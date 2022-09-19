Read full article on original website
Ray Ray
3d ago
Never take anything for granted! The Chiefs need to continue to gel. The defense still has me concerned, have they really been tested? Stay focused guys little mistakes are very costly.
5
The news of the KCPD being investigated by the Department of Justice followed an indictment of a former Kansas detectiveCJ CoombsKansas City, KS
The Argyle Building built for commercial use in 1906 was repurposed into luxury apartments in 2014CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The 1925 building of the ACME Cleansing Company on Gillham Road in Kansas City was reborn in 2019CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
5 quick observations after the Chiefs-Chargers gameChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The historical Belmont Hotel on Linwood Boulevard in Kansas City used to be home to the affluent in its early yearsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
3 Reasons the Chiefs Will Dominate the Colts
The most painful sports memory of my life was the Colts’ 38-10 playoff comeback against our Kansas City Chiefs. I expect the Chiefs to unleash fire and brimstone on Indianapolis this time around, and FanDuel Sportsbook is giving us a $1,000 free bet to bask in the glorious vengeance.
Step aside Mahomes & Allen. Dolphins’ Tua wins Week 2, soars to No. 1 in Miami Herald NFL QB Rankings
TUA! TUA! TUA! TAGOVAILOA WINS WEEK 2, OVERTAKES SEASON LEAD IN MIAMI HERALD NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS: Remember when Mom whipped out the Polaroid and took a photo of your first straight-A’s report card? OK I never got one, so my Mom didn’t, but some probably did. Anyway, take a picture of our Week 2 Top 25 NFL Quarterback Rankings, because rarely has a Dolphin been No. 1 in the 25 seasons of our rankings. But here’s Tua on top thanks to his 469-yard, six-TD performance in Baltimore Sunday equating to a huge 62.45-point game. That puts Tua narrowly ahead of...
Yardbarker
Bills share medical update on Dane Jackson after scary hit to head
Dane Jackson was taken to a hospital after taking a scary hit to the head on Monday night, but he has movement in his extremities. Jackson’s Bills were leading the Tennessee Titans 17-7 with just under a minute before halftime when the injury occurred. The Titans had a 2nd-and-10 and went with an empty backfield, signaling a likely passing play.
Yardbarker
What Chiefs may do to replace suspended Willie Gay Jr.
Gay, who was off to a terrific start, is the second young defensive starter who will miss at least four games for Kansas City. Before the Week 2 win against the Los Angeles Chargers, the team placed rookie and first-round pick Trent McDuffie, a cornerback, on injured reserve. The likely...
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes explains why he attends KC area high school football games
The Chiefs quarterback has been spotted at area high school football games.
Patrick Mahomes Shares Sweet Reaction to Seeing Daughter Sterling on NFL Field for First Time
Last week, Brittany Mahomes brought daughter Sterling onto the field to catch Patrick Mahomes in action in the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers Patrick Mahomes is opening up about a very special moment with his little girl. The football star appeared on Monday's episode of The Drive on Audacy's 610 Sports Radio where he shared his reaction to seeing daughter Sterling on the NFL field for the first time. During the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers last Thursday, Brittany Mahomes brought...
First injury report for Chiefs vs. Colts, Week 3
The Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts both released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Both teams have several players listed on the injury report, but the majority of those players were able to practice in some capacity. Check out the injury report for each team down...
Yardbarker
Mike Vrabel does not hold back after Bills crush Titans
Mike Vrabel did not hold back after his Tennessee Titans got drilled 41-7 by the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. Tennessee answered Buffalo’s touchdown on the opening drive with a touchdown of their own, but it was all downhill from there. The Bills went into halftime up 17-7 and then completely tore apart the Titans in the third quarter.
Yardbarker
Davante Adams: Raiders WR Breaks Silence Today Via Instagram
The Las Vegas Raiders are reeling from a demoralizing loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday . Star wide receiver Davante Adams had members of his family on site at Allegiant Stadium where they were treated to an epic collapse. Following the loss, Adams left the locker room without speaking to the press, leaving social media to run with speculation.
Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky Unable to Change Play Calls at Line
The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback does not have total control at the line of scrimmage.
Report: Steelers growing frustrated with Matt Canada
The Pittsburgh Steelers may have started their season 1-1, but the offense has been flat, even before the new year kicked off. It’s been 11 games since the Steelers offense has scored a touchdown in the first quarter.
Bills’ Bobby Hart Suspended for Striking Titans Coach After MNF
Buffalo will be without its veteran offensive lineman for its upcoming game against the Dolphins.
AthlonSports.com
Denver Broncos Coach Makes Significant Decision Ahead Of Week3
It does not take a genius to see Broncos' rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett may be in a bit over his head. However, instead of jumping to any rash decisions Hackett is going to stick with his process. Nathaniel Hackett is making it clear he has no intentions of giving...
Chiefs vs. Colts: Prediction and odds for Week 3
The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3. Let’s take a look at how FanDuel Sportsbook sees it playing out early in the week. The Kansas City Chiefs are off to a perfect 2-0 start this season and are traveling to Indianapolis to take on the 0-1-1 Indianapolis Colts in Week 3.
Packers have a problem at wide receiver in Week 3 vs. Bucs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren’t the only team with concerns at wide receiver in Week 3. There is also some uncertainty about which Green Bay Packers pass catchers will be available. How many wide receivers will the Green Bay Packers have available when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
If you're in the red, you'll get Colts vs. Chiefs on TV
The Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1) are looking to turn the ship around following a poor start to the season and will host the Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 3. For the first time playing in front of the home crowd, the Colts have a lot to...
Former Pitt standout Dane Jackson taken off field in ambulance after injury
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Pitt Panther Dane Jackson was taken off the field in an ambulance after an injury.The current Buffalo Bills cornerback suffered an injury after being inadvertently hit by a teammate while making a tackle during Monday's home game against the Tennesee Titans. Jackson was placed on a backboard and gurney with his neck immobilized, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Twitter.According to Bills PR, Jackson, who has full movement in his extremities, is being taken to a local hospital for "evaluation of a neck injury." The Bills added that Jackson will get a CT scan and an X-ray. After...
Patriots look to continue recent home dominance vs. Ravens
BALTIMORE (1-1) at NEW ENGLAND (1-1) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, FOX OPENING LINE: Ravens by 3, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Ravens 1-1-0; Patriots 0-1-1.
Chiefs vs. Chargers: Encouraging signs and troubling takeaways from Week 2
Let’s look at some encouraging lessons and troubling takeaways from the KC Chiefs win over the L.A. Chargers in Week 2. Much to the dismay of the talking heads in the media and opposing fans across the league, the Kansas City Chiefs followed up their strong Week 1 victory with a hard-fought win against their division rival, the L.A. Chargers. Many consider the Chargers to have among the best and most complete rosters in the league which might lead some to view the Chiefs’ win in Week 2 as even more impressive than their showcasing against the Arizona Cardinals.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 3: Roll with the Raiders and Chiefs, other best bets
How was that for the second week of NFL football!?. It looked like March Madness on the gridiron with all the comebacks and buzzer beaters from last week. Baltimore and Oakland blew huge fourth-quarter leads, the Cowboys won a close one without Dak and the New York Giants are 2-0. Are you ready for some football? At this point, does the question even need to be asked?
Comments / 4