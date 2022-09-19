It was one of the many touching moments ahead of the Laver Cup, as a scene of greatness was marked by reflection and gratitude. Roger Federer looked to his left and saw Rafael Nadal then he turned to his right, towards Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray. He took in the memories of nearly two decades of battles and the historic rivalries they had shared and breathed, as if to let it all go. “It feels right that I’m going first,” Federer concluded.For Federer, the clock is ticking towards the moment in which he will emerge onto the court for...

TENNIS ・ 10 HOURS AGO