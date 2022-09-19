ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

'The pain is indescribable': Victims' families speak out as Abdi Ahmed sentenced to 30 years' prison for crash that killed 3 in Green Bay

By Doug Schneider, Green Bay Press-Gazette
Green Bay Press-Gazette
Green Bay Press-Gazette
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VZZp2_0i1BK20R00

GREEN BAY - Abdi Ahmed of Green Bay was sentenced to 30 years in prison for causing a high-speed crash that killed three people in 2020, but for the victims' family, the pain will never go away.

"It hits me like a deep stab in the heart," said the mother of 28-year-old Jesse Saldana on Monday. "Our son, our brother, never got to meet his nephew. The pain is indescribable. … His life was cut short in its prime."

Ahmed, 24, pleaded guilty on June 6 to three counts of reckless homicide for driving his vehicle into a car, killing three people in the vehicle, Jesse Saldana, 28, and passengers Sonia Gonzalez-Guillen, 27, and her mother, Sonia V. Gonzalez, 57. Saldana and Gonzalez-Guillen had planned to marry.

On Monday, Ahmed was sentenced to 10 years in state prison, followed by 10 years of probation, for each of three counts of second-degree reckless homicide to which he had pleaded guilty.

Brown County Circuit Judge John Zakowski called the case probably the most difficult he'd handled in nearly 40 years as a defense attorney, prosecutor and judge. He ordered the sentences served consecutively.

RELATED : Abdi Fatah Ahmed sentencing postponed in horrific crash that killed 3 people on Lombardi Avenue in 2020

RELATED : Memorials, fundraisers pop up after Green Bay couple and mother die in crash at Lombardi Avenue Kwik Trip

Ahmed could have been sentenced to as many as 45 years in prison, followed by up to 45 years' probation.

Hector Guillen, another relative of the victims, remains angry about his loss. After saying in Spanish that he holds no ill will toward Ahmed's family members who came to the United States seeking "a better life," he told Ahmed "the devil will visit you. And your cellmates will hear you scream."

He cited the fact that Ahmed continued to drive recklessly after multiple warnings about his driving.

Prior to the fatal crash on June 28, 2020, Ahmed's vehicle had been involved in a combination of six traffic stops and reckless driver complaints that year, according to the criminal complaint. That includes one at 10 p.m. June 20, 2020, eight days before the fatal crash, for driving 90 mph without any lights on, the criminal complaint said. He was cited in March 2020 for reckless driving and speeding.

Ahmed also had family in the courtroom. They did not speak during the sentencing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ajQlF_0i1BK20R00

Zakowski, Brown County District Attorney David Lasee and others who spoke of the case agreed it was a senseless act that had ended three people's lives as they made their way to visit the Lombardi Avenue Kwik Trip.

Ahmed, before being sentenced, insisted he was "not a bad person," but had committed a selfish act in driving at racetrack speeds that led to the horrible crash.

"I vow to live a better life," Ahmed said, in a strong, clear voice. He said he wants to be an advocate who educates young drivers "about the harm reckless driving can do."

Investigators said Ahmed was driving like he was drag racing on the day of the crash. Zakowski said Ahmed made a jackrabbit start from a light on Lombardi Avenue, swerved around another car, and accelerated from 84 mph to 104 mph seconds before his Dodge Charger plowed into the Saldana car near the entrance to the convenience store.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yz6ok_0i1BK20R00

Lasee said Ahmed had clearly engaged in "reckless, criminal behavior" behind the wheel before the day of the crash. After the crash, Lasee said, records show that Ahmed claimed to two police officers that he had been driving 35 mph when the crash occurred. Witnesses, however, contradicted that, saying Ahmed's car was moving so fast that the force of the collision caused the second car to roll over four or five times when it was broadsided by Ahmed's vehicle.

"He was clear-headed and unimpaired … on a Sunday afternoon," Lasee told the court. "And everyone else’s lives be damned."

Ahmed's defense attorneys said he feels terrible about taking three lives. Attorney Marc Gottreich pointed out that Ahmed doesn't touch alcohol or drugs, had contributed money from working 56 or 57 hours a week to fund his sister's college tuition, and didn't try to flee the crash scene.

Contact Doug Schneider at (920) 431-8333, or DSchneid@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter at @PGDougSchneider .

