Kat Cammack: Representing Florida’s Third District in Congress requires experience

By Kat Cammack
The Gainesville Sun
 3 days ago
Over the last two years, I’ve had the opportunity to work closely with hardworking, compassionate, dedicated Floridians in Alachua, Bradford, Clay, Marion, Putnam and Union counties. Traversing the district and logging countless miles over the last 21 months has only continued to show me how special our area is and how important the fight is to make our home the best place to live, work and play.

With redistricting complete, Florida’s Third District takes on eight new counties, expanding not just in size, but in opportunity. With an area that stretches from the Florida-Georgia line, out to the Gulf Coast and deep into Ocala’s horse country, FL-03 now includes new industries, constituencies and challenges.

In our first 21 months in office, our team has not only recovered and returned over $6 million to our local veterans, seniors and working-class families, but we’ve also helped get over 10,000 families and businesses connected to high-speed and affordable internet.

Additionally, we’ve successfully completed over 2,000 constituent cases ranging from issues with the IRS, VA, Social Security Administration, SBA and USCIS. One of my proudest accomplishments from our first term in office is the over 1,900 Americans, American families and SIV recipients that our team helped evacuate from Afghanistan since the U.S. military left in September 2021.

On the legislative front, I’ve authored 13 pieces of legislation covering a range of issues important to our district and our nation including broadband, energy, national security, human trafficking, the opioid crisis and education. In addition, I have co-sponsored over 272 pieces of legislation with five becoming law. Despite serving in the minority of Congress with extreme partisan gridlock at play, I am proud to have delivered for our constituents at home.

When it comes to our farmers, ranchers and producers, and my role on the House Agriculture Committee, discussions continue to center around ensuring the administration does not leave them behind with policies that tax family farms and smaller operations, along with needed reductions in energy costs to make sure hauling and shipping remain affordable when sending products across state lines. It is necessary that we work together to refocus energy production in the U.S. and listen to our producers who guarantee our nation’s success through our food supply.

As I’ve been on the campaign trail speaking with voters across the district, a few other issues stick out as top priorities when Republicans take the House back and hit the ground running in January. Inflation is a top concern for Americans and folks in North Central Florida — whether it’s gas, groceries, back-to-school supplies or favorites for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, prices are rising dramatically.

Reckless spending by career politicians sent prices soaring and American families scrambling, with millions digging into their savings to make up the difference each month. We have to get back to the basics and stop the unnecessary spending and policies, including the "Inflation Expansion Act," that have contributed to the record inflation we’ve experienced over the Biden administration’s tenure. Republicans are poised to restore common sense and deliver relief to the American people with sound, responsible policies that will drive prices down and restore common sense.

As we approach the general election in November, I hope folks across Florida’s Third Congressional District get out to vote and exercise one of their most precious rights and civic responsibilities. I’ve fought for our interests in Congress and look forward to continuing this fight in the 118th Congress.

It would be my honor to earn your support and continue making Floridians’ voices heard in the halls of the Capitol.

Rep. Kat Cammack is running for re-election in Florida’s Third Congressional District. This piece is part of a series of opinion columns written by candidates for office that are being published before November's election.

Letters to the editor present the opinions of readers on news stories and other pieces published by The Sun.

The Gainesville Sun

