Henry Cejudo accuses Conor McGregor of vicious steroid usage by pointing out the lack of USADA visits since 2021

17-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. dominates at DWCS 55, dazzles MMA world for UFC contract
Raul Rosas Jr. left the MMA world in awe, and it got him a UFC contract. The 17-year-old bantamweight dominated his opponent Mando Gutierrez at Dana White’s Contender Series 55, which took place on Tuesday night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Rosas (6-0) dominated Gutierrez (7-2) to...
Conor McGregor details what he’s been “using” to bulk up since injury
Conor McGregor has detailed what he’s been ‘using’ to bulk up since his injury. It was back in July of 2021 at UFC 264 that Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) broke his leg during his lightweight bout with Dustin Poirier (28-7 MMA). With just seconds remaining in the...
MMA Fighting
17-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. vows to break Jon Jones’ record, become youngest UFC champion ever
Raul Rosas Jr. isn’t done making history. The undefeated 17-year-old became the youngest signing in UFC history on Tuesday, earning a Dana White Contender Series contract after defeating Mando Gutierrez by unanimous decision. Post-fight, Rosas spoke to the media and declared that soon he will also break the record the youngest UFC champion ever.
Dana White Gushes Over 17-Year-Old Raul Rosas Jr.'s Potential: "This Kid's Ready To Fight In The UFC"
UFC President Dana White is all-in on the potential of one of the promotion's recent signings, 17-year-old bantamweight Raul Rosas Jr. White spoke with the media on Tuesday night during his weekly post-fight conference following the latest edition of Dana White's Contender Series and gushed over Rosas Jr.'s performance against Mando Gutierrez, while also explaining why he gave the teenager a UFC contract.
Boxing Scene
Canelo: Canelo: I See Benavidez's Dad Talking A Lot Of Sh!t; Look What He’s Accomplished – Nothing
LAS VEGAS – Canelo Alvarez belittled David Benavidez’s resume early Sunday morning following another victory over a dangerous world champion. The Mexican legend seemingly took offense during his post-fight press conference to questions about boxing Benavidez next if Gilberto Ramirez upsets Dmitry Bivol on November 5. Alvarez has repeatedly stated that he wants his countryman to beat Bivol, which would cost the four-division champion his own opportunity to avenge his 12-round, unanimous-decision defeat to Bivol on May 7 at T-Mobile Arena.
Joe Rogan says he'll stop working for UFC when Dana White leaves
Joe Rogan loves being a part of the UFC commentary team and has not indicated he plans to end that partnership any time soon. “I’m a professional fan,” Rogan said with a smile on a recent episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” as he spoke to film producer Jon Peters.
Floyd Mayweather reveals payday for his exhibition match in RIZIN: “It’s always a few million a minute”
Floyd Mayweather will be getting paid when he faces MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura in a boxing exhibition match at RIZIN 38 at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on September 25. The fight will only be nine minutes, and even though it is short and an exhibition, Mayweather still got a hefty purse for it. He has said he wants to work smarter and not harder for his money and he’s doing just that as he revealed he is making a few million every minute.
MMAmania.com
Hasbulla swings on UFC champ, smashes his face with messy burger (Video)
Alexander Volkanovski hosts his own cooking show titled “Cooking with Volks” and typically invites fellow fighters and local celebrities to join him for a meal. This week’s offering features pint-sized social media sensation Hasbulla, who recently joined the Aussie on the UFC roster. I’m not sure why...
MMAmania.com
Anderson Silva reveals his one problem with Dana White: ‘He has never fought MMA in his life’
Anderson Silva is free from Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) shackles and isn’t afraid to express it. For 14 years, Silva was one of the most notable names on UFC’s roster, working under the promotion’s president, Dana White. The two had always gotten along and respect is still there at present ... but “The Spider” does have one specific issue with his former employer.
UFC president Dana White explains why he took care of Joe Pyfer: “He told me he was about to be homeless, so that ain’t going to happen”
UFC president Dana White has explained why he decided to help Joe Pyfer when he was in need of financial help. After earning a contract with the UFC this past summer on the Contender Series, Joe Pyfer set his sights on making an impact in his full promotional debut for the company. Over the weekend, that’s exactly what he did as the 26-year-old knocked Alen Amedovski out cold to keep his strong run of form going.
