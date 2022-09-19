Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in Colorado this monthKristen WaltersBrighton, CO
Denver extends homeless hotel vouchers through MarchDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Lone Tree announces potential road reconstruction to meet population growthNatasha LovatoLone Tree, CO
Denver’s Golden Triangle to add 330 luxury apartmentsMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Distracted drivers, hazardous roads plentiful in ColoradoDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Related
Another Historic Colorado Restaurant Has Closed For Good After 40 Years
Another Colorado restaurant bites the dust... After opening its doors in 1981, this long-time Colorado restaurant staple has sadly closed its door for good. A lot has changed around Colorado since the COVID19 pandemic began in the spring of 2020. I remember sitting on an airplane in February 2020, coming home from a quick trip to Florida and reading memes about Corona Virus... Nobody, including myself, clearly knew what was about to go down. Craziest time in my thus far, for sure.
Rodents spark wildfire in Waterton Canyon
A fire that burned about a half acre of land near the Strontia Springs Dam early Wednesday morning was caused by rodents that chewed through wires.
Take a Short Walk to a Former Colorado Family’s 1800s Homestead
There are several structures throughout Colorado that date all the way back to the 1800s and are still standing to this day. These preserved spots provide a peek at the Centennial State's historical past. One of these sites can be found inside Castlewood Canyon State Park. Located here, are the...
Hiker who died on Longs Peak identified
Officials with Rocky Mountain National Park identified the hiker that died after near the Keyhole Route of the Longs Peak ascent as Russell Jacobs, 25, of Westminster.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KRDO
Colorado gym is the highest North America
ALMA, Colorado (KRDO) -- The highest town in North America can now say it is home to the highest gym in North America. Alma's Gym might be small, but it holds a large distinction. “The elevation of this gym is at 10,361 feet and that makes it the highest gym...
Summit Daily News
Paddleboarding witches will soon descend on the Dillon Reservoir
DILLON — Colorado’s lakes and reservoirs will be extra wicked these next couple of months, as witches and warlocks make their annual paddleboarding pilgrimage in honor of the spooky season. Witch paddles — events in which people dress in costumes to paddleboard, kayak and canoe — have become...
Weather record set 127 years ago falls in Colorado
According to the National Weather Service, a temperature record that was initially set in 1895 fell in Colorado on September 20. The temperature hit 90 degrees at Denver International Airport for the 10th time of the month, passing a previous record of nine 90-degree-plus days during the month of September. The former nine-day record was initially set in 1895, tied in 2005, 2017, and 2018.
denverite.com
Capitol Hill intersections are getting a face lift
Expect construction along 13th and 14th Ave. in coming months. On Monday, City Council approved an approximate $3.6 million contract for upgrades and repairs to a range of streets across the city. The construction will make the intersections safer for pedestrians and people with disabilities-though Denver as a whole still has a lot of curbs and sidewalks to fix before it solves its pedestrian safety problem.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Summit Daily News
Cyclist dies after police say driver drifted onto shoulder on Colorado Highway 9 just north of Silverthorne
A cyclist is dead after police say a Dillon man driving a pickup truck drifted onto the shoulder of Colorado Highway 9 Tuesday evening. The 65-year-old cyclist was riding along the shoulder near mile marker 107, a few miles north of Silverthorne, around 5 p.m. when the crash occurred, Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler said Wednesday. The cyclist was wearing a helmet.
aboutboulder.com
Boulder’s Top 3 Rated Hidden Gems
There are numerous hidden gems to visit in Boulder. Here are the top three rated hidden gems in Boulder, Colorado according to the most recent Trip Advisor reviews:. 1 – Eldorado Canyon – The Colorado State Park system includes Eldorado Canyon State Park. It was founded in 1978 and is situated in Boulder County, close to the city of Boulder. The park is 885 acres in size and offers a variety of recreational opportunities. Eldorado Canyon stands out as a destination for local rock climbers. The state park is well-known for its stunning sandstone walls, which are dotted with thousands of rock climbing routes. Any serious Boulder climber should not pass up the opportunity to experience the world-class routes in Eldorado Canyon.
denverite.com
It’s finally here! Construction on the Broadway bike lane will begin in October
Mark your calendars and set your alarms: construction on the Broadway bike lane is set to begin on Oct. 7. The bike lane along South Broadway will provide a missing link for cyclists looking for a safe north-south route through their neighborhood and downtown. It’ll be a continuous lane protected by parked cars and curbs, running between 7th and Center avenues. The project also aims to improve safety for pedestrians, with curb and sidewalk repairs, better access to bus stops and areas identified for future public art.
Get Your Fall Fix at this Northern Colorado Farm and Orchard
In addition to everything pumpkin, apple-based items, like cider, donuts, and the fruit itself, are a favorite fall flavor for many people out there. Fortunately for apple lovers in Northern Colorado, Longmont's YA YA Farm and Orchard is the ultimate place to find this fall fix. The century-old farm specializes...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cold front arrives in Colorado: How much rain could we get?
DENVER — After days, weeks and months of hot weather, Colorado finally gets a taste of cooler weather, a day before the official start of autumn. A cold front that moved into Colorado early Wednesday will bring showers, storms and cooler temperatures. Scattered storms are expected to arrive Wednesday...
denverite.com
Denver’s Tyler Drum wants to be a voice for all neighborhoods in District 8 through council run
For Tyler Drum, running for the empty District 8 City Council seat is about giving a voice to all the neighborhoods in his district. Drum said his main goal for the Northeast Denver district is to be present in every neighborhood, not just the loudest one. “I feel like previous...
Littleton woman, 23, last known to be in Granite on Sunday is missing
A woman who was last seen on Sunday in Granite is now missing, police say. Call Littleton Det. Christina Goodman at 303-795-3896 if you know where she is.
PLANetizen
A New Urban Growth Boundary for Metro Denver
The Denver metropolitan area has a new southern growth boundary, at least for a while, reports John Aguilar for the Denver Post. According to Aguilar, Douglas County’s master plan shows no urban development south of the town of Larkspur, “And if it ever does, it will be largely hemmed in by large swaths of land protected by conservation easements and preservation designations — the result of the purchasing power of Douglas County’s nearly 30-year-old open space sales and use tax.” In November, voters will weigh in on a 15-year extension for the tax.
Westword
Why Thousands Moved Out of Denver This Summer
A new study finds that thousands of Denver residents moved elsewhere in July and August, landing it in the top ten on a list of U.S. metro areas with the largest population outflow. It's all part of what researchers see as a national trend in which a growing number of people are abandoning expensive areas for less spendy places to live.
advnture.com
See majestic bull elk show careless man who's in charge at Estes Park
A man had a close call at Estes Park recently when he strayed into a personal space of an impressive bull elk during the rut, narrowly avoiding a faceful of antler. The man seems completely oblivious to the animal as he wanders within feet of the animal, which bluff charges to move him aside.
Unoccupied excavator crashes into hole, causes water main break
The Wheat Ridge Police Department says an unoccupied excavator at a construction site fell into a hole early Tuesday morning causing a water main break.
Gap project near completion--start of tolls down the road
Four years of work to improve safety and traffic flow on I-25 from Monument to Castle Rock, Colorado should finish by the promised November 2022 deadline.
Comments / 1