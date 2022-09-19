Danielle Hawk: Election provides clear choice between two visions for nation’s future

My name is Danielle Hawk, and I’m running to be your next congresswoman in Florida’s Third District. Throughout my life, I've been fighting for ordinary families. From a young age, I committed myself to a life of service by tutoring children from low-income families, serving my neighbors at a food bank, and supporting orphaned and impoverished children.

Unlike my opponent, Congresswoman Kat Cammack, I haven’t spent my entire adult life climbing the political ladder. I’m just an ordinary American who wants to make a real difference for our families. The congresswoman’s terrible record proves she’s more concerned with scoring political points with extremists, rewarding her big out-of-state donors and complaining on Facebook.

Instead of uplifting American families, the congresswoman has voted "Hell no!" on bipartisan and common-sense bills that protect us. She has voted against supporting pregnant women, investing in our crumbling infrastructure, reducing the cost of child care for our families, lifting children out of poverty and defending women from domestic abuse.

News story on race:Hawk beats Wells in Democratic congressional primary

In her first official act as a congresswoman, Cammack supported overturning the free and fair 2020 election. Since then, my opponent has continued violating her constitutional oath, undermining democratic traditions, and spreading election lies. We must replace MAGA Republicans like Cammack before they destroy the America we hold so dear.

After the Supreme Court stripped women of the right to choose, Cammack voted against making Roe v. Wade federal law and protecting the right to contraception. The congresswoman has vowed to go further by entirely dismantling our reproductive rights. As women, we must have the freedom to make personal medical decisions for ourselves without government interference.

Even after 19 children were murdered in Uvalde, my opponent voted against the bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which protects our children, stops criminals from buying guns and invests in school safety. This common-sense law received the support of conservative Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell, the National Sherriff’s Association and the Fraternal Order of Police.

Despite claiming to be concerned about rising costs, Cammack voted against giving parents the support they need to care for their children. The congresswoman opposed renewing the expanded child tax credit, expanding public pre-K to cover all of America’s 3- and 4-year-olds, and making child care affordable for our families.

Over the last 17 months, my campaign team and I have been traveling throughout our 12-county district, listening to Republicans, Democrats and independents. During that time, I’ve heard you loud and clear: We need a representative willing to find common ground, get real work done for our families and make life easier for ordinary people.

When you’re voting this November, ask yourself: Do we want a representative who doesn’t bother working to earn our vote? Do we want a representative who is far more concerned with defending the powerful than helping our families, keeping our kids safe and protecting our rights? Or do we deserve a representative committed to putting in the hard work, listening to our communities and solving problems?

In this election, you have a clear choice between two visions for our nation’s future. In Kat Cammack’s America, our children will suffer in poverty, women will be forced to give birth and democracy will be a thing of the past. In the America I dream of, we will end child poverty, ensure reproductive freedom for women and preserve our democracy for future generations.

I am grateful for the opportunity to earn your vote by Nov. 8. You can learn more about our campaign for family values at daniellehawk.com and reach out with any questions to campaign@daniellehawk.com.

Danielle Hawk is running for election in Florida’s Third Congressional District. This piece is part of a series of opinion columns written by candidates for office that are being published before November's election.

