Report: These are the South Coast towns predicted to be underwater in the not-too-distant future
A 10-year storm could flood more than a quarter of buildings in Wareham by 2050, the report noted. Rising tides are expected to flood several communities along the South Coast within the next 30 years, impacting the fishing industry and further eroding iconic — and ecologically rich — salt marshes, according to a new report.
Coast Guard advises of full scale pollution response exercise at east end of Cape Cod Canal Thursday
SANDWICH – The Coast Guard is advising that on Thursday between 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, they along with numerous other Federal, State, and Local agencies will conduct a Full-Scale Pollution Response Exercise in Sandwich. Broadcasts to mariners will be made over Channels 16 and 22. The exercise will test the regions ability to respond […] The post Coast Guard advises of full scale pollution response exercise at east end of Cape Cod Canal Thursday appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Crash on Sagamore Bridge stalls morning commute
BOURNE – A traffic crash on the Sagamore Bridge stalled the morning commute. The crash happened about 7 AM Thursday. No injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. The post Crash on Sagamore Bridge stalls morning commute appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Man seriously injured in fall from deck in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A man was injured after reportedly falling about 8 feet from a deck in Falmouth. It happened on Wedgewood Drive shortly after noon Thursday. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available. The post Man seriously injured in fall from deck in Falmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
State Invests $12.6M in Coastal Community Resilience
HYANNIS – State officials have announced $12.6 million for coastal community resilience projects across the region, including several on Cape Cod. Barnstable will receive about $128,127 for design and permitting related to protecting Sandy Neck Beach facilities from storm damage, while Chatham will receive over $86,732 for beach nourishment at Crescent Beach. Chatham will also […] The post State Invests $12.6M in Coastal Community Resilience appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Steamship Authority assembles new vessel name short list, bites down on Jaws & ‘McBoatface’ references
FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Weeks after announcing a contest to name two new ferries in its fleet, the Steamship Authority said it has settled on several submissions for the boats, while discarding entries referencing the film Jaws or a certain, boat-naming meme popularized on the internet. In their call for...
New details: Brewster firefighters respond to house fire
BREWSTER – From Brewster Fire: At 8:02 AM Thursday morning, Brewster Fire was dispatched to a reported structure fire on White Oak Trail. The fire was reported by a passer by who noticed smoke billowing from a front side window of the home. On arrival units found heavy smoke throughout the one-story private dwelling. An attack line was stretched from Squad 241 and firefighters quickly contained the fire to a first floor bedroom.
Up close and personal with growing number of sharks in waters around Cape Cod
CHATHAM, Mass. — Combining ecotourism with the growing number of great white shark sightings off Cape Cod, 5 Investigates got an up-close look at a fast-growing way to get close to the massive animals cruising near our shores. A private charter tour leaving from Chatham run by the Atlantic...
Truro Pond Impacted by Algae Blooms
TRURO – Visible algae scum has been reported at Ryder Pond in Truro by the Association to Preserve Cape Cod, prompting a swimming advisory for the public by the town. The Association urges the public to avoid the water, and to be especially mindful of pets and children who are susceptible to cyanotoxins through accidental […] The post Truro Pond Impacted by Algae Blooms appeared first on CapeCod.com.
This Was Then: The Sanitarium
Martha’s Vineyard was widely promoted in the late 1800s and early 1900s as a place of healing. The ad-packed 1932 booklet titled “Martha’s Vineyard: The Isle of Dreams and Health” gushes over the Island’s moderate temperatures, “fresh air and pure water,” “healthful walks,” and “wholesome entertainment … to improve your mind and body.” It’s hard to argue with that.
The fight over a Nantucket bluff is pitting neighbor against neighbor
Houses along Baxter Road have always been precarious real estate: property at the edge of the world with a built-in expiration date. Houses along Baxter Road on the island of Nantucket have always been precarious real estate: property at the edge of the world with a built-in expiration date. Baxter...
