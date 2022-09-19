ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lucie County, FL

Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Lucie County opens Port St. Lucie food pantry for its members

By Gianna Montesano, Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FYxJ0_0i1BKVH100

Nearly 20% of St. Lucie County children were deemed "food insecure" in 2020.

That means a "lack of consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life," according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Lucie County has responded by opening a new food pantry for its members to supplement their groceries. The Chuck Hill Club in Port St. Lucie unveiled the pantry, which is not open to the general public, at a Sept. 15 event.

Summertime: How kids were kept fed on the Treasure Coast

Expanding services:Treasure Coast Food Bank to build $35 million distribution center

COVID-19: Coronavirus pandemic worsens childhood food insecurity

Boys & Girls Clubs family members can visit the pantry — either when they pick up their child or during club hours from 2-7 p.m. Monday through Friday — whenever they're running low on essential such as dairy, protein, vegetables or starches.

An estimated 100 families will benefit from the pantry.

"It will be utilized on a needs basis," said spokesperson Marissa Kappus. "We aim to provide our club members and their families with whatever they need, so the items that they receive will be highly based on that family's needs."

GL Homes renovated the Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Lucie County's storage room

GL Homes renovated the club's 300-square-foot storage room. The residential construction company installed shelves, provided a refrigerator and standalone freezer, and donated $20,000 to keep the pantry stocked for about six months.

"No one can be expected to learn, focus or grow on an empty belly," company spokesperson Sarah Alsofrom said. "Hunger is a critical need that must be met."

The club hopes to sustain the project beyond that through similar collaborations with other community partners, Kappus said.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony attracted a few people who'd heard the news, but didn't understand the pantry was only for club members and not the general public.

Esther Cepeda of Port St. Lucie and her relatives didn't leave empty-handed. The club asked her to fill out a form indicating what items she wanted in her bag, and gave her information about a community food pantry where she could go in the future.

Gianna Montesano is TCPalm's underserved communities reporter. You can contact her at gianna.montesano@tcpalm.com, 772-409-1429 or follow her on Twitter @gmontesano13.

Comments / 0

Related
veronews.com

Stunning Cache Cay house has pool, dock and long river views

Denise and Robert Laino moved to Florida after visiting family in Palm Bay. It was then that the couple discovered Vero Beach when taking rides down A1A. “He said, ‘That’s it! We have to move,’” recalls Denise Laino. It was a golf friend who told them...
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Copper pipes break: Is county water to blame?

Hundreds of our neighbors have spent many thousands of dollars to remediate and replumb their homes the past five years because of leaks in their copper water pipes – and the numbers continue to spike. Local plumbing companies, in fact, say they’re receiving multiple calls each week from homeowners...
VERO BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Society
Saint Lucie County, FL
Society
City
Port St. Lucie, FL
Local
Florida Society
Saint Lucie County, FL
Government
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Government
City
Port Saint Lucie, FL
County
Saint Lucie County, FL
Local
Florida Government
cbs12.com

Sheriff's office searching for missing woman in Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — The search is on for a woman who's missing and believed to be in the Lake Worth area. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said 32-year-old Brittany Hill was last seen at the Wawa gas station at 4950 Okeechobee Boulevard. Hill is described as...
LAKE WORTH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Security#The Boys#The Pantry#Dairy#Charity#The Chuck Hill Club#Treasure Coast Food Bank#Gl Homes
cbs12.com

Port St. Lucie man killed in major crash in Osceola County, 16 people injured

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men from Port St. Lucie were involved in a multivehicle crash in Osceola County on Wednesday morning, one was killed. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the crash took place just before 7 a.m. on State Road 60. Troopers said a box truck, a Dodge Ram pickup truck and bus transporting inmates from a Polk County facility to a work-release program in Okeechobee were all involved. During the time of the crash, visibility conditions were described a foggy and dark.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Charities
850wftl.com

Former church employees stole $1.5 million in donations from church

VERO BEACH, FL– — A former parishioner has turned herself in after she stole millions of dollars for the church she worked for. Authorities began investigating the possible misappropriation of funds at the Holy Cross Catholic Church after the Diocese of Palm Beach contacted them in December of 2021.
VERO BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Endangered man missing from Palm Beach County found safe

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man reported missing Monday afternoon was found by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office reported Marcus Perkins missing on Monday and stated he was possibly endangered. The sheriff's office took to social media to share the news.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

WFLX First Alert Weather - Tracking Tropical Wave Invest 98-L

During the month of October, restaurants in Martin and St. Lucie counties will showcase prix fixe menus for lunch and dinner. Police searching for 'serial pickpocket' wanted on 72 criminal charges. Updated: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:44 AM EDT. Manatee released into North Palm Beach canal after 7-month rehabilitation. Updated:...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
677K+
Views
ABOUT

Treasure Coast news and information in Indian River County, Martin County and St. Lucie County, Florida

 http://tcpalm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy