Columbia, MO

Missouri Tigers vs. Auburn Tigers: Where, when, odds, TV as MU seeks good start in SEC

By Blair Kerkhoff
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

Missouri got back on the winning track with Saturday’s 34-17 victory over Abilene Christian to improve to 2-1. Next up, Auburn.

It’s the first SEC game for the teams that share the same nickname and 2-1 record. In both cases, the loss was a similar score head-shaker, Missouri at Kansas State two weeks ago, 40-12, and Auburn on Saturday at home to Penn State, 41-12.

The details

Kickoff: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, Ala.

TV: ESPN

Radio: KMBZ (980 AM, 98.1 FM)

Betting line: Auburn by 9 1/2

Five things to know

1. Auburn is coming off its worst home loss in a decade: The Tigers committed four turnovers and failed to score a touchdown on their four trips to the red zone. That hadn’t been a problem. In its first two games, Auburn had finished every red zone trip with a touchdown.

2. And the quarterback is ... : Auburn has rotated T.J. Finley and Robby Ashford at quarterback. In the Penn State loss, coach Bryan Harsin considered giving reps to Zach Calzada, a Texas A&M transfer. Neither of the regulars was effective against the Nittany Lions.

3. Ships that pass in the night: This is Missouri’s 10th SEC season and these two bands of Tigers will be meeting for only the second time in the regular season (and just the third time ever). Missouri is making its first trip to Auburn. The Alabama Tigers crushed the Missouri Tigers 51-14 in Columbia in 2017. That Missouri team won its final six regular-season games and played in a bowl. But there’s been another Tigers-Tigers meeting: Auburn defeated Missouri in the 2013 SEC Championship Game.

4. Missouri’s offensive line needs improvement, quickly: After the 34-17 win over Abilene Christian, Eli Drinkwitz said his Tigers need to identify their five best offensive linemen. Mizzou also has to find the group that can play well together. Poor pass protection turned into an opponent’s touchdown when Brady Cook was sacked and lost a fumble into the end zone. Oh, and the group produced five holding penalties. Ouch.

5. Critical juncture for Mizzou: As this season approached, media and fans played the schedule game. You know, running a finger down the 12-game slate and identifying likely victories and defeats. Before leaving September, the thinking went, Missouri would need to be no worse than 3-1 to reach goals that ranged from being part of the division race to bowl eligibility. Anything can happen in the course of a season, but Saturday’s game has a pivot-point feel.

wgac.com

Georgia – Missouri Kickoff Time Announced

The kickoff time for the Georgia game against Missouri has been announced. The game will begin at 7:30 pm ET in Columbia and will be shown on the SEC Network. Georgia has won the last 8 meetings between the two schools, beating the Tigers last year 43-6 at Sanford Stadium. It was the Bulldogs largest margin of victory since the series began during the 1959 season. Georgia won that game 14-0 in a game that was played in Miami, Florida in the 1960 Orange Bowl.
COLUMBIA, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Wash U, Truman State, Cottey College among top Missouri schools in annual 'best colleges' ranking

The 38th annual U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges list ranked dozens of Missouri colleges and universities, with many landing in similar positions to last year's rankings. The latest edition assessed 1,850 U.S. bachelor’s degree-granting higher education institutions on their academic quality. The report measures 17 indicators of academic...
MISSOURI STATE
The Kansas City Star

