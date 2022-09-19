Read full article on original website
Limit to how players can protest in Qatar, say England's Kane and Southgate
England manager Gareth Southgate and captain Harry Kane believe there is a limit to how much players can protest human rights issues at the World Cup in Qatar later this year. Human rights groups this week urged more sponsors of the World Cup to support calls for compensation for workers and their families over alleged abuses during construction projects for the tournament.
