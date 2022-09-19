Read full article on original website
Loaned-out Chelsea misfit hits out at former Blues manager for “constantly contradicting himself”
Chelsea misfit Michy Batshuayi has hit out at former Blues manager Antonio Conte over what he feels were broken promises made to him when he first joined the club. The Belgium international moved from Marseille to Chelsea in the summer of 2016, and he insists he’d been told by Conte that he’d be playing regularly in a front two alongside Diego Costa.
Celtics HC Ime Udoka likely facing season-long suspension for consensual relationship with staff member
During his first year as head coach last season, Udoka helped lead Boston to the NBA Finals, where they fell to the Golden State Warriors in six games. The 45-year-old has been in a relationship with his fiancée, actress Nia Long, for over a decade and the couple has one son together.
Czech government: Russian players unwelcome for upcoming NHL games
The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks may be without some players when they travel for regular-season NHL games held at the O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic, on Oct. 7 and 8. Karel Janicek and Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reported Thursday that the Czech Foreign Ministry informed...
NBA Insider Shares Grim Outlook For Kevin Durant And Steve Nash On The Nets Next Season: "Nash Has To Coach This Team Knowing His Best Player Wanted Him Fired. Durant Has To Play Knowing The Nets Did Not Make A Good-Faith Effort To Deal Him."
Kevin Durant and Steve Nash had an extremely tough summer trying to deal with the Brooklyn Nets and each other. After KD requested a trade in the summer, the Nets spent a few months entrenched in every possible rumor that could be plausible. However, a lot of things were spilling over from rumors to actual facts.
Conor McGregor’s savage response to Floyd Mayweather’s demand for rematch
It looks like a Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather rematch in 2023 won’t happen .. at least if we base it off on Conor’s response to the challenge. Early Wednesday, Mayweather revealed his desired to fight McGregor again as soon as next year. He shared that the ongoing negotiations would pit them against each other in Dubai, though it remains to be seen if the fight will just be an exhibition or just an officially sanctioned one.
