Former KU guard Mykhailiuk agrees to one-year, partially guaranteed deal with Knicks

By Gary Bedore
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

Former Kansas men’s basketball shooting guard Svi Mykhailiuk, who recently was waived by the NBA’s Toronto Raptors, has been acquired by the New York Knicks, the Knicks announced Sunday on Twitter .

Terms of the deal were not announced.

However The Athletic reported that Mykhailiuk, a 6-foot-8, 25-year-old, fifth-year pro, has agreed to a one-year, NBA minimum contract with a partial guarantee of $50,000. In June he exercised his $1.9 million player option with the Raptors.

Mykhailiuk, a native of Chersaky, Ukraine, averaged 4.6 points in 56 games for the Raptors last season. He hit 39% of his shots, including 31% of his threes. He led Ukraine to a Round of 16 appearance in the EuroBasket tournament earlier this month in Berlin, Germany. He scored 25 points in a victory over Italy, 18 in a win over Estonia and 17 in a victory against Great Britain.

“Welcome to New York, @sviat_101,” read a Twitter post on the Knicks’ official Twitter account .

Mykhailiuk, a second-round pick of the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2018 NBA Draft, has played for four teams (Lakers, Detroit Pistons, OKC Thunder, Toronto) in his first four years in the league. .

“The Knicks, of course, already have a number of wing players — from RJ Barrett to Evan Fournier to Quentin Grimes to Cam Reddish. So Mykhailiuk will like have his work cut out for him when it comes to getting an opportunity,” wrote Sam Amico of hoopswire.com .

On Sunday, New York re-signed Ryan Arcidiacono, a 6-3 fifth-year guard who played 10 games for the Knicks last season. It’s believed the deal is partially guaranteed.

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

