Spanish FA reveals 15 players have threatened to QUIT women's national team if coach Jorge Vilda is not fired as they are unhappy with management of injuries, changing room atmosphere and team selection
Fifteen players from the Spain women's squad have threatened to quit international duty if their coach Jorge Vilda is not fired, the Spanish FA (RFEF) has revealed. It has been reported that the Spanish women's team were in chaos last month, with players on the verge of a mutiny if the federation did not relieve Vilda of his duties.
Yardbarker
Loaned-out Chelsea misfit hits out at former Blues manager for “constantly contradicting himself”
Chelsea misfit Michy Batshuayi has hit out at former Blues manager Antonio Conte over what he feels were broken promises made to him when he first joined the club. The Belgium international moved from Marseille to Chelsea in the summer of 2016, and he insists he’d been told by Conte that he’d be playing regularly in a front two alongside Diego Costa.
