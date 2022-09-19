Sheboygan fall fun includes Spieker’s Titanic-themed corn maze, apple picking, pumpkins and apple cider. Here's what to know.

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY - With the first day of fall approaching, here are some places in Sheboygan County that have corn mazes, pumpkin and apple picking, and other attractions.

Pumpkin picking

Tom, Annette and their son Ross opened their 6-acre corn maze last weekend at Spieker's Pumpkin Farm, N. 1181 Highway 57 in Random Lake.

This season’s theme is the Titanic, with the maze featuring the ship hitting the iceberg and Captain Edward Smith.

Tom Spieker doesn’t use GPS technology to go from paper to the maze. He does it all by hand.

Using a piece of graph paper, Tom marks dead ends and pathways through the maze and areas where they plan to put posts with trivia punch cards. This year, if people can reach the punch cards with trivia about the movie “Titanic,” they can win a small gourd.

After that, he goes in with Ross to cut the corn and mark the posts.

“I like the time of working on it, the challenge of it,” Tom said.

From sketching, cutting the corn and marking the posts, Tom said it took Ross and him about 40 hours to complete.

The Spiekers have done themed corn mazes since around 1997, with themes ranging from the Wizard of Oz to the Brewers to a veterans tribute.

In addition to the corn maze that’s open on weekends, Spieker’s has wagon rides, a petting barn, a concession stand and pumpkin picking.

“(It’s) lots of fun just to see all the families (and) kids,” Annette said. “And we’re really starting with a new generation now where it’s people telling us that they came as kids and now they’re bringing their families, so that’s pretty rewarding.”

Spieker’s also has a retail space in their barn where they sell a variety of squash, gourds, decorative pumpkins, straw bales, broom and Indian corn, and scarecrows.

“If it’s about the fall, we got it,” Annette said.

Admission to Spieker’s is free and the corn maze is $6 per person for those who are older than 3 years old.

Pleasure Valley Pumpkins, W7757 S. County Road A in Adell, and Bulitz Pumpkin Farm, N6327 Rangeline Road in Kohler, will both open for pumpkin picking Oct. 1.

Admission to Pleasure Valley Pumpkins is $15 with cash and $16 with a credit card. Kids younger than 2 years old are admitted free. Admission includes access to several attractions, including a family and kids’ train, a corn maze, a hay wagon ride, a haunted house and pumpkin picking under 20 pounds.

Pleasure Valley Pumpkins will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekends until Oct. 30.

Pumpkins will be available for picking and purchase at Bulitz Pumpkin Farm. Fall decorations and a variety of squash can also be bought.

Apple picking

Apple picking season is underway at Pigeon River Apple Orchard, 3532 N. 21st St. in Sheboygan, Log Cabin Orchard, N4797 County Road E in Plymouth, and M&T’s Gibbsville Orchard, N3322 State Road 32 in Sheboygan Falls.

At Pigeon River Apple Orchard, McIntosh are available for picking and Honey Crisp will be ready for picking by the end of September. Gala, Redfree and Paula Red were available earlier this month and in August.

Caramel apples are ready for purchase now, and pumpkins, corn stalks, Indian corn and apple cider will be available by the end of the month at Pigeon River Apple Orchard, too. The orchard is open 3 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekends.

Log Cabin Orchard has apples ready for picking during “U-Pick” events from noon to 5 p.m. every Sunday through October. Fresh cider, pre-picked apples and other orchard products will also be available for purchase at its roadside stand.

M&T’s Gibbsville Orchard has Akane, McIntosh and Yellow Delicious apples ready for picking. Some other kinds available for purchase in the store are Cortland and Honey Crisp. Caramel apples, popcorn seeds, fall décor and other goods are also available.

The orchard and store are open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the week and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the weekends.

Looking for more apple cider, too?

Ada Rainbow Orchard, W4048 Primrose Lane in Elkhart Lake, offers freshly pressed apple cider using a custom cider pressing mill.

Starting off the season, frozen cider is available for purchase in the store early in the week, and fresh cider will be available later in the fall.

The store is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the week and noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Contact Alex Garner at 224-374-2332 or agarner@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @alexx_garner.