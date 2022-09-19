Read full article on original website
Related
What Happens to Queen Elizabeth’s Coffin After the Funeral?
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral services have concluded. She has now been laid to rest. Here's what happens to her coffin after the services.
Karine Jean-Pierre discovers Queen Elizabeth II has died while answering Fox News question
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was lost for words as she heard the news that Queen Elizabeth II had died as she was giving a press briefing.Her Majesty died peacefully aged 96 on Thursday, 8 September, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Buckingham Palace announced.Footage shows Ms Jean-Pierre answering a question from Fox News’ Peter Doocy before being informed of the monarch’s passing.“Our hearts and our thoughts go to the family members of the Queen,” Ms Jean-Pierre said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updatesThe Queen has died aged 96 after historic 70-year reign
Queen Elizabeth II dies: Why is the queen’s oak coffin lined with lead?
On Tuesday, Queen Elizabeth II’s remains were taken to London to lie in state in Westminster Hall. The monarch’s coffin will be placed in the hall for people to pay their respects before it is eventually placed in the King George VI memorial chapel in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.
Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral: Every Emotional Photo
A final goodbye. The royal family paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II during an emotional funeral on Monday, September 19. The event began with a short procession to Westminster Abbey from Westminster Hall, where the late monarch had been lying in state since Wednesday, September 14. King Charles III and his siblings — Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — led the procession alongside three of the queen’s grandchildren: Prince William, Prince Harry and Peter Phillips.
RELATED PEOPLE
WATCH: Royal guard faints while standing watch at Queen Elizabeth II's coffin
A guard fainted while he stood vigil at Queen Elizabeth II's coffin Wednesday. It was the queen's first day of lying in state at Westminster Hall, Parliament's house of government. Her coffin had just been through a procession from London's Buckingham Palace and will remain at Westminster Hall until her funeral in Westminster Abbey on Monday.
How Much Did Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral Cost? Breaking Down the Expensive Ceremony
An expensive tribute. Queen Elizabeth II's funeral was an event unlike anything the United Kingdom has ever seen — and the cost reflected that fact. The British government hasn't confirmed the exact cost of the event, but a former royal security officer told the New York Post that he believes the security alone will cost […]
Reason former US Presidents not invited to Queen Elizabeth's funeral
Queen Elizabeth died on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at the age of 96. She had reigned on the throne since she was 25 years old. After over a week of mourning, the former monarch's state funeral will be on Monday, September 19, 2022 at London's Westminster Abbey where the queen married Prince Philip in 1947, and where she was crowned in 1953.
31 Quaint Details From Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral That Might've Gone Right Over Your Head
Queen Elizabeth II's beloved corgis and pony waited alongside the route from Westminster Abbey to her final resting place in Windsor.
IN THIS ARTICLE
When and where to watch the queen’s funeral
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin left her Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Sunday, starting a weeklong journey through the country before her funeral on Sept. 19. The monarch died Thursday at Balmoral, ending a seven-decade reign and leaving her son Prince Charles to take the throne as King Charles III.
Queen Elizabeth II’s Personal Staff Line Up to Watch Funeral Procession Pass Buckingham Palace
A final tribute. Queen Elizabeth II‘s household staff lined up outside Buckingham Palace to watch her funeral procession pass the residence on Monday, September 19. Staff members arranged themselves on the sidewalk in front of the palace as the queen’s coffin was carried from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch following the state funeral. After the procession through central London, the casket was driven to Windsor Castle, where the former monarch will be buried alongside her late husband, Prince Philip.
Inside The Personal Touches The Queen Added To Her Funeral
As the day of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral draws closer, more details are starting to sharpen into focus — details that the queen had a heavy hand in planning herself. According to the BBC, Queen Elizabeth approved the plans for her funeral long before she died last week (September 8).
All About Queen Elizabeth II’s Burial Site and Its Significance
The Queen will be buried there as part of a long history of burials at the site, including 10 former sovereigns.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Remembering the time that the Queen was overjoyed by a herd of cows
The Queen marks 70 years on the throne this weekend, becoming the first British sovereign to reach the incredible milestone. She’s seen a great deal in that time, overseen huge changes in society and (perhaps most importantly) given us some great memes over the years.With all the things she’s seen, and all of the places she’s been on official visits, there was one moment in particular from all of her public appearances that sparked the most joyous reaction – and became a big talking point back in 2016.But what was it that inspired the best reaction from the Queen we've...
wegotthiscovered.com
Can’t touch this: man arrested for getting too close to the Queen’s casket
Following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II last week, the late monarch’s casket has been lying in state at Westminster Abbey this weekend so that members of the public can pay their respects to the beloved British royal. Thousands upon thousands of people have descended upon the English capital to get the chance to honor Her Majesty, including David Beckham. Despite the solemnity of the occasion, things have turned scandalous thanks to the shocking actions of one rogue mourner.
A final goodbye at the queen's beloved home
The royal family celebrated a "life of service, love and faith" as they bade farewell to Queen Elizabeth II in an intimate ceremony inside the grounds of her beloved Windsor Castle on Monday. The chapel, whose construction began in 1475, is dear to the royal family, who have celebrated numerous baptisms and weddings there.
China's Vice President Wang Qishan to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral
Sept 17 (Reuters) - Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan will attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral at the invitation of the British government, the ministry of foreign affairs said on Saturday.
Buckingham Palace Made Their Stance On Who's Invited To The Queen's Funeral Crystal Clear
Ever since Queen Elizabeth II's death on September 8, Buckingham Palace has been busy finalizing the details of her various tributes and services. The queen's funeral is set to take place on Monday, September 19, at 11:00 a.m. BST following a public lying in state, Buckingham Palace announced. The ceremony will be held at Westminster Abbey, the same church where the late monarch married Prince Philip in 1947 and where her coronation took place in 1953.
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Why the state funeral will be an event beyond compare
Two thousand guests, 500 foreign dignitaries, 4,000 service personnel and potentially billions of people watching around the world. Monday's state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will be, in the 21st Century, an event beyond compare. But around the poignant formalities and the sombre ceremony, the next 48 hours will also...
Timeline of Queen Elizabeth II's death
Here is a timeline of Queen Elizabeth II's death, including her final days and the aftermath of her passing aged 96, after more than 70 years on the throne. - September 7 - Her final public statement, as queen of Canada, is a message of condolence for victims of a fatal stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan.
In photos: Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren hold vigil for late monarch
The eight grandchildren of Queen Elizabeth II stood in silent vigil beside her coffin Saturday at Westminster Hall, in the latest moment honoring the late monarch. The big picture: Thousands have turned out to visit the Queen as she lies in state. The line reached five miles on Friday and visitors had to be turned away.
Comments / 0