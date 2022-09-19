ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan County, WI

Sheboygan fall fun includes Spieker’s Titanic-themed corn maze, apple picking, pumpkins and apple cider. Here's what to know.

By Alex Garner, Sheboygan Press
The Sheboygan Press
The Sheboygan Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AsKx6_0i1BNSnt00

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY - With the first day of fall approaching, here are some places in Sheboygan County that have corn mazes, pumpkin and apple picking, and other attractions.

Pumpkin picking

Tom, Annette and their son Ross opened their 6-acre corn maze last weekend at Spieker's Pumpkin Farm, N. 1181 Highway 57 in Random Lake.

This season’s theme is the Titanic, with the maze featuring the ship hitting the iceberg and Captain Edward Smith.

Tom Spieker doesn’t use GPS technology to go from paper to the maze. He does it all by hand.

Using a piece of graph paper, Tom marks dead ends and pathways through the maze and areas where they plan to put posts with trivia punch cards. This year, if people can reach the punch cards with trivia about the movie “Titanic,” they can win a small gourd.

After that, he goes in with Ross to cut the corn and mark the posts.

“I like the time of working on it, the challenge of it,” Tom said.

From sketching, cutting the corn and marking the posts, Tom said it took Ross and him about 40 hours to complete.

The Spiekers have done themed corn mazes since around 1997, with themes ranging from the Wizard of Oz to the Brewers to a veterans tribute.

In addition to the corn maze that’s open on weekends, Spieker’s has wagon rides, a petting barn, a concession stand and pumpkin picking.

“(It’s) lots of fun just to see all the families (and) kids,” Annette said. “And we’re really starting with a new generation now where it’s people telling us that they came as kids and now they’re bringing their families, so that’s pretty rewarding.”

Spieker’s also has a retail space in their barn where they sell a variety of squash, gourds, decorative pumpkins, straw bales, broom and Indian corn, and scarecrows.

“If it’s about the fall, we got it,” Annette said.

Admission to Spieker’s is free and the corn maze is $6 per person for those who are older than 3 years old.

Pleasure Valley Pumpkins, W7757 S. County Road A in Adell, and Bulitz Pumpkin Farm, N6327 Rangeline Road in Kohler, will both open for pumpkin picking Oct. 1.

Admission to Pleasure Valley Pumpkins is $15 with cash and $16 with a credit card. Kids younger than 2 years old are admitted free. Admission includes access to several attractions, including a family and kids’ train, a corn maze, a hay wagon ride, a haunted house and pumpkin picking under 20 pounds.

Pleasure Valley Pumpkins will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekends until Oct. 30.

Pumpkins will be available for picking and purchase at Bulitz Pumpkin Farm. Fall decorations and a variety of squash can also be bought.

Apple picking

Apple picking season is underway at Pigeon River Apple Orchard, 3532 N. 21st St. in Sheboygan, Log Cabin Orchard, N4797 County Road E in Plymouth, and M&T’s Gibbsville Orchard, N3322 State Road 32 in Sheboygan Falls.

At Pigeon River Apple Orchard, McIntosh are available for picking and Honey Crisp will be ready for picking by the end of September. Gala, Redfree and Paula Red were available earlier this month and in August.

Caramel apples are ready for purchase now, and pumpkins, corn stalks, Indian corn and apple cider will be available by the end of the month at Pigeon River Apple Orchard, too. The orchard is open 3 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekends.

Log Cabin Orchard has apples ready for picking during “U-Pick” events from noon to 5 p.m. every Sunday through October. Fresh cider, pre-picked apples and other orchard products will also be available for purchase at its roadside stand.

M&T’s Gibbsville Orchard has Akane, McIntosh and Yellow Delicious apples ready for picking. Some other kinds available for purchase in the store are Cortland and Honey Crisp. Caramel apples, popcorn seeds, fall décor and other goods are also available.

The orchard and store are open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the week and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the weekends.

Looking for more apple cider, too?

Ada Rainbow Orchard, W4048 Primrose Lane in Elkhart Lake, offers freshly pressed apple cider using a custom cider pressing mill.

Starting off the season, frozen cider is available for purchase in the store early in the week, and fresh cider will be available later in the fall.

The store is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the week and noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Contact Alex Garner at 224-374-2332 or agarner@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @alexx_garner.

