeed, for real. The Golden Gophers have easily dispatched each team they’ve faced this season, outscoring opponents 149-17.
Michigan RB commit continues climb up 247Sports Composite rankings

After a very, very strong start to his senior season, Michigan 2023 four-star running back commitment Cole Cabana continued his climb up the 247Sports Composite rankings, moving up 34 spots to 161st overall in the country regardless of position. The Dexter (MI) native is now the sixth-ranked running back in the cycle.
Who has the best football helmet in the Jackson area?

JACKSON -- Last week, we asked you what you felt was the top football stadium in the Jackson area, and MLive readers voiced their preference for Addison. This week it’s time for focus not on the field of play but on the helmets the players are wearing.
Mel Tucker: Big Questions Surrounding Him

Michigan State Football got exposed on national television against the Washington Huskies. This led to a bunch of questions surrounding Mel Tucker. Eric and Ryan discuss these questions and compare them to a former coach who had a downturn in his third year as well, but ultimately turned it around.
Voters pick Addison as top Jackson-area stadium

JACKSON -- MLive readers in the Jackson area have spoken and have selected Addison as having the top football stadium in the area. With 25.52% of the more than 1,000 votes cast, Addison beat out Western and Concord.
Inside the Abandoned 1970 Murder House North of Lansing, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. On the night of Nov. 19, 1970, Alonzo Hart Jr. returned home, in the small Michigan city of Ithaca, north of Lansing, from work between 8:30-9:00 PM. His wife, Sarah Jane, had packed their six kids into the car and "went shopping" so she wouldn't be home during the murder she had planned with Phillip Lippert & William Pribble.
Sixteen years ago, affirmative action was banned in Michigan. With upcoming Supreme Court lawsuit, it may be banned nationwide.

Since 2006, the University of Michigan has been running what it calls a “natural experiment” in race-neutral admissions. Following a 2006 statewide vote that banned affirmative action in the state’s public universities, the University radically shifted its admissions procedures for the first time since 1963 by removing race from the admission process. On Oct. 31, the Supreme Court will hear the lawsuits brought by Students for Fair Admissions, an anti-affirmative action organization challenging racially informed admissions practices at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina.
