ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Henry Cejudo accuses Conor McGregor of vicious steroid usage by pointing out the lack of USADA visits since 2021

By Jerin Mathew
firstsportz.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

Dana White Gushes Over 17-Year-Old Raul Rosas Jr.'s Potential: "This Kid's Ready To Fight In The UFC"

UFC President Dana White is all-in on the potential of one of the promotion's recent signings, 17-year-old bantamweight Raul Rosas Jr. White spoke with the media on Tuesday night during his weekly post-fight conference following the latest edition of Dana White's Contender Series and gushed over Rosas Jr.'s performance against Mando Gutierrez, while also explaining why he gave the teenager a UFC contract.
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Boxing Scene

Canelo: Canelo: I See Benavidez's Dad Talking A Lot Of Sh!t; Look What He’s Accomplished – Nothing

LAS VEGAS – Canelo Alvarez belittled David Benavidez’s resume early Sunday morning following another victory over a dangerous world champion. The Mexican legend seemingly took offense during his post-fight press conference to questions about boxing Benavidez next if Gilberto Ramirez upsets Dmitry Bivol on November 5. Alvarez has repeatedly stated that he wants his countryman to beat Bivol, which would cost the four-division champion his own opportunity to avenge his 12-round, unanimous-decision defeat to Bivol on May 7 at T-Mobile Arena.
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Floyd Mayweather reveals payday for his exhibition match in RIZIN: “It’s always a few million a minute”

Floyd Mayweather will be getting paid when he faces MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura in a boxing exhibition match at RIZIN 38 at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on September 25. The fight will only be nine minutes, and even though it is short and an exhibition, Mayweather still got a hefty purse for it. He has said he wants to work smarter and not harder for his money and he’s doing just that as he revealed he is making a few million every minute.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Hasbulla swings on UFC champ, smashes his face with messy burger (Video)

Alexander Volkanovski hosts his own cooking show titled “Cooking with Volks” and typically invites fellow fighters and local celebrities to join him for a meal. This week’s offering features pint-sized social media sensation Hasbulla, who recently joined the Aussie on the UFC roster. I’m not sure why...
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana White
Person
Alexander Volkanovski
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Dustin Poirier
Person
Henry Cejudo
Person
Aljamain Sterling
MMAmania.com

Anderson Silva reveals his one problem with Dana White: ‘He has never fought MMA in his life’

Anderson Silva is free from Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) shackles and isn’t afraid to express it. For 14 years, Silva was one of the most notable names on UFC’s roster, working under the promotion’s president, Dana White. The two had always gotten along and respect is still there at present ... but “The Spider” does have one specific issue with his former employer.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

UFC president Dana White explains why he took care of Joe Pyfer: “He told me he was about to be homeless, so that ain’t going to happen”

UFC president Dana White has explained why he decided to help Joe Pyfer when he was in need of financial help. After earning a contract with the UFC this past summer on the Contender Series, Joe Pyfer set his sights on making an impact in his full promotional debut for the company. Over the weekend, that’s exactly what he did as the 26-year-old knocked Alen Amedovski out cold to keep his strong run of form going.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steroids#Usada#Boxing#Combat#Octagon
NBC Sports

Mayweather plans for rematch with McGregor in 2023

It looks like Mayweather vs. McGregor II will come to fruition. Floyd Mayweather told the Daily Mail that he plans to fight MMA star Conor McGregor in a boxing rematch sometime next year. The boxing legend said it's still being discussed whether the match will be a real fight, though Mayweather would prefer it be an exhibition.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Anderson Silva doesn’t rule out return to MMA for final fight, eyes Japan show

Anderson Silva doubts that you’ve seen the last of him in MMA competition. Since parting ways with the UFC in November 2020, Silva has dedicated himself to a boxing career, with recent wins over combat sports veterans Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Tito Ortiz. He next fights YouTube star Jake Paul on Oct. 29 in Glendale, Ariz.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
mmanews.com

Cyborg Names The Only Way She’d Consider Re-Joining UFC

Cris Cyborg is planning an MMA return after her boxing match, but don’t expect for it to be in the UFC. Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino is often thought of as one of the best female fighters of all time. Her résumé shows multiple world championships in MMA from Invicta, to the UFC, to Bellator. Now she is looking to embark on a new journey in combat sports, boxing. Cyborg will be making her boxing debut this weekend when she takes on Simone Silva on September 25.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Joe Rogan reveals he and Dave Chappelle were removed from their seats during Canelo vs. GGG 3

Joe Rogan has revealed that he and Dave Chappelle were removed from their seats during Gennady Golovkin vs Canelo Alvarez 3. When it comes to larger than life figures from within the world of mixed martial arts, Joe Rogan is right up there with the best of them. In addition to being a UFC commentator, Joe also hosts a successful podcast and is one of the most recognisable faces from within the combat sports sphere.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Dana White reacts to reports that Canelo vs GGG 3 did disappointing PPV numbers: “That fight should have been done four years ago”

UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on the reportedly disappointing PPV numbers for Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin 3. While the excitement levels may have been high for the trilogy fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin, the end result proved to be quite the disappointment. As opposed to the two men putting on a show, Canelo eased to a relatively dull unanimous decision win as he retained his belts against a version of Gennady Golovkin who, in many ways, was showing his age.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy