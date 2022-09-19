Read full article on original website
Related
Laver Cup 2022: How to watch Roger Federer’s last tournament on TV and online
Roger Federer is set to feature in a special edition of the Laver Cup as the O2 Arena in London plays host to the final tournament in the career of one of the greatest sportspeople of all time.The 20-time grand slam champion announced his retirement from tennis last week at the age of 41 but will first team up with Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray as Europe take on Team World.Europe have won all four previous editions of the tournament but the likes of Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe will be hoping to earn the...
Roger Federer says his four KIDS are the reason for his tennis success as he reveals their presence on the road helped him stay hungry... and insists he would rather have retired a DECADE ago than left them at home
Tennis legend Roger Federer has heaped praise on his four children for helping him stay hungry over the last 10 years of his career, revealing he would rather have retired a decade ago than left them at home while he travelled the world. The legendary 20-time Grand Slam winner, who...
tatler.com
Roger Federer to return to Wimbledon in surprising new role
‘Having past players or champions commentate is important’, Federer acknowledged. ‘That’s why I’ve always loved having Johnny Mac [John McEnroe] around, [Mats] Wilander, you name it, Chrissie Evert. It’s super important they give you the insight, they tell you how it used to be or how they felt. And I think sometimes you watch matches because of the commentary and less about the match itself.'
Suits you! Roger Federer poses with old rivals Novak Djokovic and Sir Andy Murray and other top stars in front of Tower Bridge ahead of his FINAL tournament before retiring
Roger Federer has been pictured posing alongside old rivals and current tennis stars at Tower Bridge ahead of his final tournament this week. The retiring tennis star is set to bring down the curtain on his illustrious career in at the Laver Cup at the O2 in London, just down the river from where he won a record eight Wimbledon titles.
RELATED PEOPLE
Roger Federer names dream doubles partner for final match after confirming he won’t play singles at Laver Cup
Roger Federer has confirmed the final match of his tennis career will be in the doubles at the Laver Cup on Friday night.The 41-year-old, who announced his retirement from the sport last week following a record-breaking career, said he is still having to manage the “limitations” on his body.The Swiss has undergone several knee surgeries in recent years, and has not played competitively since he was defeated by Hubert Hurkacz in the Wimbledon quarter-finals in 2021.As it stands, that will be Federer’s final singles match of his career, but the 20-time grand slam champion has confirmed he will take...
All About Roger Federer and Mirka Federer's 4 Kids
The tennis star and his wife are proud parents of two sets of twins Roger Federer's biggest supporters are his family. The tennis player first met his wife Mirka, who is also a tennis player, when they were representing Switzerland at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney. They eventually tied the knot in 2009. Since then, they have become a family of six, welcoming two sets of identical twins. In July 2009, the couple welcomed twin daughters Charlene Riva and Myla Rose and in 2014, they welcomed another set of identical...
Look: Golf World Reacts To Awkward Paulina Gretzky News
Last week, former PGA Tour star turned LIV golfer Dustin Johnson was asked an uncomfortable question about his wife at a tournament press conference. Johnson, who married Paulina Gretzky earlier this year, was asked an awkward hypothetical question. “If you were stranded on an island for the rest of your...
GOLF・
Roger Federer to partner Rafael Nadal for final match as Laver Cup schedule revealed
Roger Federer will play the final match of his career alongside Rafael Nadal in the doubles as the schedule for the opening day of the Laver Cup was revealed.Federer is set to take to the court for the last time on Friday night, bringing the curtain down on a record-breaking career in the sport.The 41-year-old is unable to participate in the singles due to fitness issues but he identified his friend and great rival Nadal as a dream partnership for his final match, in what the Swiss said would send a “great message to not just tennis but sports...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rafael Nadal delighted to play role in ‘historic’ Roger Federer farewell at Laver Cup
Rafael Nadal is used to pressure but even he will be feeling the nerves when he lines up alongside Roger Federer for the Swiss great’s final match.Federer will bring the curtain down on his illustrious career by partnering Nadal in doubles at the Laver Cup after Team Europe captain Bjorn Borg granted the 20-time grand slam champion his wish to compete alongside his oldest and greatest rival.The ‘GOAT Dream Team’, with 42 major titles between them, will face Americans Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe of Team World at London’s 02 on Friday night.“It’s a different kind of pressure,” said Nadal....
