KU Jayhawks vs. Duke Blue Devils: Five things to know entering Saturday’s game

After winning road games the past two weeks and improving to 3-0 on the still-young season, Kansas’ football team returns home to play three consecutive games at Booth Memorial Stadium, starting with an 11 a.m. contest Saturday against 3-0 Duke.

The Jayhawks players, who enthusiastically cheered the Rock Chalk Chant in the visitors’ locker room the past two Saturdays after wins over Houston (48-30) and West Virginia (55-42, OT), are eager to compete before the home fans.

KU drew 34,902 spectators for the home opener against Tennessee Tech in the 47,000-seat facility.

“Were coming back 3-0, dog! Let’s pack ‘The Booth.’ Let’s be there. Let’s go!”quarterback Jalon Daniels exclaimed enthusiastically in a Twitter post in which several Jayhawks repeated this week’s motto: “Pack the Booth.”

In another tweet, KU athletic director Travis Goff asked KU fans to show up for Saturday’s game between the undefeated Big 12 and ACC teams.

“Hey Hawks, (I’m) down here in Houston, Texas. Another victorious locker room — a group of guys that deserve it so much. The work they’ve put into this thing, an incredible (coaching) staff,” Goff said in a video message. “They are feeling the love and energy from Jayhawk faithful. But we need you now more than ever. We’ve got to pack David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium next Saturday when Duke comes to town. We’ve got to make a statement to the rest of the country about what’s happening. Let’s make one of the strongest statements in modern Kansas football history. Appreciate your support. See you next Saturday. Rock Chalk,” Goff added.

Now 3-0 for the first time since 2009 when KU won its first five games before losing the last seven in a 5-7 campaign, the Jayhawks will entertain a Duke team that defeated North Carolina A&T 49-20 Saturday in Durham, North Carolina.

“I am excited we have some games at home,” KU coach Lance Leipold said after Saturday’s victory that pushed KU to 3-0 for the first time since 2009. “I sure hope people and our fans come check these guys out because they are playing with some inspiration and they are playing well. We need to create a great homefield advantage.”

The Jayhawks open as 8.5-point favorites against Duke.

THE DETAILS

Kickoff : 11 a.m. Saturday

Where : Booth Memorial Stadium, Lawrence

TV : FS1, Radio : WHB (810) in Kansas City; KFH (1240 AM, 97.5 FM) in Wichita

Betting line : KU by 8.5 points

FIVE THINGS TO KNOW

1. Duke was picked to finish last of seven teams in the ACC’s Coastal Division in the league’s preseason media poll . Miami placed first with 1,036 points in the followed by Pitt (911), North Carolina (823), Virginia (667), Virginia Tech (592), Georgia Tech (343) and Duke (220). The Blue Devils, who have defeated North Carolina A&T (49-20) and Temple (30-0) at home and Northwestern (31-23) on the road, have certainly played better than the 164 media voters would have predicted.

2. Mike Elko is in his first year as Duke’s head coach . Elko, 45, is tackling his first head coaching assignment. He comes to the ACC school from Texas A&M, where he was defensive coordinator/safeties coach from 2018-21. He’s also been defensive coordinator at Notre Dame, Wake Forest, Bowling Green and Hofstra. He’s a former Penn safety who helped the school to an Ivy League title in 1998. Elko is the first Duke football coach since Fred Goldsmith in 1994 to win his opening three games.

3. Duke has had five starting quarterbacks in the last five seasons . Sophomore Riley Leonard, who rushed for two TDs and threw for two TDs Saturday against NC A&T, has completed 48 of 66 passes for 723 yards and five touchdowns. He has rushed for 147 yards on 22 carries with two scores. Leonard is 6-4, 212 from Fairhope, Alabama.

4. Kansas players may have revenge on their minds . The Jayhawks return several players who participated in last seasons’s 52-33 loss to Duke before 19,128 fans at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham. KU, which entered that game with a 1-2 record to Duke’s 2-1 mark, actually led 24-21 at halftime. Duke rolled 21-3 in the third quarter and outscored the Jayhawks 10-6 in the fourth.

5. The Jayhawks’ running game continues to produce big-time . The Jayhawks rushed for 280 yards and three touchdowns against Houston, marking the third-straight game with 200+ rushing yards. The three-game streak of 200+ rushing yards is the first by a Jayhawks team since 2012. Kansas now has 13 rushing touchdowns through three games. The offensive line, which has opened big holes for the backs, still has not allowed a sack.