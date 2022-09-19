ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

sujuiceonline.com

Most compelling ACC games on the 2022-23 Syracuse basketball schedule

Last week, the ACC came out with the 2022-23 regular season schedule along with the March dates for the 2023 ACC tournament in Greensboro, NC. For Syracuse, it represents an opportunity to improve on its mediocre record since switching conferences. Since entering the ACC in 2013 and going 14-4, Syracuse...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Virginia vs. Syracuse Football predictions and spread for Friday, 9/23

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Syracuse grabbed a thrilling 32-29 last-minute win over Purdue in NCAAF Week 3 and the Orange are now 3-0. Our experts hit their best bet on Syracuse -1.5 and will go for their third straight win after they cashed Syracuse -22.5 against UCONN in Week 2. Let’s dive into our Virginia vs. Syracuse Football predictions and break down the spread for Friday’s contest with odds provided by Caesars Sportsbook.
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM

Orange ready for Friday Night Lights

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – The eyes of the college football world will be on Syracuse on Friday night when it hosts ACC foe Virginia at 7 p.m. in the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange are coming off a thrilling come-from-behind victory against Purdue and will look to go 3-0 to start the season for the first time since 2018.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse men’s basketball: Three freshmen reportedly in contention for starting lineup

Is it ever too early for Syracuse Orange basketball season?. Syracuse looks to rebound from an under-.500 season, the first in the Jim Boeheim era. The reinforcements for the Orange come in the form of five incoming freshmen. Boeheim said towards the end of last season that he expected two or three of the young guns to be in the starting lineup this season. And early indications say that statement is true, as Jon Rothstein reported on Monday.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

11 Section III teams ranked top 10 in first state football poll

Syracuse, N.Y. — Week 3 of high school football is set to kick off this weekend but before the action begins, the state has released its first version of rankings. There are 11 Section III teams ranked in the top 10 of their respective classes: Christian Brothers Academy (No. 6) in AA; Fayetteville-Manlius (No. 9) in A; Indian River (No. 4) and Homer (No. 7) in B; Cazenovia (No. 4) and General Brown (No. 9) in C; Dolgeville (No. 6) and Cato-Meridian (No. 10) in D; and West Canada Valley (No. 4), New York Mills (No. 6) and Morrisville-Eaton (No. 10) in 8-Man.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor

(STACKER)- Brunch—the portmanteau is combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Syracuse on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Here are 5 local festivals to welcome the fall season

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Located about 20 minutes outside of Syracuse, the town of LaFayette is surrounded by forestry, making it a prime location to appreciate central New York’s transition into autumn. The region has long been known for its great bounty of apples during the fall months.
LAFAYETTE, NY
Syracuse.com

Longtime Syracuse radio DJ named new 93Q program director; 2 others promoted

A longtime Syracuse radio DJ has been named the new program director at 93Q (WNTQ-FM) after former PD Tom Mitchell’s exit earlier this month. Cumulus Media announced Monday that Rick Roberts, who began his career with 93Q while he was still in high school, has been promoted to program director and digital content producer for the Top 40/CHR broadcaster. Roberts has been with the radio station for more than 25 years and will continue hosting the afternoon drive on weekdays from 3-7 p.m.; in addition to on-air host, he was previously named music director in 2006 and assistant program director in 2018.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Popeyes opens another restaurant in CNY

Oswego, N.Y. — Central New York today got yet another Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurant, this time in Oswego. Liberty Restaurants Holdings is opening the fast-food restaurant known for its crispy chicken sandwich in Oswego. This Popeyes is located at 240 NY Route 104, located in an a former Arby’s restaurant in Oswego Plaza.
OSWEGO, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse native David Muir wins TV ratings season again with historic feat

Syracuse native David Muir has won the TV ratings season again with a new, historic feat. According to Nielsen Media Research, ABC News’ “World News Tonight with David Muir” spent 31 weeks in the 2021-2022 season as the No. 1 program of the week in total viewers on all of broadcast and cable, excluding sports — a first for a newscast. Muir’s show averaged 8.145 million total viewers, more than top-rated series like “Yellowstone” (2.8 million) and “This Is Us” (2 million), and was the No. 1 program across all of television for 17 weeks.
SYRACUSE, NY
newyorkupstate.com

2 Rock and Roll Hall of Famers to play Syracuse concert together

Two Rock and Roll Hall of Famers are coming to Syracuse for a joint concert. Daryl Hall and the Daryl’s House Band will perform at The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater on Saturday, Nov. 19. Special guest Todd Rundgren will open the show at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale...
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Italian community gathers for 3 days of meatballs and music at Festa Italiana

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Bob Knapp, who has been coming to the Festa Italiana for the last ten years, gathered with his family around a folding table in downtown Syracuse this weekend. Atop the red and white checkered tablecloth were chicken riggies and Utica greens for Knapp and pasta for his kids.
SYRACUSE, NY

