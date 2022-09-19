It looks like a Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather rematch in 2023 won’t happen .. at least if we base it off on Conor’s response to the challenge. Early Wednesday, Mayweather revealed his desired to fight McGregor again as soon as next year. He shared that the ongoing negotiations would pit them against each other in Dubai, though it remains to be seen if the fight will just be an exhibition or just an officially sanctioned one.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO