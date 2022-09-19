Read full article on original website
Harwich Housing Efforts Impacted by Lack of Rentals
HARWICH – Officials in Harwich discussed how a lack of affordable rental units is impacting the town’s work to address the ongoing housing crisis. Executive Director of Harwich Housing Authority Tracy Cannon highlighted the Massachusetts Rental Voucher Program (MRVP) at a meeting of the town’s board of selectmen on Monday, September 19. The state voucher […] The post Harwich Housing Efforts Impacted by Lack of Rentals appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Massachusetts Panel Explores Changes to State Seal, Motto
BOSTON (AP) — The commission appointed to come up with a new state seal and motto for Massachusetts to replace the current ones that critics decry as racially insensitive to the state’s Indigenous communities has some ideas, but has made no firm decisions. The Special Commission on the Official Seal and Motto of the Commonwealth […] The post Massachusetts Panel Explores Changes to State Seal, Motto appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Cape Cod Towns Receive Money for Road Safety
BARNSTABLE – Nearly $11 million in state funding will be distributed to cities and towns across Massachusetts in an attempt to boost roadway safety, and some municipalities on Cape Cod are beneficiaries. State officials announced recently that the money will be used for enforcement, extra equipment, training, and more resources. Working alongside local and federal […] The post Cape Cod Towns Receive Money for Road Safety appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Barnstable Fire Captain to speak at Fire & Life Safety Education Conference in Southbridge Wednesday
BARNSTABLE – The Department of Fire Services will hold its annual Fire & Life Safety Education Conference in Southbridge on Sep. 21 and 22, bringing fire educators, prevention officers, teachers, care specialists, and others together to share knowledge, build partnerships, and recognize the 2022 Fire & Life Safety Educator of the Year. In addition to […] The post Barnstable Fire Captain to speak at Fire & Life Safety Education Conference in Southbridge Wednesday appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Cape Cod Healthcare Launches New Blood Donor Portal
BARNSTABLE – A new blood donor portal has been launched by Cape Cod Healthcare. Residents will be able to schedule appointments at community blood drives or at Cape Cod Hospital through the online tool. The portal will also track past donations, records of vitals, and more. More information can be found at the portal’s […] The post Cape Cod Healthcare Launches New Blood Donor Portal appeared first on CapeCod.com.
End of Summer Cape Cod Getaway
Earlier this month, a friend and I enjoyed a girl’s getaway on Cape Cod in partnership with VisitMA and the Cape Cod Chamber. We had picture perfect weather that showcased the beauty of shoulder season on the Cape! 🏖️ In my opinion, shoulder season offers the best of both worlds – gorgeous weather and much smaller crowds. My favorite months for a Cape trip are May, June, September, and October.
Barnstable Vault Remains Issue for November Elections
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable officials said that some obstacles lie ahead for the November election following issues related to a stuck vault that caused a four hour delay for voters during the state primary. Town Clerk Anne Quirk said the vault was eventually opened by the locksmith in a way that would allow repairs, though it […] The post Barnstable Vault Remains Issue for November Elections appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Coast Guard advises of full scale pollution response exercise at east end of Cape Cod Canal Thursday
SANDWICH – The Coast Guard is advising that on Thursday between 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, they along with numerous other Federal, State, and Local agencies will conduct a Full-Scale Pollution Response Exercise in Sandwich. Broadcasts to mariners will be made over Channels 16 and 22. The exercise will test the regions ability to respond […] The post Coast Guard advises of full scale pollution response exercise at east end of Cape Cod Canal Thursday appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Orleans Town Meeting to Address Budgets, Sewer, School Improvements
ORLEANS – Orleans officials released the warrant for the upcoming special town meeting in October which includes articles on budgets, sewer work, and school improvements. The first article calls for a number of budget adjustments for Fiscal Year 2023 to address increased hours of various town positions. The following two articles deal with funding contracts […] The post Orleans Town Meeting to Address Budgets, Sewer, School Improvements appeared first on CapeCod.com.
PROVINCETOWN MA - TWE 0392
#massachusetts #provincetown #newengland #capecod Welcome to our Adventure vlog – We call this The Wicked Explorers with Arty 84 and Suzi J Please Subscribe! PROVINCETOWN MA – TWE 0392 Check out our interactive map: [https:] Arty and Suzi has some cool POV ride video and drone video. Check out our POV page: [https:] Please Subscribe! Shoot us an email at TWExplorers@gmail.com Twitter: Twitter.com/TWExplorers Web Site: [thewickedexplorers.com] Instagram: [www.instagram.com]
Overnight Bridge Work Impacts Route 149 in Barnstable
BARNSTABLE – Massachusetts Department of Transportation officials said that detours will be in place on Route 149 due to roadwork Thursday night in Barnstable. The bridge requires barrier replacements, which will require traffic in both directions to be closed from 8 pm Thursday through 5:30 am Friday. Officials urge drivers to reduce speeds and use […] The post Overnight Bridge Work Impacts Route 149 in Barnstable appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Man seriously injured in fall from deck in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A man was injured after reportedly falling about 8 feet from a deck in Falmouth. It happened on Wedgewood Drive shortly after noon Thursday. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available. The post Man seriously injured in fall from deck in Falmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Texas Sheriff Investigating Flights to Martha’s Vineyard
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas sheriff has opened a criminal investigation into two flights of migrants sent to Martha’s Vineyard by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. But Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar on Monday did not say what laws may have been broken in putting 48 Venezuelans on private planes last week from San Antonio. […] The post Texas Sheriff Investigating Flights to Martha’s Vineyard appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Brewster firefighters respond to possible house fire
BREWSTER – Firefighters from Brewster and neighboring towns responded to a house on White Oak Trail about 8 AM for a report of a fire. According to reports, the homeowner had knocked down the fire which apparently started in a bedroom air conditioner. Fire crews remained on scene checking for any fire extension and making […] The post Brewster firefighters respond to possible house fire appeared first on CapeCod.com.
SUV overturns on ramp from Route 132 to Route 6 westbound
BARNSTABLE – A SUV rolled over in Barnstable about 6:45 PM Tuesday. The crash happened on the Exit 68 onramp from Route 132 to Route 6 westbound. Two people in the vehicle were able to self-extricate and were evaluated. The ramp was closed while the scene was worked. Mass State Police are investigating the cause […] The post SUV overturns on ramp from Route 132 to Route 6 westbound appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Breaking: Falmouth Police at stabbing scene, victim with life-threatening injuries
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police and Fire-Rescue rushed to a scene on Davisville Road about 6:30 PM. According to reports, one person suffered a stab wound and was rushed to Falmouth Hospital with life-threatening injuries. CWN will bring you further details as we get them. The post Breaking: Falmouth Police at stabbing scene, victim with life-threatening injuries appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Crash on Sagamore Bridge stalls morning commute
BOURNE – A traffic crash on the Sagamore Bridge stalled the morning commute. The crash happened about 7 AM Thursday. No injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. The post Crash on Sagamore Bridge stalls morning commute appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Several injuries reported in traffic crash in Bourne
BOURNE – Several injuries were reported in a crash in Bourne around 8 PM Tuesday evening. The crash happened on Sandwich Road by the split before the rotary. The crash is under investigation by Bourne and State Police. Further details were not immediately available. The post Several injuries reported in traffic crash in Bourne appeared first on CapeCod.com.
