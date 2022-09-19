Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
The Fed wisely ignores Biden and continues tightening
When asked what poses the greatest risk to the economy, Nobel laureate Paul Krugman claimed, "Short term, I think the biggest risk is that the Fed will overdo it and it will slam on the brakes too hard." But if past is prologue, the Federal Reserve taking the current inflationary crisis too seriously is the least of anyone's concerns.
Washington Examiner
Social Security update: Benefit check worth $1,547 set to go out tomorrow for millions
Select Social Security beneficiaries are poised to receive checks worth an average of $1,547 for the month of September, starting Wednesday. Recipients can expect the money to come via direct deposit or a check in the mail, depending on their preferred method of receiving benefits from the Social Security Administration. The checks are doled out on the third Wednesday of every month for individuals who were born from the 11th through the 20th of their birth month.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Direct, one-time inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out next month
Millions of Californians needing relief from inflation will receive a one-time direct payment of up to $1,050 next month as prices continue to rise for consumers. The relief payments are part of California's Middle Class Tax Refund. Checks will be shipped out at the beginning of October, either by direct deposit or debit cards.
Washington Examiner
Uncool: Biden pushes Senate to ratify treaty that would raise cost of air conditioning
[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how a new climate treaty backed by the Biden administration would raise energy costs in America.]. After a hot summer with utility bills rising, reasonable people would think that President Joe Biden would want to keep air conditioning costs low for Americans.
Washington Examiner
Social Security payment: Second half of direct monthly checks worth $1,682 to be sent in 10 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income will receive the final half of their September payments in 10 days, marking their second payment of the month due to a scheduling quirk in the agency’s program. Eligible recipients can expect to receive their payment of $841 on Sept. 30, equaling a monthly...
Washington Examiner
'Road to hell for America': JP Morgan CEO snaps back at Rep. Tlaib on fossil fuels
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is not committing to divesting from fossil fuels and shrugged off the notion as a "road to hell for America" during a House hearing. At an Oversight Committee hearing Wednesday, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) pressed a cadre of banking executives sitting before the investigatory panel on whether they would commit to stop funding new fossil fuel projects.
Washington Examiner
The fourth Taiwan Strait slip-up
[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how President Joe Biden's policy shifts regarding Taiwan undermine American strength in the region.]. For the fourth time in just over a year, President Joe Biden has made a statement that appears to recalibrate U.S. policy on Taiwan. On Sunday night, 60 Minutes aired a pre-recorded interview in which Biden asserted that U.S. forces would defend Taiwan against a Chinese invasion. White House officials insisted that U.S. policy has not changed, but the reality is that this assertion is no longer tenable. The president is making policy, whether intentionally or not. With this in mind, here are five points for observers to consider:
Washington Examiner
Biden caused the border crisis — don't fall for his new spin
President Joe Biden is desperate to change the narrative on the border crisis. He wants to shift it away from “Biden’s policies caused this crisis,” which is 100% true, to “this crisis is not Biden’s fault and Republicans are exploiting migrant suffering.”. Toward that end,...
Washington Examiner
Broken Border: Terrorist watch list arrests spike as migrants flock to US from farther countries
Biden's Broken Border is a five-part Washington Examiner series highlighting the border security records President Joe Biden has shattered in less than two years in office and the trickle-down effects that the crisis is having on the United States. Part One looked at how Biden already broke the record for migrant apprehensions in 2022. Part Two, below, will examine the dramatic shift in demographics of migrants crossing the border illegally. Part Three will show the consequences of children crossing the border alone in unprecedented numbers. Part Four will look at the record number of migrants dying while attempting to enter the U.S. And Part Five will examine the deadly fentanyl crisis that has rocked communities deep within the country.
Washington Examiner
Broken Border: Unaccompanied immigrant children entering US at 'humanitarian crisis' levels
Biden's Broken Border is a five-part Washington Examiner series highlighting the border security records President Joe Biden has shattered in less than two years in office and the trickle-down effects that the crisis is having on the United States. Part One looked at how Biden already broke the record for migrant apprehensions in 2022. Part Two examined the dramatic shift in demographics of migrants crossing the border illegally. Part Three, below, will show the consequences of children crossing the border alone in unprecedented numbers. Part Four will look at the record number of migrants dying while attempting to enter the United States. And Part Five will examine the deadly fentanyl crisis that has rocked communities deep within the country.
Washington Examiner
Joe Biden lives in a world of alternative facts
Last week, a new report showed continued near-record levels of inflation. It sent the stock market reeling. On Sunday night, President Joe Biden absurdly tried to downplay the problem — perhaps because it would be embarrassing to acknowledge a problem he already claimed to have solved. "The annual inflation...
Bank directors urge firing of Trump official in ethics probe
MIAMI (AP) — Executive directors of the Inter-American Development Bank voted unanimously Thursday to recommend firing a former Trump official as president of the Washington-based institution, a person familiar with the vote said. The move came after an investigation conducted at the bank board’s request determined that Mauricio Claver-Carone violated ethics rules by favoring a top aide with whom he had a romantic relationship, according to a report obtained by The Associated Press. The person who reported the decision to recommend ousting Claver-Carone said it came in a closed-door meeting. The person insisted on not being quoted by name. The ultimate decision to fire Claver-Carone now rests with the Board of Governors, which represents all 48 of the bank’s member nations.
Washington Examiner
Biden seen as flip-flopping on the pandemic, again
Critics are once again accusing President Joe Biden of flip-flopping on the pandemic — this time with potential legal implications over his $500 billion student debt transfer. Biden has raised eyebrows throughout 2022 for citing the pandemic when it fits his policy goals and declaring it over when it...
Washington Examiner
Socialism is bad, but it didn’t create the Biden border crisis
When the Biden White House sends out new talking points on an issue, the liberal media really go all-in to help spread the new narrative. Earlier this week, Biden’s Department of Homeland Security hosted a background call with reporters in which it launched a new talking point to respond to Biden’s border crisis. "Failing communist regimes in Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Cuba are driving a new wave of migration across the Western Hemisphere, including the recent increase in encounters at the southwest U.S. border," a Biden official said.
Washington Examiner
Biden's next student loans move could place billions more in debt on taxpayers
While money has yet to go out the door from President Joe Biden 's $500 billion student debt transfer , his next move in the higher education sector could have a much more significant impact on both borrowers and taxpayers. Going forward, Biden's Education Department proposes to cap student loan...
Washington Examiner
Biden's energy policies certainly are 'insane'
Larry Summers was the treasury secretary under President Bill Clinton and the director of the National Economic Council under former President Barack Obama, and even he thinks President Joe Biden’s war against oil and gas pipelines is ridiculous. “It’s kind of insane that we have trucks and trains carrying...
Washington Examiner
South Korean leader caught disparaging Biden and Congress in hot mic moment
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol was caught on a hot mic criticizing members of Congress yesterday, saying it would be “humiliating” for President Joe Biden if they do not pass the $6 billion in funding he pledged to the Global Fund. Yoon’s statements were caught as he was...
