‘Hank,’ 2 assists and a tricky stare: How Kansas City Chiefs won this 3rd down vs. LA

The Kansas City Chiefs made complicated execution look simple when converting an important third-and-10 during the third quarter in Thursday’s 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers .

In this video, Kansas City Star reporter Jesse Newell is joined by Brett Taveau — author of the Chiefs book “Unpacking Greatness” and longtime high school offensive coordinator — to go over the details that made this pass from Patrick Mahomes to Mecole Hardman possible.