Charming Seaside Cottage Offers the Perfect Cape Cod Escape
Situated on a coastal bank in Chatham, Massachusetts, this beautiful cottage style house is a storybook seaside dream home. A gently curving driveway passes through a lush landscape and by the front façade with curb appeal. Designed by Polhemus Savery DaSilva Architects Builders, the square shaped house with eight...
Rising seas threaten Mass. South Coast and prosperous fishing port, report finds. Here are 5 takeaways
A new report from an environmental nonprofit finds that Massachusetts' southern coast will see increased flooding and erosion, as well as more destructive bombardment from storms. The report, from the Trustees of Reservations, says that sea levels along the South Coast are projected to rise over two feet by 2050.
Crashes reported on Yarmouth Road and on Route 6 east at Route 132
BARNSTABLE – Crashes were slowing the afternoon commute. A two-vehicle crash was reported about 4 PM Monday on Yarmouth Road (Willow Street) causing traffic coming into Hyannis to be diverted onto Camp Street. Two people were evaluated for unknown injuries. A short time later, another crash was reported on Route 6 eastbound at the exit 68 ramp to Route 132. A trailer overturned in that crash. No injuries were reported and traffic was still able to use the ramp.
13-year-old Barnstable girl catches 591-pound tuna
This 564-pound bluefin tuna wasn't even the biggest catch all day. 13-year-old Lola Crisp, "a seasoned tunaman," caught a 591-pounder to win the Cape's first commercial tuna tournament in three decades. A 13-year-old Barnstable girl on Sunday reeled in the heaviest catch of the Cape's first commercial tuna tournament in...
‘The Island moved in a powerful way’
When migrants arrived on Martha’s Vineyard unannounced with little way to help themselves, Islanders stepped up to the plate. In fact, so many Islanders came forward to help that it became necessary to start a volunteer waitlist. “It was amazing. This Island moved in a powerful way to help...
SUV overturns on ramp from Route 132 to Route 6 westbound
BARNSTABLE – A SUV rolled over in Barnstable about 6:45 PM Tuesday. The crash happened on the Exit 68 onramp from Route 132 to Route 6 westbound. Two people in the vehicle were able to self-extricate and were evaluated. The ramp was closed while the scene was worked. Mass State Police are investigating the cause […] The post SUV overturns on ramp from Route 132 to Route 6 westbound appeared first on CapeCod.com.
How a Massachusetts Gas Station Diesel/Gas Mix-Up Caused Thousands in Damage
Massachusetts saw gas prices reach historic highs in 2022 with prices topping out at over five dollars a gallon. But one Massachusetts gas station caused its customers a lot of money at the pump, and it wasn't the price per gallon. Recently we saw a Facebook post about a gas...
Oak Bluffs: Blue Folk band and Coast Guard boat
“When the power of love overcomes the love of power, the world will know peace.”. This quote, made well-known by Jimi Hendrix, who may have heard it from the teachings of Sri Chinmoy Ghose, an Indian spiritual leader who may have paraphrased the quote from a speech by the prime minister of the United Kingdom in the 1800s, William Gladstone. In any case, it has been in my head for the last week as the Island community came together to help the Venezuelan immigrants who were flown to Martha’s Vineyard without warning by the governor of Florida. He’s made it clear that he wanted to prove a point and had no problem using human lives to do it. The young men, women, and children who were dropped off here had no idea where they were, but it didn’t take long for the Island community to make them feel safe and comfortable and cared for. I think the only point that was proven was how low the Florida governor would go in his quest for power.
Cape Cod Healthcare Launches New Blood Donor Portal
BARNSTABLE – A new blood donor portal has been launched by Cape Cod Healthcare. Residents will be able to schedule appointments at community blood drives or at Cape Cod Hospital through the online tool. The portal will also track past donations, records of vitals, and more. More information can be found at the portal’s […] The post Cape Cod Healthcare Launches New Blood Donor Portal appeared first on CapeCod.com.
