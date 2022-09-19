ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catching up with FGCU: Men's and women's soccer open ASUN play, volleyball wins invitational

By Ed Reed, Naples Daily News
Here is a roundup of how FGCU athletic teams fared in contests played from Monday, Sept. 12 to Sunday, Sept.18, including weekly awards won by Eagles athletes and a schedule for games being played this week.

FGCU has a WNBA champion

Former FGCU women's basketball star Kierstan Bell's Las Vegas Aces won the WNBA title on Sunday with a 78-71 win over the Connecticut Sun to take the championship series 3 games to 1.

Bell played in two games in the series, playing a total of six minutes with one rebound. Bell, who declared or the draft following her junior season at FGCU, was the 11th overall pick by the Aces in April.

More: FGCU's Kierstan Bell making most of limited role for WNBA's top-seeded Las Vegas Aces

More: WNBA: FGCU's Kierstan Bell adjusting to the professional life in Las Vegas Aces camp

Hillmyer-Tremont Foundation Gift

The Hillmyer-Tremont Foundation will present FGCU Athletics with a $1 million gift Tuesday morning. The money will be used to provide scholarship support for deserving student-athletes as well as to continue the long-standing traditions of community service in Lee County and assist area young men and women in pursuit of a college education.

Named in honor and recognition of Monk Hillmyer (long-time and successful businessman) and Elmer Tremont (Hall of Fame Coach and Teacher), the Foundation rewards student-athletes that demonstrate characteristics that best represent Monk and Elmer. These include team play, leadership, academic success, a commitment to community service, and demonstrated sportsmanship.  Many scholarship recipients, from Lee County and FGCU, are current local residents.

Volleyball wins Homewood Suites title

FGCU won the Homewood Suites FGCU Invitational Saturday to wrap up non-conference action. FGCU defeated Florida Atlantic 3-0 (25-21, 25-15 and 28-26). The in-state victory over the Owls extended FGCU's win streak to five.

In the morning action on Saturday, FGCU beat St. Francis 3-0 (25-11, 25.14 and 25-16). On Friday, FGCU downed the University of Buffalo 3-1.

FGCU's Lauren Clark was named tournament MVP and Dana Axner made the All-Tournament team.

Previously: Catching up with the Eagles: Sept. 6-11 FGCU cross country, soccer, volleyball results

Women's soccer starts ASUN play 1-1

The soccer team dropped its first ASUN contest of the season Sunday as the Eagles fell to Liberty 2-0. The Eagles fall to 3-5-0 on the season and 1-1-0 in the ASUN while Liberty improves to 5-3-2 and 1-0-1 in league play.

"Tough game for us today," said head coach Jim Blankenship said. "Liberty is a good team and they showed that. It will be good for us to get back home to try to rebound next week."

Junior Leah Scarpelli scored the goal of the year for the Eagles as the FGCU women's soccer team defeated Queens, 1-0, to open up ASUN Conference play Thursday.

"An unbelievable goal by Leah," Blankenship. "To even get the ball on target from that distance is incredible, but to actually score is even crazier. We controlled most of the game and had our chances and luckily, we were able to get out of here with a win. It's always nice to start 1-0 in league play."

Scarpelli's goal came in the 57th minute from about 45 yards out as she sent the ball with her left foot toward the goal that had an eye for the top corner. The Queens keeper was tracking it, but it was put in a spot she could not get to as it snuck over her hands and into the back of the net.

Katie Sullivan picked up her second shutout of the season, making two saves in the process.

Men's Soccer tied ASUN opener

FGCU (3-0-2, 0-0-1 ASUN) opened ASUN play with a 1-1 tie at Jacksonville (2-2-2, 0-1-1 ASUN), Friday evening at Southern Oak Stadium. This is the best five-game start to a season in the program's history.

Sophomore Aaron Markowitz scored the lone goal for the Eagles in the 73rd minute.

"I thought we were superior in just about every facet of the game other than converting our opportunities. Our ball retention, tempo, organization, and building from back to our middle third was excellent" said FGCU head coach Jesse Cormier. " From the stats, I felt we were territorially dominant but need more efficiency with our final action. We had some excellent contributions from players coming into the game tonight, Aaron Markowitz, Jahvanie Hammond, Pau Santanach, and Timon Zech brought excellent energy and helped us get at least a point on the road tonight."

Overall, FGCU outshot the Dolphins, 22-6 while having seven shots on goal to their three. The Eagles also had an 11-1 advantage on corner kicks.

Cross Country sees record set

Grad student Osman Humeida set a new men's cross country program record in the 8K to highlight FGCU's performances at the North Alabama Showcase on Friday morning. The men's team placed 17th overall, while the women's team placed 19th.

Humeida previously broke the school record last season at the ASUN Championships with a time of 24:31.4. Friday morning he ran 24:01.60 seconds to set a record and placed 11th out of 360 runners.

Up next was Bus Baker who placed 56th (24:40.40). His time moved him to the third best Eagle time in the 8K.

The women's team finished 19th overall and was led by sophomore Karley Piers who finished 58th with a time of 18:05.53. Sophomore Blake Petrick lowered her time from two weeks ago by one minute and 22 seconds to finish 103rd with a personal best time of 18:30.25.

This Week's Schedule

MONDAY

Men's Soccer vs. Louisville, 7

THURSDAY

Women's Soccer vs. North Florida, 7

FRIDAY

Women's Golf at Lady Paladin Intercollegiate, 8 a.m.

Volleyball at North Florida, 4

Men's Soccer vs. Liberty, 7

SATURDAY

Women's Golf at Lady Paladin Intercollegiate, 8 a.m.

Volleyball at Jacksonville, 5

SUNDAY

Women's Golf at Lady Paladin Intercollegiate, 8 a.m.

Women's Soccer vs. Jacksonville, 1