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: 'The pain is indescribable': Victims' families speak out as Abdi Ahmed sentenced to 30 years' prison for crash that killed 3 in Green Bay

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wearegreenbay.com

Deadly Marinette County crash kills one, passenger flees the scene

BEAVER, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead following an accident involving a power pole in Marinette County on Wednesday. Around 4:00 p.m., authorities with the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a power pole on fire between State Highway 64 and County P on 3rd Road in the Town of Beaver.
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Driver in deadly Lombardi Avenue crash receives prison sentence

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The driver in a deadly crash on Lombardi Avenue that killed three people received his prison sentence on Monday. Abdi Ahmed was sentenced to 30 years in prison for his role in a 2020 crash that took the lives of three people. He was given ten years confinement for each charge (There was three total). Ahmed will also get ten years of extended supervision for each charge.
GREEN BAY, WI
wiproud.com

Florida man dies after crash in Wisconsin, 2 others injured

SEVASTOPOL, Wis. (WFRV) – A Florida man has died after colliding with a semi and another vehicle in Door County on Wednesday. According to a release, the incident happened around 2:40 p.m. on September 21 on STH 42 north of Walker Road in the town of Sevastopol. When deputies...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
wearegreenbay.com

Menasha bicyclist dies after crash with vehicle, deputies investigate

HARRISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 60-year-old bicyclist has died after being hit by a vehicle in the Village of Harrison Thursday morning. According to the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on Sept. 22 around 7:00 a.m. Deputies say the bicyclist, a 60-year-old man from Menasha, had died by the time they arrived.
MENASHA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Man sentenced to 30 years for high-speed crash that killed three people

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two years after a high-speed crash on Lombardi Ave. in Green Bay killed three people, the man convicted has been sentenced to 30 years in prison. Abdi Ahmed, 24, pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree reckless homicide three months ago and received 10 years in prison for each count against him. Judge John Zakowski ordered Ahmed to serve the sentences consecutively. That means Ahmed could be behind bars well into his 50s. The judge also sentenced Ahmed to 10 years of extended supervision for each count, also to be served consecutively.
WBAY Green Bay

Arrest warrant issued after Clintonville carjacking

CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - An elderly Michigan man was carjacked at a gas station in Clintonville Tuesday. A felony arrest warrant is issued for Seth Genereau, who police say arrived at the gas station in a different stolen car. Clintonville police say Genereau arrived at a Citgo station on N....
CLINTONVILLE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Violent Crime#Brown County Circuit
wiproud.com

Wisconsin woman gives wrong name after arrest, encouraged teenage sister to drink & drive

RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – Following a police chase in Racine County that reached speeds over 100 mph, two women from northeast Wisconsin are facing multiple charges. According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, on September 19 around 2:30 a.m. deputies saw a vehicle driving on I-94 near Spring Street at 107 mph. Even though authorities tried a traffic stop, the vehicle continued driving at speeds over 100 mph.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
whby.com

Woman charged in 2020 Ripon drug death

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — A former Ripon woman is charged in connection with a drug death in the city. Carla Endeward is charged in Fond du Lac County Court with First-Degree Reckless Homicide and multiple drug-related offenses. Endeward is allegedly responsible for a fentanyl death in March of...
RIPON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Oshkosh PD takes 37-year-old into custody following weapons complaint

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are investigating a weapons complaint that happened Tuesday evening in the 3700 block of Glenbrook Lane. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, on September 20 around 10:30 p.m. officers responded to a report of a man shooting his firearm multiple times. He was firing his gun in the 3700 block of Glenbrook Lane.
OSHKOSH, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
seehafernews.com

Two Vehicle Crash Near Plymouth Results in Injuries, OWI Arrest

A two-vehicle crash near Plymouth Wednesday evening (September 20th) resulted in one person being injured and an OWI arrest. Details of the crash are still very scarce, but we do know that Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of Highway 23 and County Highway P at around 8:30 p.m.
PLYMOUTH, WI
seehafernews.com

Bail Hearing Held For Man Urinating On City Property

A 33-year-old Milwaukee man, formerly of Manitowoc, with a long history of run ins with local law enforcement, appeared for a bail hearing Wednesday afternoon after he was seen urinating on a city street. Edwin Guzman-Galarza is free on a $350 recognizance bond on charges of Lewd and Lascivious Behavior...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Missing Winnebago County boy found

CLAYTON, Wis. (WBAY) - A boy missing in Winnebago County has been found. Details were not available at the time of this writing. The 13-year-old was missing since 10:30 Tuesday morning. His bicycle was unaccounted for, but authorities weren’t certain about his mode of travel. They said it was...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Police Chief Addresses Juvenile Charge Spike in August

Last week we reported that the number of juvenile charges in Manitowoc spiked significantly in August. 15 such charges were reported by the Manitowoc Police Department, bringing the year-to-date total up to 134. That is just shy of last year’s total count. While on WOMT’s Be My Guest program,...
MANITOWOC, WI
Green Bay Press-Gazette

Green Bay Press-Gazette

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
376K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, obituaries, business, entertainment and more from the Green Bay area.

 http://greenbaypressgazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy