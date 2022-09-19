ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

West Virginia, Kentucky Officials Repeatedly Ignored Plans to Prepare for Catastrophic Floods. Residents Are Paying the Price

By Jan Pytalski
The Daily Yonder
The Daily Yonder
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Mountain State Spotlight

West Virginia is returning $86 million meant to help renters and landlords to the federal government

When West Virginia unveiled a new rental assistance program in March 2021 to prevent evictions and utility shutoffs, Gov. Jim Justice promised help was on the way. “This year has been challenging for so many West Virginians. Many lost their jobs and have struggled to pay rent through no fault of their own,” he said in a press release. “These are great West Virginians who are contributors to our economy in every way. We’re all-in to help them, and I could not be happier about this wonderful program.”
HOUSE RENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
West Virginia State
Local
Kentucky Government
wchstv.com

Nine COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported nine new COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday in West Virginia. The new deaths push the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,379, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 76-year-old man from Lewis County.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia natural gas unitization lawsuit re-filed

CHARLESTON — Taking the advice offered by a federal judge, plaintiffs in a case to block West Virginia’s new natural gas unitization/forced pooling law re-filed the case against state regulators. Attorneys for Bethany residents Scott Sonda and Brian Corwin filed an amended complaint Tuesday in the U.S. District...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia LIEAP recipients to get extra one-time payment

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginians who receive Low Income Energy Assistance Program benefits in the 2022 year will receive support from an extra supplemental payment, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The DHHR says the payments will be based on the amount of LIEAP assistance paid to the client […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Mitigation#Flood Protection#Legislature#Mountain State Spotlight#Mcdowell
Williamson Daily News

This week in West Virginia history

CHARLESTON — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Sept. 18, 1947: Historian and journalist Minnie Kendall Lowther died. Born in Ritchie County, she was one of the first West Virginia women to become a newspaper editor.
POLITICS
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Third resident in 40s dies from COVID in past week

CHARLESTON — Statewide COVID-19 cases again slightly declined between Monday and Tuesday while the third death in a week of someone in their 40s has been confirmed in West Virginia, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources. Active cases were 1,782 on Tuesday, down 68 from 1,850...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
wpsdlocal6.com

More than 100 archaeological sites in Kentucky featured on new website

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Officials say a new website highlights how archaeological sites across Kentucky have contributed knowledge about the state’s history. A statement from the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet said Discover Kentucky Archaeology was launched by the Kentucky Heritage Council/State Historic Preservation Office in partnership with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Kentucky has a happiness problem, new study finds

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — Are you happy? If you’re living in Hawaii, Maryland or Minnesota, chances are you’re very happy. A new study from WalletHub ranked all fifty states on their happiness. Unfortunately for Kentuckians, the Bluegrass State ranked as one of the lowest. The study looked into various key metrics for each state, including community, […]
KENTUCKY STATE
woay.com

West Virginia Ambulance Business Owner Indicted for Tax Crimes

Washington, DC (WOAY) – A federal grand jury in Charleston issued an indictment charging a Pineville man with willful failure to pay over employment taxes and obstructing the IRS’ collection efforts. Christopher J. Smyth operates Wyoming County’s Best Ambulance Service Inc., Stat Ambulance Service Inc., and Stat EMS LLC.
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Two face charges in Greenup County, Kentucky, after pursuit

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Deputies said two people were taken into custody in Greenup County, Kentucky, after a two-county pursuit in which a cruiser was struck. Levi Russell McKinley of McDermott, Ohio, and Cheyenne Madison Carver of Portsmouth, Ohio, face charges after an incident Tuesday, according to a news release from the Greenup County Sheriff’s Office.
GREENUP COUNTY, KY
99.5 WKDQ

Climb Aboard the USS Nightmare in KY for a Terrifying Night on the Ohio River

It's Halloween season and you already have a list as long as your arm of some of Kentucky's and Indiana's best haunted houses that you're ready to explore. And the list isn't short, right? Well, let me ask you...is there a haunted riverboat on that list? Perhaps, one called The William S. Mitchell?" The one that's been dubbed the USS Nightmare and has been scaring patrons for three decades? Well, if not, let's get you a Sharpie and we'll go from there.
NEWPORT, KY
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia COVID-19 officials carry on as Biden declares pandemic over

CHARLESTON — President Joe Biden might have declared the pandemic phase of COVID-19 over, but Gov. Jim Justice and state health officials said their work continues with lessons from the pandemic helping them with other public health issues. During an interview Sunday night on CBS “60 Minutes,” Biden was...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Daily Yonder

The Daily Yonder

Whitesburg, KY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Yonder provides news, commentary, and analysis about and for rural America.

 http://www.dailyyonder.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy