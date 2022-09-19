ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Prince George's County, MD
Prince George's County, MD
Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
WTOP

Police arrest LA woman in connection with Rockville lottery ticket scam

A California woman has been arrested for her part in what police describe as a lottery ticket scam. Police in Maryland’s Montgomery County say 54-year-old Daisy Castillo Badillo, of Los Angeles, California, worked with two others to steal nearly $14,000 from a local woman. In April, police said the...
ROCKVILLE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prince George#Sex Trafficking#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime#United For The Fight#Wtop#The Prince George
Bay Net

PGPD Investigating Circumstances Of Double Fatal Shooting

HYATTSVILLE, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating the circumstances of a double fatal shooting inside of a home in the city of Hyattsville shortly after midnight. At approximately 12:20 am, officers with the Hyattsville Police Department were dispatched to the report...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

California Woman Arrested for Committing Lottery Ticket Scam in Montgomery County; Possibility of Additional Victims a Concern

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 4th District Patrol Investigations Unit have arrested 54-year-old Daisy Castillo Badillo, of Los Angeles, CA, for stealing $14,000 from a Montgomery County resident via a lottery ticket scam. Detectives encourage anyone who may be a victim to come forward.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
NewsBreak
Royals
DC News Now

Fights break out at county fair in Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Saturday was only the second day of the Great Frederick Fair, and two fights broke out right in front of the main gate. “I saw a bunch of people running, kids running, and law enforcement, and I figured somebody was trying to get into a fight,” Brian McQuillen said. […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

‘Latin lotto scam’ leaves local woman out of thousands of dollars

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Montgomery County police are warning the public about a lotto ticket scam that left a local woman out thousands of dollars. Police said a man approached the victim in a Rockville parking lot in the 1900 block of Veirs Mill Road area saying he had a winning lottery ticket but didn’t want to cash it himself because he was undocumented.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Dumfries man convicted of causing 6 overdoses in Fairfax Co.

A Dumfries, Virginia, man was convicted Wednesday on charges that he caused the overdoses of six people in Fairfax County. One year ago, Michael Vaughn, 28, distributed cocaine laced with fentanyl at a party inside an apartment in the Skyline area of Fairfax County, according to court documents and evidence presented at trial.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Lawsuit between Quantico town, former police chief proceeds

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The town of Quantico claims its former police chief was fired for not following an improvement plan rather than for enforcing state-mandated COVID-19 safety measures. Meanwhile, lawyers...
QUANTICO, VA
weaa.org

Black and Missing | Kamoni Ross and Wanda Dawson-Roger-Campbell

The Montgomery Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 14-year-old Kamoni Ross. Ross was last seen on September 12, on Osage Street near Carroll Avenue in Silver Spring, Maryland. Kamoni is 5’9”, 145 pounds, has brown medium length hair and brown eyes. He was last...
SILVER SPRING, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy