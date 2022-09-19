Read full article on original website
An Asset for Distressed Rural Communities in PA
A little-known facet of the CHIPS and Science Act, passed in Congress this summer to boost the semiconductor industry, could benefit areas of rural Pennsylvania in need of an economic shot in the arm. Part of the CHIPS Act is known as the RECOMPETE Pilot Program. It includes $1 billion...
Commuter Services of PA Celebrates Car Free Day in September
Commuter Services of Pennsylvania, a nonprofit organization, is celebrating Car Free Day, Thursday, September 22nd, with cities across the globe. Throughout the entire month of September, commuters are invited to try a greener mode instead of driving alone to celebrate Car Free Day. By carpooling with at least one other person, trying local transit, biking, walking, vanpooling or working from home, commuters can help reduce congested roadways and combat air pollution. Not only can commuters help with the environmental cause, using a green commute mode can keep money in their wallets or burn calories for a healthier lifestyle.
