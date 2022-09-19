Read full article on original website
KSYM celebrates 100 years of radio in San Antonio
San Antonio’s first radio stations, KTSA and WOAI, began broadcasting in 1922 and remain on the air today. To mark 100 years of radio in the Alamo City, San Antonio College’s KSYM will host a celebration on campus Friday. The event will take place from 3-7 p.m. at...
Toyota rolls out new hybrid Sequoia SUV at San Antonio plant
Toyota’s $391 million upgrade to its San Antonio plant culminated Wednesday in the rollout of its redesigned 2023 Sequoia, a full-sized hybrid SUV to be manufactured entirely at its plant on the South Side. The plant, which has the capacity to produce 200,000 vehicles a day, will exclusively make...
Southwest Research Institute celebrates 75 years of scientific inquiry, advancement
When Tom Slick Jr. launched Essar Ranch in 1947 to apply scientific breeding methods to livestock production, Harry Truman was president of the United States, a gallon of gas cost less than a quarter and Ted Weems’ “Heartaches” was playing on the radio. Seventy-five years later, the...
CPS Energy to add 180 megawatts of solar power to portfolio from West Texas facility
CPS Energy will soon be able to provide enough solar-powered electricity for roughly 36,000 San Antonio homes on a hot Texas day under a new agreement that is part of the utility’s FlexPower Bundle initiative, the utility announced Wednesday. CPS Energy will add 180 megawatts of solar-powered electricity to...
Veterans of La Raza Unida political movement pass their torches at final reunion
Just off the historic West Side, where many of this city’s Mexican American civil rights fights were waged, the old Texans walked past unknowing college students and filed into the Durango Building. They were once deemed radicals on the front lines of the fight for Chicano rights in Texas....
Surprise: Texas ranks among worst states for voting access
It’s never been easy to vote in Texas. Conservative white officeholders in both parties historically suppressed the rights of Black and Mexican American voters, and the state’s current Republican leadership has joined other red state leaders to make it even harder to vote after the 2020 presidential election that saw President Donald Trump ousted from office by former Vice President Joe Biden — an outcome still not accepted by Trump and many Republican officeholders and voters.
Bexar County sheriff launches investigation into people who ‘lured’ migrants onto charter flights
Sheriff Javier Salazar said Monday the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is opening an investigation into whether people who “lured” migrants onto planes to Martha’s Vineyard did so “under false pretenses.”. Two flights of migrants departed San Antonio’s Kelly Field last week and landed at the...
A progress report on closing San Antonio’s digital divide
Reducing poverty in San Antonio may be the city’s most enduring challenge, but eliminating the digital divide, one important measure of that poverty and inequity, increasingly appears to be within grasp. As the nonprofit San Antonio Digital Connects (SADC) marks one year of work in collaboration with the City...
New Arte del Pueblo book traces rich tapestry of public art in San Antonio
Lifelong San Antonio residents might think they’ve seen all the public art the city has to offer. But a recent transplant might wonder at the towering metal sculpture in the midst of downtown, or burgeoning murals beckoning at nearly every turn. An informative, sumptuously illustrated new coffee table book...
SAWS and CPS Energy enact plan to ensure water service during natural disasters
The San Antonio Water System is taking a major step toward fortifying its system against major power outages such as those seen during the February 2021 freeze, the utility and CPS Energy announced during a rare joint board meeting Wednesday. Following the harsh conditions of Winter Storm Uri, which saw...
Launching a legacy of educational excellence in South Texas
More than three dozen local high school students have just started their senior year with a big reason to smile: They’ve each been awarded $40,000 to help cover their upcoming college studies. This unique and talented group of 40 students make up the first class of Bexar Legacy Scholars...
O’Rourke blasts DeSantis, Abbott for ‘stunts’ involving migrants: ‘We are a state of immigrants’
Standing at the center of a cheering crowd in La Villita on Sunday evening, Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Beto O’Rourke decried the recent immigration-related political stunts by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott as “cruel,” saying these actions are “not who we are in Texas.”
San Antonio home sales continue to decline as market cools
San Antonio’s frantic homebuying market appears to be over. For the fifth month in a row, the number of home sales in the San Antonio area has dropped year-over-year, according to August figures released this week from the San Antonio Board of Realtors (SABOR). But would-be homebuyers who were...
San Antonio’s week in photos, Sept. 11-17
San Antonio Report photographers chronicle San Antonio and its residents. Each week, we share our most meaningful images as a visual account of San Antonio’s ever-evolving landscape. Want the news delivered for free every morning?. Sign up for The Daily Reach. Yes, I support this work >>
Lineup for Luminaria outdoor arts festival announced
Tuesday morning, the Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival announced its lineup of more than 35 artists and artist groups for its 2022 edition, to take place Nov. 19 outdoors around the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts and Travis Park. The lineup includes Texas visual and performing artists, many of whom...
Migrants who landed at Martha’s Vineyard felt embarrassed, confused: ‘They used us for a political purpose’
Several migrants who had stayed at the San Antonio migrant resource center say they were lured into a political stunt with promises of jobs, English classes and long-term shelter, only to end up confused and embarrassed on a resort island in Massachusetts. When the group of 42 adult migrants and...
‘A park that lasts generations’: Civic Park project at Hemisfair on track for 2023 completion
On one side of a tall chain-link construction fence along East Nueva Street, neighborhood residents walk their dogs, children run and play, and parents watch from park benches shaded by leafy trees. On the other, crews on front-loaders move piles of rock and soil as stonemasons work under tilted canopies...
Boerne book festival kicks off spooky season with monsters and mysteries
Fall is the time to indulge in spooky stories, and at this year’s Boerne Book and Arts Festival you’ll certainly find some twisted tales. The festival will take place at Boerne’s Main Plaza at 100 N. Main Street on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Featured authors include Sarah Bird, Carmen Tafolla, Andrew Sansom, and James Wade.
Where I Live: Eastwood Village
The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
Here’s how flights out of Kelly Field, a military airfield in San Antonio, got caught up in a political stunt
This article has been updated. The San Antonio airfield where a group of migrants departed for Martha’s Vineyard this week is a 105-year-old facility that today is used by both the military and civilians. Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took credit on Wednesday for flying the group of roughly...
