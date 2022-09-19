ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Ray Ray
3d ago

Never take anything for granted! The Chiefs need to continue to gel. The defense still has me concerned, have they really been tested? Stay focused guys little mistakes are very costly.

FanSided

3 Reasons the Chiefs Will Dominate the Colts

The most painful sports memory of my life was the Colts’ 38-10 playoff comeback against our Kansas City Chiefs. I expect the Chiefs to unleash fire and brimstone on Indianapolis this time around, and FanDuel Sportsbook is giving us a $1,000 free bet to bask in the glorious vengeance.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Miami Herald

Step aside Mahomes & Allen. Dolphins’ Tua wins Week 2, soars to No. 1 in Miami Herald NFL QB Rankings

TUA! TUA! TUA! TAGOVAILOA WINS WEEK 2, OVERTAKES SEASON LEAD IN MIAMI HERALD NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS: Remember when Mom whipped out the Polaroid and took a photo of your first straight-A’s report card? OK I never got one, so my Mom didn’t, but some probably did. Anyway, take a picture of our Week 2 Top 25 NFL Quarterback Rankings, because rarely has a Dolphin been No. 1 in the 25 seasons of our rankings. But here’s Tua on top thanks to his 469-yard, six-TD performance in Baltimore Sunday equating to a huge 62.45-point game. That puts Tua narrowly ahead of...
NFL
Yardbarker

Bills share medical update on Dane Jackson after scary hit to head

Dane Jackson was taken to a hospital after taking a scary hit to the head on Monday night, but he has movement in his extremities. Jackson’s Bills were leading the Tennessee Titans 17-7 with just under a minute before halftime when the injury occurred. The Titans had a 2nd-and-10 and went with an empty backfield, signaling a likely passing play.
NFL
Yardbarker

What Chiefs may do to replace suspended Willie Gay Jr.

Gay, who was off to a terrific start, is the second young defensive starter who will miss at least four games for Kansas City. Before the Week 2 win against the Los Angeles Chargers, the team placed rookie and first-round pick Trent McDuffie, a cornerback, on injured reserve. The likely...
KANSAS CITY, MO
People

Patrick Mahomes Shares Sweet Reaction to Seeing Daughter Sterling on NFL Field for First Time

Last week, Brittany Mahomes brought daughter Sterling onto the field to catch Patrick Mahomes in action in the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers Patrick Mahomes is opening up about a very special moment with his little girl. The football star appeared on Monday's episode of The Drive on Audacy's 610 Sports Radio where he shared his reaction to seeing daughter Sterling on the NFL field for the first time. During the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers last Thursday, Brittany Mahomes brought...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Mike Vrabel does not hold back after Bills crush Titans

Mike Vrabel did not hold back after his Tennessee Titans got drilled 41-7 by the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. Tennessee answered Buffalo’s touchdown on the opening drive with a touchdown of their own, but it was all downhill from there. The Bills went into halftime up 17-7 and then completely tore apart the Titans in the third quarter.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Davante Adams: Raiders WR Breaks Silence Today Via Instagram

The Las Vegas Raiders are reeling from a demoralizing loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday . Star wide receiver Davante Adams had members of his family on site at Allegiant Stadium where they were treated to an epic collapse. Following the loss, Adams left the locker room without speaking to the press, leaving social media to run with speculation.
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Denver Broncos Coach Makes Significant Decision Ahead Of Week3

It does not take a genius to see Broncos' rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett may be in a bit over his head. However, instead of jumping to any rash decisions Hackett is going to stick with his process. Nathaniel Hackett is making it clear he has no intentions of giving...
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Chiefs vs. Colts: Prediction and odds for Week 3

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3. Let’s take a look at how FanDuel Sportsbook sees it playing out early in the week. The Kansas City Chiefs are off to a perfect 2-0 start this season and are traveling to Indianapolis to take on the 0-1-1 Indianapolis Colts in Week 3.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

If you're in the red, you'll get Colts vs. Chiefs on TV

The Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1) are looking to turn the ship around following a poor start to the season and will host the Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 3. For the first time playing in front of the home crowd, the Colts have a lot to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Pittsburgh

Former Pitt standout Dane Jackson taken off field in ambulance after injury

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Pitt Panther Dane Jackson was taken off the field in an ambulance after an injury.The current Buffalo Bills cornerback suffered an injury after being inadvertently hit by a teammate while making a tackle during Monday's home game against the Tennesee Titans. Jackson was placed on a backboard and gurney with his neck immobilized, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Twitter.According to Bills PR, Jackson, who has full movement in his extremities, is being taken to a local hospital for "evaluation of a neck injury." The Bills added that Jackson will get a CT scan and an X-ray. After...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Chiefs vs. Chargers: Encouraging signs and troubling takeaways from Week 2

Let’s look at some encouraging lessons and troubling takeaways from the KC Chiefs win over the L.A. Chargers in Week 2. Much to the dismay of the talking heads in the media and opposing fans across the league, the Kansas City Chiefs followed up their strong Week 1 victory with a hard-fought win against their division rival, the L.A. Chargers. Many consider the Chargers to have among the best and most complete rosters in the league which might lead some to view the Chiefs’ win in Week 2 as even more impressive than their showcasing against the Arizona Cardinals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 3: Roll with the Raiders and Chiefs, other best bets

How was that for the second week of NFL football!?. It looked like March Madness on the gridiron with all the comebacks and buzzer beaters from last week. Baltimore and Oakland blew huge fourth-quarter leads, the Cowboys won a close one without Dak and the New York Giants are 2-0. Are you ready for some football? At this point, does the question even need to be asked?
NFL
