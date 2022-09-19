Read full article on original website
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. confronts spike in carjacking and youth crime
The recent spike in carjacking crimes in Prince George’s County, Maryland, has been marked by an alarming increase in youth crime. While there has been criticism against supporting the early release of first-time juvenile offenders who may commit more crimes, the numbers tell a different story. “We have seen...
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. teens say curfew isn’t enough to curb crime
There’s debate about the effectiveness of the enforcement of the youth curfew in Prince George’s County, Maryland, but even those who support it say that it alone will not be enough to reverse the uptick in youth crime. That includes a handful of teenagers who spoke with WTOP.
WJLA
U.S. Marshals searching for suspect in Mall at Prince George's fatal shooting
HYATTSVILLE, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County Police are working with the U.S. Marshals to find and arrest the man suspected in a fatal shooting at the Mall at Prince George's last month. The task force is searching for 33-year-old Stephon Edward Jones of Washington D.C. Jones is charged...
WTOP
Federal charge in fentanyl death of Montgomery County high school student
The pill that a 16-year-old Walt Whitman High School thought was oxycodone was actually laced with fentanyl. Now, the man who sold the pill faces a new federal charge in connection with Landen Hausman’s death. In April, Mikiyas Maryie Kefyalew, 24, of Silver Spring, Maryland, was charged with the...
WJLA
Family member of Darrion Herring, man killed at Mall at Prince George's, recounts tragedy
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Fearing for her own safety, she doesn’t want her identity known, but this grieving woman feels she must be heard. "What I want is justice for Darrion’s family," a family member of Herring told 7News' Brad Bell. Darrion Herring was 20...
fox5dc.com
Family of Mall at Prince George's shooting victim cries out as police search for killer
HYATTSVILLE, Md. - The family of the man murdered at a Prince George’s County mall says the victim and suspect were strangers. Darrion Herring was just 20 years old when he lost his life in a shooting at the Mall at Prince George’s in Hyattsville. More than a...
WTOP
Fairfax Co. teaching assistant charged with assaulting special needs student
An instructional assistant at a Fairfax County, Virginia, elementary school has been charged with assaulting a special needs student, police said Wednesday. The alleged assault took place Sept. 16 at Dogwood Elementary School in Reston, Virginia. Fairfax County police said two teachers went into their classroom and saw Mark MacDicken,...
WTOP
Police arrest LA woman in connection with Rockville lottery ticket scam
A California woman has been arrested for her part in what police describe as a lottery ticket scam. Police in Maryland’s Montgomery County say 54-year-old Daisy Castillo Badillo, of Los Angeles, California, worked with two others to steal nearly $14,000 from a local woman. In April, police said the...
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. cuts ribbon on new, high-demand affordable housing
Prince George’s County leaders helped cut the ribbon on the Gateway at Peerless, a new development aimed at boosting the stock of high-demand affordable housing in the region. The project brings more than 60 apartments to a plot of land off U.S. Route 301 just north of downtown Upper...
Bay Net
PGPD Investigating Circumstances Of Double Fatal Shooting
HYATTSVILLE, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating the circumstances of a double fatal shooting inside of a home in the city of Hyattsville shortly after midnight. At approximately 12:20 am, officers with the Hyattsville Police Department were dispatched to the report...
mocoshow.com
California Woman Arrested for Committing Lottery Ticket Scam in Montgomery County; Possibility of Additional Victims a Concern
For Immediate Release: Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 4th District Patrol Investigations Unit have arrested 54-year-old Daisy Castillo Badillo, of Los Angeles, CA, for stealing $14,000 from a Montgomery County resident via a lottery ticket scam. Detectives encourage anyone who may be a victim to come forward.
WTOP
Northern Virginia teen charged with killing another teenager in sidewalk dispute
A Fairfax County, Virginia, teenager is behind bars in connection with the killing of another teen in the Woodlawn area of Fairfax County over the weekend, the Fairfax County police said Wednesday. Kevin Alexander Lemus, 18, is being held without bond in the killing of Darlin Ariel Diaz Flores, 19,...
WTOP
Fairfax Co. schools, Virginia education officials hit with class action suit over disability hearings
Fairfax County Public Schools and the Virginia Department of Education have been hit with a federal class-action lawsuit claiming families of disabled children who challenge schools’ decisions about specialized education plans don’t get a fair shake. The lawsuit, filed by Trevor and Vivian Chaplick, the parents of a...
Fights break out at county fair in Frederick
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Saturday was only the second day of the Great Frederick Fair, and two fights broke out right in front of the main gate. “I saw a bunch of people running, kids running, and law enforcement, and I figured somebody was trying to get into a fight,” Brian McQuillen said. […]
fox5dc.com
‘Latin lotto scam’ leaves local woman out of thousands of dollars
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Montgomery County police are warning the public about a lotto ticket scam that left a local woman out thousands of dollars. Police said a man approached the victim in a Rockville parking lot in the 1900 block of Veirs Mill Road area saying he had a winning lottery ticket but didn’t want to cash it himself because he was undocumented.
WTOP
Dumfries man convicted of causing 6 overdoses in Fairfax Co.
A Dumfries, Virginia, man was convicted Wednesday on charges that he caused the overdoses of six people in Fairfax County. One year ago, Michael Vaughn, 28, distributed cocaine laced with fentanyl at a party inside an apartment in the Skyline area of Fairfax County, according to court documents and evidence presented at trial.
bethesdamagazine.com
Silver Spring man charged with drug distribution following Whitman student’s death
The father of a student at Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda who died of a fentanyl overdose in January says he hopes that something positive results from the prosecution of the man who authorities say sold drugs to his son. Landen Hausman, 16, of Bethesda died Jan. 17 at...
WTOP
Judge rules on specifics of DC’s suit against Washington Hebrew Congregation
A judge has made several final decisions on claims made in the D.C. attorney general’s lawsuit against the Washington Hebrew Congregation. The suit claims the WHC’s preschool violated child care regulations and consumer protection laws. The suit is related to a separate 2019 lawsuit brought by a group...
WTOP
Lawsuit between Quantico town, former police chief proceeds
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The town of Quantico claims its former police chief was fired for not following an improvement plan rather than for enforcing state-mandated COVID-19 safety measures. Meanwhile, lawyers...
weaa.org
Black and Missing | Kamoni Ross and Wanda Dawson-Roger-Campbell
The Montgomery Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 14-year-old Kamoni Ross. Ross was last seen on September 12, on Osage Street near Carroll Avenue in Silver Spring, Maryland. Kamoni is 5’9”, 145 pounds, has brown medium length hair and brown eyes. He was last...
