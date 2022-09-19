ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How a 'crazy' offseason prepared OU's Jaren Kanak for a career outing against Nebraska

By Justin Martinez, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 3 days ago

LINCOLN, Neb. — Jaren Kanak prides himself in being prepared for anything.

The freshman linebacker was watching from the sideline during the second quarter of OU's 49-14 win over Nebraska on Saturday when a thud echoed throughout Memorial Stadium. Quarterback Casey Thompson failed to connect on a pass and was hit late by DaShaun White, sending penalty flags flying through the air.

White led with the crown of his helmet when he knocked Thompson to the ground, which drew a targeting call and disqualification for the rest of the game. The expectation was that redshirt senior Justin Harrington would replace White at cheetah, but OU head coach Brent Venables instead turned to Kanak.

"I wouldn’t want that to be the circumstance," Kanak said of the unforeseen opportunity. "But once my name was called, I was ready to go out there and play ball."

More: It was far from perfect, but Sooners' offense shows bite vs. Cornhuskers

Kanak made the most of his opportunity on Saturday. He finished with a game-high 10 tackles, a forced fumble and a recovered fumble to help lead the Sooners (3-0, 0-0 Big 12) to a blowout win.

"I'm super proud of Jaren," Venables said. "I know things are going a million miles an hour for him, but he did a nice job."

Things have indeed been going a million miles an hour for Kanak since December.

The Hays, Kansas, native originally committed to Clemson in July 2021. He wanted to play for Venables, who was the Tigers' defensive coordinator at the time.

So when Venables accepted the head coaching job at OU in December, Kanak expressed a desire to follow him to Norman.

"I love the type of guy that Coach Venables is and the energy that he brings," Kanak said. "At the end of the day, that's the guy I wanted to play for."

Venables didn't want Kanak to make the switch at first, although it wasn't because he didn't want the four-star prospect's services.

When Venables accepted the OU gig, he vowed to not take any commits away from Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney. It was a gesture of respect toward a man Venables places on a pedestal.

“I told (Kanak) I didn’t have a spot for him if he was going to decommit,” Venables said on Feb. 2. “I just feel strongly about trying to do things the right way, from a loyalty and ethical standpoint.”

More: OU's Brayden Willis gets redemption vs. Nebraska with touchdown toss

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZLRoW_0i1BK5ec00

But Kanak also did things the right way.

He spoke with Swinney about his desire to follow Venables to OU. Swinney eventually gave Kanak his blessing, and Venables offered Kanak a spot with the Sooners soon afterward.

"Decommitting from any school that you've been committed to and given a verbal commitment to isn't an easy process," Kanak said. "Especially with something like that and the way the situation took place, it was a little bit more difficult than usual. With God's guidance, I was able to get through it."

Kanak had to prepare himself for another change once he arrived at OU.

He began to focus on playing linebacker after primarily playing on offense in high school. Kanak set a single-season school record at Hays High School for both rushing yards (1,615) and scoring (142 points) as a senior.

"It's been a little crazy, but it's just something you've got to adapt to," Kanak said of the position change. "With the coaches and the amount of pressure they put on us, they coach us hard. So when we get to game day, everything slows down a little bit. It gets easier every single day."

It took a while for Saturday's game to slow down for Kanak.

The freshman nearly recorded the first sack of his career with 3:21 left until halftime when a miscue by Nebraska's offensive line freed up a clear path to Thompson.

Kanak charged at the Cornhuskers' quarterback and wrapped his arms around him, but Thompson sent him crashing to the floor with a spin move before eventually getting sacked by Ethan Downs.

Kanak didn't even celebrate once he rose to his feet. He just shook his head and clapped his hands in frustration, knowing he let a golden opportunity slip away.

"The mistakes that he made, he's going to learn from it and grow from it because he cares so much and works so hard," OU defensive coordinator Ted Roof said. "I think it was great that he had an opportunity to play as much as he did."

Tramel: Nebraska isn't good. But the Sooners? Maybe they're quite good

Kanak had another opportunity to shine on the first play of the third quarter. This time, he delivered.

Thompson completed a 21-yard pass to Trey Palmer, but Kanak came in from behind and placed both hands on the ball. Palmer coughed up the ball as he tumbled to the ground, and Kanak scooped it up for the recovery.

Kanak proudly held the ball in the air to show what he had done. One of the first teammates to congratulate him was sophomore linebacker Danny Stutsman, who has played a large role in Kanak's development.

"We like to push each other," Kanak said of Stutsman. "Just outside of football, he's a great guy that I've looked up to a lot. He's kind of showed me the ropes a little bit and put me under his wing a little bit. It's been awesome."

Because White was disqualified in the first half rather than the second half, he'll be available for the start of OU's home game against Kansas State at 7 p.m. Saturday.