MMA Fighting
Fighter vs. Writer: Mike Perry calls out Nate Diaz, Mackenzie Dern selects the best grappler in MMA
On the latest edition of The Fighter vs. The Writer, BKFC star Mike Perry and one half of the UFC Vegas 61 main event joins the show as Mackenzie Dern stops by as well. Fresh off a win over Michael “Venom” Page in London, Perry will call for another huge fight as he takes aim at Nate Diaz now that he’s a free agent and able to sign anywhere he wants.
Floyd Mayweather says Conor McGregor rematch will happen in 2023, throws shade at UFC star
Undefeated boxing champ Floyd Mayweather has revealed plans to face UFC star Conor McGregor sometime next year in a rematch of their 2017 bout. In an exclusive interview with Sportsmail, Mayweather said he and McGregor have agreed to meet again, with only a few details still to be finalized. “We...
NBC Sports
Mayweather plans for rematch with McGregor in 2023
It looks like Mayweather vs. McGregor II will come to fruition. Floyd Mayweather told the Daily Mail that he plans to fight MMA star Conor McGregor in a boxing rematch sometime next year. The boxing legend said it's still being discussed whether the match will be a real fight, though Mayweather would prefer it be an exhibition.
Dana White praises Jose Aldo for helping build UFC, shares favorite moment
LAS VEGAS – UFC president Dana White has nothing but nice things to say about Jose Aldo. Aldo (31-8 MMA, 13-7 UFC) announced his retirement from MMA this week, parting ways with the UFC while he still had one fight remaining on his contract. His final bout came in a unanimous decision loss to Merab Dvalishvili last month at UFC 278.
MMAmania.com
Formerly ‘chauvinistic’ Dana White reflects on letting women fight in UFC: ‘I didn’t see that one coming’
Dana White found out that you should never say never. In Feb. 2013, Ronda Rousey and Liz Carmouche battled over the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight title in the first fight between women in promotional history. This came after the UFC President infamously stated that women would “never” fight in the Octagon.
MMA Fighting
Anderson Silva doesn’t rule out return to MMA for final fight, eyes Japan show
Anderson Silva doubts that you’ve seen the last of him in MMA competition. Since parting ways with the UFC in November 2020, Silva has dedicated himself to a boxing career, with recent wins over combat sports veterans Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Tito Ortiz. He next fights YouTube star Jake Paul on Oct. 29 in Glendale, Ariz.
Khabib Nurmagomedov Talks Rivalry With Conor McGregor and UFC 229 Aftermath; ‘I Have to Bite His Heart’
UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov sat down with boxing legend ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson and co-host Henry Cejudo on Tyson’s podcast, ‘Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson‘ to discuss some of the events throughout his storied mixed martial arts career. Of course, you can’t talk about...
mmanews.com
Cyborg Names The Only Way She’d Consider Re-Joining UFC
Cris Cyborg is planning an MMA return after her boxing match, but don’t expect for it to be in the UFC. Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino is often thought of as one of the best female fighters of all time. Her résumé shows multiple world championships in MMA from Invicta, to the UFC, to Bellator. Now she is looking to embark on a new journey in combat sports, boxing. Cyborg will be making her boxing debut this weekend when she takes on Simone Silva on September 25.
Joe Rogan reveals he and Dave Chappelle were removed from their seats during Canelo vs. GGG 3
Joe Rogan has revealed that he and Dave Chappelle were removed from their seats during Gennady Golovkin vs Canelo Alvarez 3. When it comes to larger than life figures from within the world of mixed martial arts, Joe Rogan is right up there with the best of them. In addition to being a UFC commentator, Joe also hosts a successful podcast and is one of the most recognisable faces from within the combat sports sphere.
Dana White reacts to reports that Canelo vs GGG 3 did disappointing PPV numbers: “That fight should have been done four years ago”
UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on the reportedly disappointing PPV numbers for Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin 3. While the excitement levels may have been high for the trilogy fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin, the end result proved to be quite the disappointment. As opposed to the two men putting on a show, Canelo eased to a relatively dull unanimous decision win as he retained his belts against a version of Gennady Golovkin who, in many ways, was showing his age.