Roger Federer helps Andy Murray identify notable London landmark ahead of Laver Cup
Brit tennis star Andy Murray was given a lesson in local London architecture ahead of the Laver Cup - by Swiss-born Roger Federer.The pair, along with a host of other big names in the sport including Novak Djokovic, are in the city ahead of the Laver Cup starting on Friday at the O2.Federer has announced his retirement ahead of the tournament, which will be his last as a touring professional after two decades at the top of the game.And his talents are clearly not just limited to on the court, as he pointed out The Shard to a confused...
‘It’s going to be special’: Roger Federer’s final match brings rivals together ahead of Laver Cup
It was one of the many touching moments ahead of the Laver Cup, as a scene of greatness was marked by reflection and gratitude. Roger Federer looked to his left and saw Rafael Nadal then he turned to his right, towards Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray. He took in the memories of nearly two decades of battles and the historic rivalries they had shared and breathed, as if to let it all go. “It feels right that I’m going first,” Federer concluded.For Federer, the clock is ticking towards the moment in which he will emerge onto the court for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
golfmagic.com
Louis Oosthuizen just might have LIV Golf Tour buyer's remorse: "It sucks"
Louis Oosthuizen, who has resigned his membership from the PGA Tour to play the LIV Golf Invitational Series, says it "sucks" he won't be able to compete in the forthcoming Presidents Cup. Oosthuizen - who previously stated that he "didn't understand the fuss about LIV" has a very strong record...
GOLF・
'Once in a lifetime experience': Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Sir Andy Murray enjoy a practice alongside retiring Roger Federer for the first and final time ahead of the Laver Cup
Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Sir Andy Murray all joined retiring Roger Federer for practice ahead of the Laver Cup. The Big Four are teaming up for the first and last time to represent Team Europe in Federer’s final tournament at the O2 Arena. The 20-time Grand Slam winner...
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal opponents eyeing upset in ‘beyond iconic’ clash
Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe are relishing their role as pantomime villains in Friday night’s “beyond iconic” doubles showdown with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.Federer, the winner of 20 grand slam titles, is partnering his oldest rival Nadal at the Laver Cup in what will be the Swiss great’s final match of an illustrious 24-year career.But Sock, nowadays more of a doubles specialist, and Tiafoe represent a serious challenge to the exalted Team Europe duo."I'm just excited to play two up-and-comers."@FTiafoe is here for the doubles win only on Day 1.#LaverCup pic.twitter.com/1gHwKjXYWe— Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 22, 2022Team World, captained...
Federer to AP: Tennis will withstand big-name retirements
LONDON (AP) — Roger Federer was paying attention right along with everybody else when Serena Williams played what is expected to be her last match three weeks ago at the U.S. Open. “Not surprised. Just very similar to me, in many ways. We were expecting it to come at...
Roger Federer set to play 'special' final match of career on Friday with Rafael Nadal
After numerous close battles against each other over the years, Roger Federer will get to enjoy what he called a "special moment" in partnering with Rafael Nadal for the final match of his career.
Roger Federer says he knows it's right decision to retire
Roger Federer says he now is at peace with his choice to retire from professional tennis and plans to close his career with one doubles match at the Laver Cup — perhaps with longtime rival Rafael Nadal by his side.“I'm happy, because I know it's the right decision” to walk away from the game, Federer said at a news conference Wednesday at the arena that will host the team competition founded by his management company.Wearing a blue blazer with the sleeves rolled up to his elbows, and a white polo shirt, Federer took questions for about a half-hour, occasionally...
Federer 'nervous' ahead of farewell doubles match at Laver Cup
Roger Federer has admitted that he is “nervous” ahead of the final match of his professional career at the Laver Cup.The 41-year-old Swiss tennis star will play a doubles match on Friday, 23 September, before retiring from the sport.Mr Federer is considered one of the greatest tennis players of all time, as a 20-time grand slam champion and eight-time Wimbledon winner.“I’m nervous, I haven’t played in so long,” Mr Federer said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Roger Federer wishes he could ‘go on forever’ as he prepares to retire from tennisRoger Federer wishes he could ‘go on forever’ as he prepares to retire from tennisRoger Federer retirement ‘a sad, sad day’ for tennis, Andy Murray says
Roger Federer Intends to Play Final Match at Friday’s Laver Cup
The 20-time Grand Slam champion will participate in the doubles match on Friday, but not in the singles bracket.
Comments / 0