Save the Date: New England's Largest Zoo is Hosting a Harvest Festival & You're Invited!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
6 Fun Pumpkin Festivals Happening in Massachusetts The Whole Family Will Enjoy!Dianna CarneyMansfield, MA
4 Art Festivals Happening in Massachusetts That Will Inspire YouDianna CarneyRevere, MA
Free Admission to Local Art Festival Includes Live Music, Dance Performances & More!Dianna CarneyWestborough, MA
This Local Farm is Hosting a Fall Fun Event Every Weekend in September & October!Dianna CarneyDover, MA
Thyme Herbal Apothecary opens in Worcester, selling holistic treatments
When Heather Scirpoli and Britney Esper were working together as nurses at Worcester’s UMass Memorial Medical Center, they were happy, but felt like something was missing. Both had been at the hospital for about a decade, and while they loved helping people, both began to feel disenchanted with the state of the healthcare system. Especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, they began to understand that many people were looking for a way to take control of their health without relying entirely on the pharmaceutical industry.
Worcester's Taste of Shrewsbury Street to Return in October
WORCESTER - Over 40 bars and restaurants will be participating in this fall's Taste of Shrewsbury Street -- an evening filled with live music, local vendors and the opportunity to sample great food along Worcester's "Restaurant Row." The fall edition of Taste of Shrewsbury St. will take place on Oct....
foodieflashpacker.com
Best Pizza In Worcester MA | 5 Must-Try Pizza Restaurants In Worcester MA
Who has the best pizza in Worcester, Massachusetts? Most individuals like participating in this argument. Some restaurants in Central Massachusetts serve the classic Italian dish, which is saucy and laden with mozzarella and tomatoes. Some prepare it with a distinct kick. This popular meal has a place in everyone’s heart,...
iheart.com
Where Exactly Does 'Western Massachusetts' Begin?
BOSTON (WBZNewsRadio) - Where exactly does 'Western Massachusetts' begin?. The age old question has ironically much of the state divided. While some would say it's pretty clear-cut with Worcester being the dividing line, while others argue the boundaries start beyond that, say Springfield. Then there are those who feel the western part of the state is merely a state of mind. You're in western Mass. when you feel you're in western Mass.
It's Buy One, Get One Free Wednesdays at Brew City in Worcester
WORCESTER - On Wednesdays at Brew City on Shrewsbury Street in Worcester, customers can buy one food item for $14.99 or more and get a second one free. The offer is valid every Wednesday from 4 PM to 9 PM. The discount applies to the lower priced item and the maximum discount is $20.
There Was a Loud Explosion South of Boston, Massachusetts No One Can Explain
Stories have popped up across the region of a loud bang or noise that occurred in Swansea in southern Massachusetts just shy of 4 p.m. Wednesday (11/17/21). Hundreds of comments kept the conversation flowing, everyone with their own take and opinion on identifying the foreign sound, but that's the nature of the Facebook beast. It was mostly Swansea town locals, and speculation quickly turned to theories with everyone thinking they had the answer.
Salisbury Mansion's 250th Anniversary Celebration Starts this Weekend
WORCESTER - The Worcester Historical Museum is celebrating the 250th anniversary of the Salisbury Mansion with a series of events starting this weekend. The museum was constructed in 1772 for Stephen Salisbury near what is now Lincoln Square. The mansion was moved to its current location at 40 Highland St. in 1929.
Spotted lanternfly latest invasive species sighted in Worcester
WORCESTER — Residents are urged to report any sightings of the spotted lanternfly, after state officials confirmed the presence of the invasive insect in the city. State officials call it a small “satellite population” that was spotted earlier this month in the southeastern section of Worcester, southwest of Lake Quinsigamond. ...
Heart and soul roll up sleeves restoring classic autos at Old Soul Motor Co. in Worcester
WORCESTER — On most days if you drive past the Old Soul Motor Co. at 1051 Southbridge St., you will spy some vintage vehicle or another parked out front in need of some tender loving care. At least one of them is almost always a Volkswagen minibus. That's because Brandon Forsyth of Barre sold his...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: 6 ‘Mass Cash’ tickets from same store won $100,000 prize Monday; lottery says it’s not that uncommon
Six “Mass Cash” tickets from the same store winning the $100,000 prize on the same day might sound suspicious but the lottery said it’s not that uncommon. On Monday, seven “Mass Cash” tickets won the $100,000 prize. Six of them were sold at Super Petroleum in Quincy.
