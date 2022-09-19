“When the power of love overcomes the love of power, the world will know peace.”. This quote, made well-known by Jimi Hendrix, who may have heard it from the teachings of Sri Chinmoy Ghose, an Indian spiritual leader who may have paraphrased the quote from a speech by the prime minister of the United Kingdom in the 1800s, William Gladstone. In any case, it has been in my head for the last week as the Island community came together to help the Venezuelan immigrants who were flown to Martha’s Vineyard without warning by the governor of Florida. He’s made it clear that he wanted to prove a point and had no problem using human lives to do it. The young men, women, and children who were dropped off here had no idea where they were, but it didn’t take long for the Island community to make them feel safe and comfortable and cared for. I think the only point that was proven was how low the Florida governor would go in his quest for power.

