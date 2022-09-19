Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
More Massachusetts communities hit with contaminated water
PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WLNE) — Nearly two weeks after Mansfield issued a boil water order, more Massachusetts communities found themselves with contaminated water. On Thursday, North Attleborough schools turned off their water fountains ahead of the town announcing a boil water advisory. Shortly after, Plainville saw itself issuing the same...
Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Live in a Tent?
During my time in radio in the southern Berkshires, I've had many guests on the air that have discussed the housing issue that we're facing throughout Berkshire County. All too often whether it's speaking with the folks from Construct Inc. or other local Berkshire County organizations, I'll hear about people that cannot afford to live here. In addition, the wait list for affordable housing is very long and sometimes unrealistic. In the meantime, some folks are finding ways to keep their heads above water by staying in some sort of shelter.
capecoddaily.com
Cape Cod Towns Receive Money for Road Safety
BARNSTABLE – Nearly $11 million in state funding will be distributed to cities and towns across Massachusetts in an attempt to boost roadway safety, and some municipalities on Cape Cod are beneficiaries. State officials announced recently that the money will be used for enforcement, extra equipment, training, and more resources. Working alongside local and federal […] The post Cape Cod Towns Receive Money for Road Safety appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Massachusetts Panel Explores Changes to State Seal, Motto
BOSTON (AP) — The commission appointed to come up with a new state seal and motto for Massachusetts to replace the current ones that critics decry as racially insensitive to the state’s Indigenous communities has some ideas, but has made no firm decisions. The Special Commission on the Official Seal and Motto of the Commonwealth […] The post Massachusetts Panel Explores Changes to State Seal, Motto appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Boston Globe
On Martha’s Vineyard, even the doctors can’t afford housing anymore
MARTHA’S VINEYARD, Mass. – The stacks of chicken broth and shelf-stable milk were dwindling as the food pantry entered the last minutes of the day and a 63-year-old woman in a Boston Red Sox mask hurried through the door. Sharon Brown, the pantry director, greeted the woman at...
Officials whiff on first bid for Cape bridge funds
Public officials fell short in one of two bids to secure more than $1 billion in federal funding toward replacement of the Bourne and Sagamore bridges, a blow that left them "disappointed" as they wrangle with questions over how to pay for the critical infrastructure project.
WCVB
Family business in Massachusetts has become industry leader in accessibility ramps
RANDOLPH, Mass. — By some statistics, nearly one in every 200 people need some type of accessible ramp for their home and one Massachusetts company has made its mission to help people "find their forward." Amramp Accessibility describes itself as "America's leader in U.S.-manufactured modular wheelchair and mobility scooter...
WBUR
Banks saw opportunity during COVID, permanently shuttering 230 branches in Mass.
In July, on a day so hot people ran errands only if they had to, a steady flow of customers pulled up to the Bank of America branch in Winthrop center. No tellers or loan officers worked inside — their absence felt since the start of the pandemic — but the two cash machines in the lobby were busy. By day’s end, the branch would close permanently, even its ATMs.
fallriverreporter.com
AG Healey says agreement struck with Biden Administration to save Massachusetts residents billions on utility bills, cut emissions
BOSTON – Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey today joined a coalition of 17 states, the District of Columbia, and the City of New York in announcing an agreement with the Biden Administration’s Department of Energy that updates energy efficiency standards for 20 categories of common consumer products and commercial equipment, including residential furnaces, microwave ovens, room air conditioners and laundry machines. Industry experts estimate that these new federal standards will save American families more than $600 billion on their utility bills by 2050 and avoid more than 90 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions annually by 2040.
Prison officer on disability allegedly collected benefits while working as realtor, police officer in Mass.
A Massachusetts man is accused of illegally collecting more than $80,000 in workers’ compensation while being employed as a correctional officer in Connecticut. Matthew Hubbard, age 54, of Agawam was arrested Tuesday on a warrant. He faces charges of larceny in the first degree by defrauding a public community, fraudulent claim or receipt of benefits and perjury, according to the Connecticut Divison of Criminal Justice.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts mandates literacy screening of young learners
BOSTON – Massachusetts schools will need to screen younger students twice every year for dyslexia and other learning disabilities under a policy state education officials approved Tuesday. The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education voted unanimously in favor of regulations that call for twice-annual literacy screenings across the state...
capecod.com
Will You Help Cookie Find a Home on Cape Cod?
Meet Cookie! This 6 year old, spayed female, Yorkie is guaranteed to win you over with her quirky smile! You might not be able to tell from her photo, but Cookie recently had a full dental and now her tongue hangs out of the side of her mouth. She may be able to join a home with a small dogs or cats. She loves to hang out with her person and follow them where ever they go. In her previous home, she got along well with children, and will do best with respectful kids that understand her personal space.
Mass. ballot Question 2 may overhaul dental insurance premiums
Massachusetts residents can vote to nix potential administrative waste on their dental insurance premiums through a ballot referendum this November, but a new analysis warns consumers may not necessarily see a major impact — even if the question succeeds at the polls. Question 2 on the general election ballot...
iheart.com
Where Exactly Does 'Western Massachusetts' Begin?
BOSTON (WBZNewsRadio) - Where exactly does 'Western Massachusetts' begin?. The age old question has ironically much of the state divided. While some would say it's pretty clear-cut with Worcester being the dividing line, while others argue the boundaries start beyond that, say Springfield. Then there are those who feel the western part of the state is merely a state of mind. You're in western Mass. when you feel you're in western Mass.
Why are Massachusetts Residents Displaying Blue Porch Lights in September?
Over the past few months, we have been exploring why some Massachusetts residents are displaying colorful porch lights. You may remember in a previous post, I mentioned taking a trip down memory lane in some of the Berkshire County towns that I lived in including Pittsfield, Lee, Cheshire, and North Adams. I also mentioned how I was driving through the northern Berkshires and saw a blue porch light at one resident's home.
WCVB
'Baffles me': Man's redesigned Massachusetts state flag put on pamphlets given to migrants
A Massachusetts man says a version of the state flag that he designed years ago was used on the brochures given to migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard last week. William Bodine, of Pittsfield, said he redesigned the flag on PowerPoint during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic shutdown. Bodine uploaded it to...
Safety First? The Game of Tag is Banned at This Massachusetts School
Schools around Massachusetts are tasked with keeping their students safe. In this ever-changing world, it feels harder than ever to do that, but school officials do their best. Their priority is to educate students, yes, but safety is of the utmost importance as well. While we can all agree that...
Management at Massachusetts car dealership denies discriminating against Black, Hispanic customers
BOSTON (AP) — Management at a Massachusetts car dealership accused in a lawsuit filed by the state for illegally charging Black and Hispanic customers more for remote starters, paint protection and other add-on products than it does for white customers is denying the allegations. The attorney general announced Monday...
Backyard Chicken Owners Need To Read This Wildlife Warning
I have always wanted to keep chickens in my backyard, but after reading a recent warning from the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries & Wildlife, I'm a little glad I don't have any yet. It seems with all the extra black bear sightings around the area, comes the warning that these...
country1025.com
10 Best Places To Buy a House In Massachusetts in 2022
Deciding where to buy a house can be tricky. Every year the people at Niche look at a variety of factors in towns/cities throughout the state including population, public schools, and housing to determine the Best Places To Buy a House in Massachusetts. Here is their Top 10 for 2022. Happy house hunting! Check out Niche’s full report here.
