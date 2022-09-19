ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MLive.com

Vote for best high school football helmet in the Muskegon-area

Muskegon-area high school football helmets MUSKEGON – We’ve already dished out some of our favorite high school football helmets in the Muskegon area but now we want to know your opinion on who wears the sharpest helmets. Readers of MLive and the Muskegon Chronicle have until noon on...
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive.com

5 upward trending Grand Rapids football teams, plus weekly top 10

The season didn’t start so well for three of the Grand Rapids area football teams highlighted in this week’s trending upwards post. But it appears that those squads have their seasons turned around after this past Friday’s games. Check out who else is trending along with this week’s top 10 teams below:
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Hail Up to Golfball-Size Batters West Michigan

Hail up to Golfball-size pounded parts of West Michigan Wednesday morning (9 21 22). The largest hail report from a trained spotter was golfball-size just west of Cedar Springs and a report of 2″ hail near Mason in Ingham Co. Hail fell across S. Newaygo, N and E. Kent, parts of Montcalm and Ionia Co. and the Lansing Area.
CEDAR SPRINGS, MI
townandtourist.com

26 BEST Restaurants in Grand Rapids (Brews, Tacos, Steaks, And More!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Grand Rapids, Michigan, is located on the Western side of the mitten. The city sits along the Grand River, just east of Lake Michigan. As the second largest city in the state, Grand Rapids (GR) has a solid artistic culture filled with art, dance, symphonies, and opera performances. The town welcomes almost a million visitors yearly, from tourists to business travelers.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
hawaiimomblog.com

Visit Grand Rapids: Frosty Boy

Our obligatory ice cream stop while in Michigan was Frosty Boy, which has multiple locations throughout the state serving their popular soft serves and flurries. I had the Chocolate and Vanilla Twist. I'm not usually a soft-serve person (I love hard ice cream), but since Frosty Boy is known for their soft serve, I had to give it a try.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive.com

Michigan's Best Local Eats: Renzema's Bakery

Loaves of bread sit on display at Renzema’s Bakery on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at 214 Link Ln in Parchment. Renzema's Bakery sells different types of bread for people to order the night before or purchase the next morning.Get Photo. 8 / 16. Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Renzema’s Bakery...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive.com

Michigan Week 3 high school boys soccer rankings

The Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association announced its Week 3 boys soccer rankings, with a change at the top of the rankings. In Division 3, Grand Rapids Catholic Central takes over the top spot, supplanting Grand Rapids Christian. Catholic Central was ranked second in the state in Week 2 before taking the top spot.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
grmag.com

Fresh catch! GR welcomes new seafood restaurant

This summer, Grand Rapids welcomed a high-end seafood restaurant ready to serve an underserved niche in the downtown food scene. Michigan is not exactly a haven for seafood — the nice fish from the Great Lakes notwithstanding — so it’s no surprise there is not a huge array of restaurants serving a vast lineup of seafood. Leo’s has checked the box since the early 2000s, Fish Lad’s is a dynamic retailer in the Downtown Market, and Beacon Corner Bar recently opened to fill the niche, but the May opening of the Real Seafood Company, 141 Lyon St. NW, was a welcome addition. So far, it is delivering on its promise to add quality seafood to the marketplace.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive.com

Western Michigan vs. San Jose State predictions, odds and spread pick

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. College Football Week 4 features three different matchups Thursday and Friday night before the majority of the games kick off on Saturday. The Western Michigan Broncos dropped their Week 3 contest against the Pittsburgh Panthers 34-13 and will now travel to the west coast for their showdown against the San Jose State Spartans. Let’s dive into our experts’ Western Michigan vs. San Jose State predictions and the odds provided by Caesars Sportsbook.
SAN JOSE, CA

