Sheboygan, WI

This Sheboygan podcast is amplifying women’s voices near and far. What to know about season 2 of ‘You Betcha She Did!’

By Alex Garner, Sheboygan Press
 3 days ago
SHEBOYGAN - When Rayna Rokicki returned to Sheboygan after teaching for six years in Lagos, Nigeria, she noticed more women-owned businesses downtown.

She said she’s always been pro-women. But becoming the owner of her own business, Ladies First Digital Media Company, where she helps produce podcasts and YouTube channels for women entrepreneurs, gave her another perspective.

“Even though we've come pretty far and it's 2022, there's still a lot more challenges and responsibility that I feel that women face and mothers face,” Rokicki told the Sheboygan Press.

Wanting to merge her passions for podcasting and supporting women, in April, she launched “You Betcha She Did!,” a podcast focused on women entrepreneurs and women paving their own paths.

Season two launches Sept. 20 and features a different woman leader each week.

This season, Rokicki will chat with several local women business owners, like Kelly D. Holstine, WordHaven BookHouse owner; Jordan Gottsacker, Honey and Ace owner; and Baley Mikita, part of women-owned Optimal Health Chiropractic & Rehabilitation.

Other women across the country and world — like a brain scientist from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a bakery owner from Nigeria — will also be featured in season two.

Identifying more as an introvert than an extrovert, Rokicki said deciding to host a podcast was initially a challenge.

“It's one aspect to be behind the scenes working on podcasts, and then it's another one to put yourself in front of the microphone and kind of promote yourself, and I was a little nervous about that,” she said. “At first, I was like, ‘I don't really like to be in the spotlight so much.’ But once I got going, it has been a really good experience.

"And I also just remind myself ... it's not really about me, it's about the really fantastic women that I'm promoting," she said.

Before starting “You Betcha She Did!”, Rokicki worked on podcasts for about a year after teaching audio and video editing as a language arts teacher.

Through First Ladies Digital Media Company, Rokicki works with Novice Studios, a women-owned podcast production company in North Carolina, and YouTube channel “The Master Playbook,” where financial coach Holly Reid Toodle gives advice on raising money-smart kids.

On the producing side for clients, she works on audio editing, writing show notes, publishing and promotion. On “You Betcha She Did!”, that work is added on top of creating the ideas, being the host and communicating with guests.

“I think between YouTube and the podcast producing — those are two spheres that keep growing in popularity, and I can't imagine they're going to slow down at any point,” Rokicki said.

Rokicki said she thinks podcasts are a great medium because they can be listened to while doing anything, don’t necessarily require a huge following and can be a way to amplify different messages.

“I really am interested in amplifying women's voices and women's stories and celebrating all the great stuff that's happening,” Rokicki said. “... From the work I've done as a podcast producer, it really is a great way to promote your message, whether you're a woman business owner, entrepreneur, your brand. More and more, it seems like the demand for especially independent producers is going up because more and more people want to share their stories or build their audience or share wisdom in the way that they can.”

The first season of “You Betcha She Did!” had 1,500 downloads and was ranked No. 163 among podcasts in Sweden.

“I don't know how or why,” she said about her podcast ranking in Sweden. "My assumption is that one of the guests I had, or maybe one or two of them, they must have a fan base in Sweden. And maybe enough of those people tuned in at a certain point that I ranked there because I don't know anyone in Sweden. That's really weird. So that was just kind of a fun surprise.”

She said she hopes to get up to 3,000 downloads and eventually rank among the top podcasts in the United States.

“You Betcha She Did!” can be listened to on streaming services like Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Those interested in being interviewed can email Rokicki at youbetchashedid@gmail.com.

Contact Alex Garner at 224-374-2332 or agarner@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @alexx_garner.