Comments / 0

Related
wxerfm.com

The Top 11 Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend

The Weekend Whassup for Friday, 9/23/2022! The Point keeps you connected to the top 11 things happening around Sheboygan this weekend!. Wilson Elementary in Sheboygan’s Fall Fest is tonight (Friday) from 4:30-7:30! Brats, burgers, egg rolls, freshly squeezed lemonade, bounce houses, carnival games, face painting, raffles, maker space and more! https://www.facebook.com/events/813314036335936.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

24317 W North Shore Drive Long Lake (Brillion)

Refrigerator, Cooktop, Oven, Washer, Dryer, Window Treatments, Pier Ladder, Sheds, Some Personal Property is Negotiable (1 King Bed, 1 Full Bed, Bedroom Dressers/Night Stands, LR Couch & 3 Chairs) Sellers Personal Property, Ferns & Peonies, Leased Propane Tank. For more photos and information on this and other homes available, visit...
BRILLION, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

2404 North Avenue, Sheboygan, WI, USA

Ranch charmer with fresh paint and windows throughout the home, replaced carpet and ceramic tile flooring all in 2022. Move right in. Many areas for storage. Kitchen has had the appliances replaced in 2022. Bedrooms have nice closet space. Lower-level family room waiting for your final touches. The backyard is all fenced in, with a garage and extra parking area, roofs have been replaced on the home and garage in 2022. Close to shopping and the Interstate.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sheboygan County, WI
City
Random Lake, WI
City
Elkhart Lake, WI
City
Kohler, WI
City
Adell, WI
Sheboygan County, WI
Government
Sheboygan Falls, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Sheboygan Falls, WI
City
Sheboygan, WI
WISN

Warnings expire, hail possible in Milwaukee County

The severe thunderstorm warning have expired in southeastern Wisconsin, but the rain and hail isn't over. As of 3:19 p.m., WeatherWatch 12 Chief Meteorologist Mark Baden said hail could be moving in to communities such as Fox Point, Bayside, Shorewood, Whitefish Bay, Glendale and Brown Deer. The earlier storms produced...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Nearly 100-year-old ship docked in Green Bay to be scrapped

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WLUK) – The days are numbered for one of the oldest ships still floating on the Great Lakes, which has called Green Bay home for 25 years. The S.T. Crapo, built in 1927, has been docked at Lafarge on the west bank of the Fox River in Green Bay, where it has served as cement storage barge, according to BoatNerd, which tracks Great Lakes shipping.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#Apple Picking#Apple Cider#Pumpkin#Travel Destinations#Spieker S Titanic#Spieker S Pumpkin Farm#Spiekers#The Wizard Of Oz
washingtoncountyinsider.com

VIDEO | 115-year-old monument in Union Cemetery restored | By Darren Schacht

Washington County, WI – Diane Hupfer (nee Schloemer) of West Bend and Darren Schacht of Milwaukee, two passionate genealogists, meet by chance at the Washington County Historical Society and discover not only do they have a distant family connection but they each possess information that could help the other flesh out a clearer picture of their shared relatives, nearly 80 years since that generation had passed.
WEST BEND, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Travel
News Break
Politics
wearegreenbay.com

Free admission for first 500 people during Meijer Day at NEW Zoo

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The NEW Zoo & Adventure Park is celebrating Meijer Day at the Zoo with free admission. According to staff, the first 500 guests will receive free admission to the zoo thanks to Meijer, which will also be providing special giveaways (while supplies last). What...
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Nightmare move to Waukesha; woman tells Contact 6, 'I was misled'

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Hiring the wrong moving company can be a financial and emotional nightmare. Since 2017, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has gotten 170 complaints about moving companies. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns that consumers can encounter scammers who price gouge or even take their belongings hostage.
WAUKESHA, WI
WISN

Glitch shut down concessions at Brewers' game

MILWAUKEE — "Drinks in the Seats" manager released a statement saying the cashless device system was down during Sunday's Brewers game. Drinks in the Seats is a local business that specializes in in-seat beer vending at sporting events. During the first inning, the vendor's payment platform glitched. The Mukwonago...
MILWAUKEE, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Traffic alert: Main Street roadwork begins in Little Chute

LITTLE CHUTE — If your travels take you through Main Street in Little Chute, be aware that there likely will be slowdowns as a major work project begins. The 2022 Main Street turn lanes and crosswalks project has begun and is estimated to continue till the end of October.
LITTLE CHUTE, WI
The Sheboygan Press

The Sheboygan Press

1K+
Followers
348
Post
137K+
Views
ABOUT

Complete coverage of Sheboygan area news and weather, sports, business, community, entertainment, technology, obituaries, photos, videos and opinion at sheboyganpress.com.

 http://sheboyganpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy