Manchester City's global empire to expand even further... with the club's owners set to purchase Brazilian second division side Bahia to add their 12TH team to their growing stable
Manchester City owners are set to expand their global stable of clubs to 12 with the purchase of Bahia in Brazil. Sportsmail understands a deal to take over the second division club is at an advanced stage, with key meetings set to take place this week in a bid to ratify an agreement.
Switzerland signs contract for 36 US fighter jets
Switzerland signed a controversial contract on Monday to buy 36 US F-35 stealth fighter jets at a cost of more than six billion francs ($6.2 billion). The selection of the F-35 by the Swiss government in June 2021 sparked some controversy, particularly in light of the cost-overruns of the fighter programme in the United States.
Portugal vs Ghana: Date, TV channel, kick-off time, live stream for Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup return
PORTUGAL face Ghana in their first clash at the World Cup as Cristiano Ronaldo sets out to win football's most coveted prize. Ronaldo won Euro 2016 as Portugal captain but he's still looking for major success in the World Cup. They were knocked out of the 2018 tournament in Russia...
FIFA・
Russian gold floods Switzerland at the highest pace in more than 2 years as investors eye remelting and reselling taboo supplies
Last month, Switzerland imported 5.7 tons of Russian gold that was refined and stored in the UK. Investors may be looking to remelt the Russian gold at Swiss refineries and resell it. Russia is the world's second-largest gold miner, but output has suffered since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Swiss imports...
Denmark and Germany now building the world's longest immersed tunnel
Descending up to 40 meters beneath the Baltic Sea, the world's longest immersed tunnel will link Denmark and Germany, slashing journey times between the two countries when it opens in 2029.
nationalinterest.org
The Israeli Spike Missile Turns Tanks Into Coffins
Although the Spike ATGM costs about $30,000 more than the Javelin, it has been acquiring customers left and right. In the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, there is renewed interest in anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM). Ukrainian forces have been enthusiastic about using ATGMs from the get-go. From the Next-Generation Light Anti-armor Weapon (NLAW) to the FGM-148 Javelin, Ukrainian forces have decimated Russian tank power by successfully deploying an asymmetric engagement tactic. Ukrainian troops often take cover under dense canopies and use drones to survey the streets. When a Russian tank approaches, they use ATGM systems to disable or destroy it. As dismounted infantry, they can quickly immobilize multiple Russian tanks before being forced to change positions.
NATO ready to send more troops to Kosovo in case of fresh unrest
PRISTINA, Sept 20 (Reuters) - NATO is ready to ramp up troops in Kosovo if tensions among minority Serbs flare again as a deadline in a spat with the government over car papers approaches, 1the deputy commander of the alliance's peacekeeping mission (KFOR) said on Tuesday.
NATO brings reserve troops to Kosovo for training amid fears of unrest
CAMP BONDSTEEL, Kosovo Sept 21 (Reuters) - NATO has brought in reserve troops assigned to its KFOR peacekeeping mission to Kosovo for training, one of the mission commanders said, as a deadline approaches in a spat between the Serbian minority and the government that may spark fresh unrest.
US News and World Report
Bulgaria Inches Closer to Buying More F-16s to Replace Russian Jets
SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria inched closer on Wednesday to buying a second batch of eight new F-16 aircraft and related equipment from the United States in a deal valued at $1.30 billion, interim Defence Minister Dimitar Stoyanov said. The European Union and NATO member country, which had ordered eight Lockheed...
Indian government accused of ceding land in Himalayas to China
Indian people living near the country’s disputed Himalayan border with China have accused their government of giving away swathes of land after both sides agreed to withdraw troops from some contested areas and create buffer zones. Earlier this month, Indian and Chinese troops, who have been locked in a...
ESPN
Barcelona threaten legal action over Lionel Messi contract-details leak
Barcelona have threatened to take legal action against a Spanish newspaper that leaked details of the club's contract negotiations with Lionel Messi in 2020. On Wednesday, El Mundo released a series of requests Messi made to the club to renew his deal at Camp Nou as he moved into the final year of his terms.
MLS・
EXCLUSIVE: Glitch-plagued £5.5bn British Army Ajax tank fleet is branded a 'disgraceful waste of taxpayers' cash' as roll-out is hit by more delays... while already five years behind schedule
A problem-plagued project to build a £5.5bn fleet of new armoured vehicles for the British Army has been branded a 'disgraceful use' of taxpayers' cash after it emerged the scheme was still stuck in limbo amid safety fears and delays. Whitehall has already spent at least £3.2bn - the...
Yardbarker
Legends slam Team India for setting unwanted record against Australia
India greats Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri have launched a scathing attack on the Indian cricket team after Rohit Sharma and his boys failed to stop Australia from winning the first T20I in Mohali despite putting up a total of 208/6 on the board. With their defeat against Aaron Finch and company, Team India set up an unwanted world record, becoming the first side to lose two matches at home in a calendar year even after scoring 200-plus runs in T20Is. While Ravi Shastri pinned the blame for India’s defeat on their sloppy fielding after the Men in Blue dropped three catches in Australia’s run-chase, Sunil Gavaskar called out Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel’s lackluster show with the ball for the shocking defeat on Tuesday.
