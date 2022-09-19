Read full article on original website
Where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Kids, Archie and Lilibet, Were During Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Monday's touching state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II was missing two important guests. Though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were both in attendance, with the Duke of Sussex participating in several processionals surrounding the historic day, neither their 3-year-old son, Archie, nor their 1-year-old daughter, Lilibet, joined their parents for any of the events surrounding the death of their great-grandmother.
Prince William, King Charles III Left Personal Notes on Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral Bouquet
Even the flowers at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral were full of love and historical significance. Prince William and King Charles III each left personal notes to Her Majesty atop the wreath on her coffin during Monday's funeral ceremonies. William's card was inscribed with his and Kate Middleton's monograms, while Charles' handwritten note read: "In loving and devoted memory. Charles R."
Queen Elizabeth 'Ultimately Died of a Broken Heart' After Prince Philip's Death, Royal Expert Says (Exclusive)
Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest next to her late husband, Prince Philip, Monday, and now, with her funeral complete, many are weighing in on the probable cause of Her Majesty's death. ET's Kevin Frazier spoke to royal expert, Katie Nicholl at the Methodist Central Hall in Westminster, where she said the Queen "ultimately died of a broken heart," just over a year after Prince Philip's passing in April 2021.
Prince William and Kate Middleton Thank Staffers Who Worked Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral
Prince William and Kate Middleton are showing their gratitude following Queen Elizabeth II’s death. On Thursday, the new Prince and Princess of Wales paid a visit to Windsor Guildhall, where they thanked the staff who helped with the queen’s committal service, which was held on the grounds of Windsor Castle.
King Charles' Former Butler Addresses Myths About Him (Exclusive)
King Charles III's former butler is speaking out. In an interview with ET's Kevin Frazier, Grant Harrold, the new monarch's former butler, reacted to the "strange" stories that have surfaced about the king in the wake of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II's, death. "Somebody said to me, 'Oh did you...
Sunrise newsreader Edwina Bartholomew slams sexist claims she 'abandoned' her children to travel to London to cover the Queen's funeral
Edwina Bartholomew has hit back at sexist trolls who accused her of 'abandoning' her young children so she could travel to England to cover the Queen's funeral. The Sunrise newsreader joined co-anchors Natalie Barr and David Koch in London to assist with Channel Seven's round-the-clock reporting on the historic event.
