Audacy's Country Hit Pick of the Week: Kane Brown, Katelyn Brown 'Thank God'

Our Audacy Country "Hit Pick of the Week" is Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown ’s “Thank God.”

With the release of Kane Brown’s brand new studio album, Different Man , comes a fresh single and it’s unlike anything he’s ever done before. “Thank God,” Brown’s new single to Country radio features his wife, Katelyn and gives a special glimpse into their passionate marriage.

The duet features the pair singing together and separate as they showcase their faith and the gratitude they have for one another. While the lyrics paint a beautiful picture on their own, Kane and Katelyn also debuted a music video for the track that has everybody gushing.

“The most special experience with the love of my life,” Katelyn said on social media with a clip of the song. The 30-year-old mother of two formerly pursued a career in Pop and R&B music.

“She’s pumped, she’s scared though,” Kane said of his wife joining him on a song. “She Just loves to sing. She doesn’t like to be in the spotlight, so if it blows up how I think it’s going to blow up, I was like ‘They’re going to ask you to do award shows!’ And she’s like, ‘No.’ I think we would both be nervous because she has bad anxiety. She would just freeze up, but I know that if she did do it, she would kill it!”

