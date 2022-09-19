ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon still plans to build last-mile facility in Tallahassee, but it may be delayed till 2023

By TaMaryn Waters, Tallahassee Democrat
 3 days ago
Amazon's plans to build a last-mile facility in Tallahassee are still moving forward despite a delay and the company downshifting national expansion plans.

Operating under the name Project Cyprus, the distribution center is slated for the southside of Northwest Passage off Capital Circle Northwest near Home Depot — roughly 15 miles away from the massive under-construction fulfillment center on Mahan Drive.

While Amazon hasn't made an official announcement about building a last-mile facility, several signs affirm the company's interest: land purchased by the Amazon Services LLC and permit documents.

Back story:Seeing double: Amazon closer to building second Tallahassee facility with Project Cyprus

Permit materials indicate "the development of the site will be completed in one phase and is proposed to include one building, a total of 123,115 square feet and a maximum of 32 feet in height (one-story)."

Slaton Murray, a commercial real estate advisor at NAI TALCOR, worked with Amazon in the land purchase deal. He said he last spoke with an Amazon representative in June and was told of the company's plans to break ground "in about two to three months."

That timeline has been pushed back to first quarter 2023, Murray said, who also owns a real estate blog called Urban Tallahassee.

While Amazon's activity in Tallahassee appears to be progressing, that's not the case for other Florida cities where the Seattle-based, e-commerce company had planned to build and operate.

The latest on Amazon:

  • Consultant: Losses prompt Amazon to dial back expansion. What does this mean for Florida?

A recent USA TODAY NETWORK report said Amazon is closing or canceling dozens of planned last-mile delivery stations across the country as well as 11 larger regional fulfillment centers and two planned air hub/sortation centers, according to Marc Wulfraat, a Quebec, Canada-based global logistics consultant with MWPVL International Inc.

The canceled projects include two in Florida: a planned 1.5 million-square-foot regional fulfillment center in Fort Myers that was expected to create 1,000 jobs and a smaller last-mile delivery site planned for Coral Springs.

The report also said Amazon is delaying the opening of 24 completed or nearly completed facilities, including two in Florida, according to a list compiled by Wulfraat.

Experts say Amazon is still expanding at a rapid pace. However, an unexpected $3.8 billion net loss in the first quarter of this year prompted Amazon to cancel 16 expansion projects across the country earlier this year.

The company subsequently reported a $2 billion net loss in the second quarter.

Clayton Park, business editor of The Daytona Beach News-Journal, contributed to this report. Contact TaMaryn Waters at tlwaters@tallahassee.com or follow @TaMarynWaters on Twitter.