5 new package store licenses sought by Worcester businesses
WORCESTER — City license commissioners are expected to award five new package store licenses at a special meeting next week. The licenses were awarded to the city by the state after Worcester's population rose from 181,045 to 206,518 over a decade, according to the 2020 census. ...
foodieflashpacker.com
5 Outstanding Italian Restaurants in Worcester MA
Its location in the state’s center has earned Worcester the nickname “Heart of Massachusetts.” The city is also home to various intriguing and distinctive sites, landmarks, and restaurants. You’d assume that being New England’s second-largest city, Worcester would offer a plethora of eating options, and you’d be...
ABC6.com
More Massachusetts communities hit with contaminated water
PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WLNE) — Nearly two weeks after Mansfield issued a boil water order, more Massachusetts communities found themselves with contaminated water. On Thursday, North Attleborough schools turned off their water fountains ahead of the town announcing a boil water advisory. Shortly after, Plainville saw itself issuing the same...
Temperatures in Mass. in the 70s Wednesday, but thunderstorms loom on the horizon
By the afternoon, Wednesday may almost feel like a cool summer day in Massachusetts. Temperatures could reach the mid-70s from the coast to the Berkshires, and clearing clouds will gradually reveal sunshine throughout the day. But nothing lasts forever. On Thursday, the Autumnal Equinox brings both the official arrival of...
This Rhode Island Restaurant Still Offers Family-Style, All-You-Can-Eat Chicken Dinners
Family-style dinners are a lost art around the SouthCoast. Sitting down at a restaurant and being served platters of food that you share with everyone else at the table seems like an antiquated idea of dining out. Yet there is still something heartwarming about having the family sit around a...
Redwood trees will be planted in neighborhoods across Boston. Here’s why
BOSTON — Mayor Michelle Wu on Wednesday unveiled a plan to plant redwood trees in neighborhoods across Boston in an effort to fight climate change. While speaking at the Arnold Arboretum of Harvard University, Wu announced that the botanical research institution had gifted 10 dawn redwood trees to help the city bolster its tree canopy in a push to enhance livability and public health.
From eviction and hunger to med school, Southbridge native Rodriguez overcomes adversity
Staring at the two-week eviction notice on the door of the apartment she shared with her dad, the reality of Southbridge native Carla Rodriguez’s situation — then a senior at Bay Path Bay Path Regional Vocational Technical High School — did not set in until she spoke to a friend who cried upon hearing the news. Now a junior at Husson University in Maine, on track to apply for medical school and achieve her dream of becoming...
hot969boston.com
Two Boston Area Restaurants Named “Best in America,” See The List
When it comes to the best restaurants in America, there is some stiff competition. The New York Times came out with its list of the 50 Best Restaurants in America and there are two from Maine and two from Massachusetts on the list. According to the story, The Times says the list is based on their editors, food reporters and critics traveling from Oklahoma City to Puerto Rico to an island off the coast of Washington State. As far as their criteria, according to the New York Times “While we love to see a dynamic new dining room open its doors, we’re equally impressed by kitchens that are doing their best work years in. So while some of our picks debuted just this summer, others have been around for decades. The one thing they do have in common: The food is amazing.”
worcestercentralkidscalendar.com
Central MA Halloween Lights!
Some families love to decorate with Christmas lights and some do it for Halloween! Here is where you can find scary and not-so-scary Halloween displays to delight the whole family. Check the websites before heading out for the evening. Weather and family commitments may close the display on any given...
'The Bus Stops:' A Short Story by Nick Duffy
Worcester native Nick Duffy shares his short story "The Bus Stops," a tale of a man waiting for the public bus in Worcester. The part of his civic duty he got paid for was over, but now Jamie needed to wait for the bus. There were two bus stops outside the institution. The bus stop for bus 6 had a nice shelter where pedestrians could sit on a bench and wait. The shelter was white but there was pollen and graffiti covering the bench inside. The other bus stop was a lamppost with a rectangular sign for bus 3. According to the phone, bus 6 would arrive sooner. Jamie walked through the parking lot. It was so empty that he looked around without a care. It seemed like the landscaper raking with no sleeves was aware that Jamie should watch out for any cars, but Jamie got to the other side of the parking lot and did not get hit by a car, only walking over the painted lines on the pavement and exiting the grounds of the institution.
thisweekinworcester.com