That will likely send Kanak back to a reserve role, but he'll be prepared for whenever he gets his number called again.

"As a freshman, there's going to be a lot of mistakes and a lot of things to learn from," Kanak said. "But getting in a game like that and getting the opportunity to make mistakes is great for me because I just have a lot to learn from. It'll continue to make me a better player for the years to come."

OU vs. Kansas State

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. Saturday at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman (Fox)

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: How a 'crazy' offseason prepared OU's Jaren Kanak for a career outing against Nebraska

Comments / 0

 

The Spun

Report: Matt Campbell Has One Main Concern With Nebraska

Iowa State's Matt Campbell has been mentioned as a possible candidate for the head coaching vacancy at Nebraska. On Tuesday, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic tweeted that Campbell was one of three options standing out for Nebraska, along with Kansas' Lance Leipold and Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien. Earlier today,...
LINCOLN, NE
blackchronicle.com

Sooners legend Brian Bosworth raves about head coach Brent Venables

Over the weekend, Oklahoma and first-year head coach Brent Venables blew past Nebraska for a 49-14 win in the Sooners’ first trip to Lincoln since 2009. Oklahoma is now up to No. 6 in this week’s top 25 AP poll. During a recent interview on SiriusXM Radio, former Sooners star Brian Bosworth shared his thoughts on the Oklahoma head coach’s fast start.
NORMAN, OK
North Platte Telegraph

Husker legend Jordan Larson to join in-state NAIA program's coaching staff

Former Nebraska volleyball star Jordan Larson will be working with the Midland volleyball program on a part-time basis as a volunteer assistant coach, the program announced Tuesday. Larson is back in the state after spending last spring and summer on the coaching staff at Texas. She resigned her position last...
LINCOLN, NE
Person
Brent Venables
Person
Ted Roof
Person
Dabo Swinney
ricethresher.org

Volleyball upsets No. 17 Creighton, jumps into top-25

On Sunday, a flock of birds rose victorious above Tudor fieldhouse and it wasn’t a band of blue jays. After five intense sets, the Owls team took down No. 17 Creighton University on a second match point, capping off a tournament which started off with a reverse sweep of Big 12 opponent Kansas State University. After missing out on the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s Top 25 last week by one spot, the defining weekend was enough to jump the Rice volleyball team to No. 23 on the rankings.
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s first casino is expected to open Saturday morning in the Capital City, pending approval by the state gaming commission. A temporary casino, located at the Lincoln Race Course Thoroughbred track, is scheduled to open at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with more than 400 slot machines ready to go. “We have every expectation that […] The post Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney High School apologizes to Lincoln High for alleged student behavior

KEARNEY — Kearney High School administrators have apologized for the behavior of students in the KHS student section Tuesday at the varsity volleyball game against Lincoln High School. “We are aware of the allegations of irresponsible behavior from our students at the volleyball game last night and are investigating...
KEARNEY, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska elementary school teacher honored with Rookie of the Year award

GRETNA, Neb. — A Nebraska elementary school teacher received a special surprise Monday afternoon. Simon Wiedel was honored with the Nebraska Rookie of the Year award. He works at Gretna's Squire John Thomas Elementary School. The National Council of Teachers of Mathematics surprised Wiedel with the award in front...
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Group says Voter ID would block thousands of Nebraskans from voting

LINCOLN — Voting rights advocates argued Monday that Nebraska’s Voter ID initiative on the November ballot is a blunt-force proposal aimed at fixing a nonexistent problem. Omaha civil rights activist Preston Love Jr. spoke on a panel of people this week opposing Initiative 432. The ballot measure would require Nebraskans to show a valid photo […] The post Group says Voter ID would block thousands of Nebraskans from voting appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska's first REI store to open this week

Popular outdoor recreation retailer REI will open its first Nebraska store on Friday. REI will open its new 22,000-square-foot store at Nebraska Crossing in Gretna at 10 a.m. It features a wide assortment of outdoors gear and apparel for camping, cycling, running, fitness, hiking, snow sports, climbing and more. There's also a specialty bike shop staffed with certified mechanics.
GRETNA, NE
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Nebraska

'Tis the season for soup that never goes out of style. As the weather begins to shift, the apparent need for a warm bowl of soup on a breezy Autumn day becomes more prevalent. Regardless of how you prefer to enjoy your soup, this versatile dish can be made in ways that please even the pickiest of eaters. Soup can be as simple as a bowl of tomato basil with a side of crackers, or as complex as a hearty pho bowl filled to the brim with meat, noodles, eggs, and vegetables. Some popular Fall soups include potato, tomato basil, french onion, chicken noodle, lentil, butternut squash, clam chowder, broccoli cheese, miso, and more! Though there are many to choose from, one restaurant in Nebraska serves up the best soup around.
OMAHA, NE
