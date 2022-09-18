LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – For the 17th day in 2022, Little Rock has reached a high of at least 100°!. The last time we were in the triple digits was on August 15th when we reached 104°. This summer we reached 100° twice in June, thirteen times in July, once in August, and now once in September. 17 100° days is the most since 2012 when we saw 29.

