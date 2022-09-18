Read full article on original website
Related
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Warm and Sunny on Friday
TONIGHT: Temperatures will cool off nicely overnight tonight with lows falling into the 60s. Winds will progressively calm down overnight as well. TOMORROW: Friday will be a very comfortable day across the area. Temperatures will be near seasonal values in the mid-80s under mostly sunny skies. Humidity will also remain low on Friday.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Nice and sunny Friday ahead of another hot weekend
FRIDAY MORNING: We begin our Friday with partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures, mostly in the mid and lower 60s. Through the morning, clouds gradually fade away. Temperatures reach the upper 70s to lower 80s by midday. FRIDAY AFTERNOON: Winds start to shift out of a more southeast direction later...
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Cold front brings some relief into late-week
THURSDAY AFTERNOON: Expect a wide variety of temperatures in the afternoon as a cold front moves through. Across the northern tier of the state, you’ll see cooler temperatures (60s and 70s) with partly cloudy skies. A brief shower may be possible. Meanwhile, central and southern Arkansas stays dry with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures reach the 90s in southern Arkansas. Central Arkansas stays mostly in the 80s.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Slightly cooler for the first day of fall
TONIGHT: Temperatures will stay on the mild side overnight tonight with lows falling into the lower 70s and upper 60s. TOMORROW: Tomorrow a cold front will be moving through the state. Temperatures will still be on the warmer side with highs in the lower 90s. The front will be dry, not bringing any rain however a few clouds will likely build into the area by the afternoon hours.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A brief break from the heat
THURSDAY MORNING: We start out with another clear, mild morning. But a cold front begins moving into northern Arkansas, bringing a few extra clouds to this area. By midday, this front reaches central Arkansas. Temperatures only reach the lower to mid-80s by then. Southern Arkansas still heats up a bit more.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Record-breaking heat possible Wednesday
WEDNESDAY MORNING: We begin our Wednesday with clear skies and mild temperatures, mostly in the lower 70s. A few will be in the upper 60s. Temperatures heat up fast through the morning, reaching the mid-90s by midday. WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Temperatures climb up to about 101 degrees Wednesday afternoon with continued...
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Fall begins Thursday night at 8:03 p.m
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Even though it feels like summer, fall is here!. The autumnal equinox occurs Thursday at 8:03 p.m. in the Northern Hemisphere. The Autumnal Equinox is when the sun’s rays shine directly on the equator. This gives everyone on earth equal day and night. This...
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Little Rock hits 100° for the 17th time
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – For the 17th day in 2022, Little Rock has reached a high of at least 100°!. The last time we were in the triple digits was on August 15th when we reached 104°. This summer we reached 100° twice in June, thirteen times in July, once in August, and now once in September. 17 100° days is the most since 2012 when we saw 29.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox16.com
5 ways to introduce new hunters and anglers to the fold on National Hunting and Fishing Day
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – Join the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission this National Hunting and Fishing Day, Sept. 24, and help spread the joy of the outdoors to a new group of enthusiasts. National Hunting and Fishing Day is a special day to recognize...
fox16.com
2 winners of Illinois’ $1.34B Mega Millions jackpot come forward
DES PLAINES, Ill. (WGN) — The Illinois winners of July’s Mega Millions $1.34 billion historic lottery drawing have finally come forward. According to the Illinois Lottery, the prize will be shared by two people who agreed to split the jackpot if they won. The winners wish to remain anonymous but said they are “over the moon” with their Mega Millions win.
fox16.com
W.Va. announces $147M opioid settlement with CVS, Walmart
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Walmart and CVS Pharmacy have settled with the state of West Virginia for a combined total of $147 million in a lawsuit over the companies’ roles in contributing to the oversupply of prescription drugs that fueled the opioid epidemic in the country’s most impacted state, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced Tuesday.
Comments / 0