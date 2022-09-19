Read full article on original website
Related
‘A man made for the moment’: Why Lance Franklin’s legacy will endure regardless of AFL grand final result
Legacies are often complex. Even Mother Teresa was labelled “a fanatic, a fundamentalist and a fraud” by the late Christopher Hitchens. And while talk of Buddy Franklin’s legacy has cooled a little since he announced his intention to play “one more”, it’s one that’s more straightforward to appraise, regardless of the outcome of Saturday’s grand final.
Comments / 0