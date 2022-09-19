Monday's letters: Man of the people, living in paradise, thirst for power

Crist will put Floridians back in charge

I lived in another state when Charlie Crist was the governor of Florida, but I followed his achievements and was impressed.

He understood the importance of environmental protections and health care reform. He saved teachers’ jobs and cut taxes for seniors.

He’s the type of leader who understands the will of the people and can work with others, regardless of party affiliations, to solve problems and create effective, cost-smart solutions.

Now we have the chance again to let Crist lead the state and stop Gov. Ron DeSantis’ march toward authoritarianism and rule by wealthy, special interest political donors.

Crist supports women’s rights, and he will pay attention to citizens initiatives and amendments – rather than ignore them as DeSantis and the Republican Legislature have done with marijuana and voting issues, making it even harder for citizens to get amendment considerations on the ballot.

Kay Blue, Punta Gorda

Parental Rights law already working

In a Sept. 14 article about House Bill 1557, “Details sought as schools carry out controversial law,” it was noted that a Palm Beach County history teacher changed her lesson on Sally Ride, our first female astronaut, “to omit her identity as a lesbian” and avoid “running afoul of the new laws.”

Why is it necessary to identify an historical figure by his or her sexuality? It is private information and has no bearing on Ride’s accomplishment as the first woman in space.

This example alone is why Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law is needed.

Lorraine Chimento, Venice

Park name honors inequity, intolerance

I read with interest of the Manatee County Commission’s decision to name a park adjacent to Kinnan Elementary School in honor of Gov. Ron DeSantis (“Kinnan Park is renamed for Gov. DeSantis,” Sept. 14).

I can’t help but wonder if the park’s boundaries will be redrawn to better accommodate the governor’s political wishes.

Should we assume that access to DeSantis Park will be granted only to those embracing inequity, anti-LGBTQ policies, intolerance and censorship in schools and denial of scientific fact?

Arthur Wasserman, Sarasota

Living the dream on Siesta Key

For 11 years I was a visitor to Sarasota/Siesta Key and, of course, the first time I fell in love with it.

Over those 11 years I stayed in 30 rentals. I vowed one day I would be a resident of Siesta Key, even if only for a short time.

In April 2021, I decided it was time. My goal was contingent on selling my house, then I would retire (after 24 years teaching English in high school and college) and move to Siesta Key.

I sold my house, gave away all my furniture, turned in my resignation, called one of my Siesta contacts and bought a plane ticket. I arrived in June, stayed in a place in Siesta Village for a couple of months and then rented a villa.

Yes, I have spent 15 months living year-round in paradise. Absolutely wonderful!

My reason for writing this is simply to thank everyone in Sarasota/Siesta Key who made my move possible.

We often focus on the negative, rather than highlight the positive. But we have so many good people who deserve recognition.

Betty Resor, Siesta Key

Candidates seek power at any price

The notion of wanting it all – wealth and power – becomes ever so blatant during the run-up to an election, be it national, state or local.

The outrageous sums contracted by candidates for ads that are often misrepresentative of contextual facts, questionably sourced or downright lies is disgraceful. For candidates to believe that they or their families will not be held accountable for future demands is fantasy.

If you enjoy the opportunities afforded citizens of this nation of great potential, then we all have a responsibility to step forward and demand better. Our children and grandchildren require better.

Read “It Can't Happen Here,” 1935 dystopian political novel by Sinclair Lewis.

Yes, it can happen here!

Richard Andrews, Bradenton