Yardbarker
Loaned-out Chelsea misfit hits out at former Blues manager for “constantly contradicting himself”
Chelsea misfit Michy Batshuayi has hit out at former Blues manager Antonio Conte over what he feels were broken promises made to him when he first joined the club. The Belgium international moved from Marseille to Chelsea in the summer of 2016, and he insists he’d been told by Conte that he’d be playing regularly in a front two alongside Diego Costa.
I prefer not to speak... but I could rap! Jose Mourinho stars in new Stormzy music video 'Mel Made Me Do It'... with the Roma boss showing swagger as he poses in mansion next to rapper with his finger to his mouth
Jose Mourinho features in Stormzy's latest music video. In the UK rapper's latest single ‘Mel Made Me Do It', the current Roma boss plays a brief cameo and even performs some lyrics, though not literally. The 59-year-old is seen halfway through the ten-minute video standing with Stormzy and some...
