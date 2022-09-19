Read full article on original website
Related
First electric vehicle-only dealership proposed in Onondaga County
Manlius, N.Y. – A Chicago-based developer wants to put an auto dealership that exclusively sells electric vehicles in the town of Manlius. Electric Car Sales & Service would be located at 5427 North Burdick St., in what was formerly Fayetteville Dodge.
These Towns Have The Highest School Taxes In Erie County
As fall arrives in New York State, we begin to look forward to all of the great things that autumn has to offer us. Baseball season is starting to wrap up and football and hockey are starting to get underway. The leaves will be changing soon, and of course pumpkin spice everything is in the air.
wrfalp.com
NYS Sending $475 Million in Tax Relief Checks to Families, Low-Income Individuals
New York State is sending out $475 million in tax relief for families and low-income individuals. The New York Department of Taxation and Finance will soon begin sending direct financial assistance to 1.75 million New Yorkers who received the Empire State Child Credit and/or the Earned Income Credit on their 2021 state tax returns. New Yorkers can expect to receive their checks by the end of October.
NY Towns End Annual Property Tax Assessments
Two towns in New York State have ended annual property tax assessments as a result of skyrocketing tax rates. After a big spike in property tax assessments caused an uproar this year, elected officials in two Onondaga County towns have decided not to put their residents through that again next year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A New License Plate In New York State
There is nothing like taking a long ride around New York State in the fall. From Buffalo to Long Island, there are some amazing things to see and do. We are blessed here in New York State to have some of the most picturesque views in Autumn. Pumpkin picking, fresh cider and decorating for Halloween are all so fun! But there is something new this fall that some drivers are very excited about.
Company news: KeyBank hires LaShay Blaney
LaShay Blaney has joined KeyBank as a commercial analyst. Based in Syracuse, she will assist the Central New York commercial banking team in gathering financial and operational data about clients and prospects, and providing assessments and analysis of the data.
Don’t Throw This Out! New York State Is Mailing Families $100s
As we end September and head into the homestretch of 2022, New Yorkers are feeling an increased amount of stress for upcoming holiday expenses. If you’re worried about how inflation is going to affect your seasonal traditions, make sure to keep an eye on what comes in the mail – New York may be sending you a pleasant surprise.
Restaurant inspections: Lakeview Amphitheater bar, 3 others have violations; 69 satisfactory
Editor’s note: An article last week incorrectly reported an inspection report for the No. 1 Kitchen restaurant was for the No. 1 Kitchen in Manlius. The inspection report was for the No. 1 Kitchen on Nottingham Road in DeWitt. The incorrect information was provided by Onondaga County. ***
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Lincklaen House, a historic Cazenovia dining/lodging landmark, is for sale
Cazenovia, N. Y. — The historic Lincklaen House, built in 1835 and home to an independent boutique hotel and three restaurants, is looking for a new owner. The property at 79 Albany St. (Route 20) in the village of Cazenovia is scheduled to be sold via an online auction that will start Oct. 31. The starting bid is $700,000. The sale is being handled by Todd Wenzel of WYZE Commercial Real Estate in conjunction with the realty company Ten-x.
Syracuse Common Council keeps low profile on Councilor Amir Gethers’ arrest
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse Common Councilors have not conferred about the arrest of one of its members on charges of choking an ex-girlfriend, two lawmakers said this morning. Councilors Michael Greene and Latoya Allen said they do not know whether Amir Gethers will attend the council’s next regular meeting which occurs Monday.
Executive threw Hochul fundraiser weeks before landing $637M deal
Albany, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul maintains that when her administration paid a vendor $637 million last winter for Covid-19 tests, she was unaware the recipient was a campaign donor. “I was not aware that this was a company that had been supportive of me,” Hochul told reporters at...
WHEC TV-10
Consumer Alert: You may be eligible for a $270 check from the state!
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Your consumer alert is about your mailbox and the check that’s about to land in it. That’s right. Many of the parents reading this right now are going to get some early Christmas money. The governor and state legislature approved the stimulus checks as part of the 2023 budget. And while lots of budget measures have gotten lots of attention, this has not.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Halloween 2022: Haunted houses, hayrides, ghost tours, more in Central New York
If you’re looking for a screaming good time, check out our list of 2022 Halloween events in Central New York. There are more than a dozen haunted houses in the Syracuse area, plus spooky hayrides, trails of terror, ghost tours, scream parks and more thrills. Highlights include a new “devil’s dungeon slide to hell” at Fright Nights, a hearse ride with open casket seats at The Last Ride, a zombie zip line at Greek Peak, a Halloween bar crawl in downtown Syracuse, and chances to hear real ghost stories.
‘Empty promises’: Clay homeowners say Onondaga County has neglected Burnet Road properties
CLAY — Onondaga County has acquired the majority of the homes on Burnet Road in the town of Clay in the hopes of attracting a semiconductor manufacturer to the White […]
newyorkupstate.com
Future uncertain for former Upstate NY insane asylum, once biggest in the US (photos)
The grounds of Willard State Hospital, once the home of the largest mental institution in Upstate New York, once again lay abandoned as its last occupant, DOCCS’ Willard Drug Treatment Campus, has vacated. As FingerLakes1 reports, it’s lights out at the historic campus in Ovid. The property is one...
You can fish for free in any of New York’s streams, lakes or rivers this Saturday
There really is such a thing as a free (fish) lunch. On Saturday, anyone can wet a hook in any of New York state’s freshwater lakes, rivers, and streams—for free. No license required, although all other fishing regulations remain in effect. This Saturday’s free fishing day is one...
wutv29.com
Will take months and millions to recycle abandoned stash of hand sanitizer
ORISKANY, NY (WRGB) — It's the start of the last chapter in the saga of the very expensive NYS clean hand sanitizer that has been hidden away on the outskirts of a state facility in Central New York for months. Ever since we revealed the state of NY had...
Rural NY judge boasted about whipping out gun on Black man in court, judicial watchdog finds
A justice for a rural town northeast of Albany should be removed from office for boasting about a time he pulled out a semi-automatic handgun on a Black defendant in court, the state’s judicial conduct commission ruled Thursday. The town justice, Robert J. Putorti, long believed he had done...
1 Upstate NY place is among top 50 with fastest rising home values in state
Most of the places in New York with fast-rising home values are in the New York City area, but one among the top 50 is found in Upstate New York. The hamlet of Silver Bay in Warren County on the shores of Lake George ranks No. 32 in the state for the pace of its increase in home values, according to a recent list from Stacker. The website ranked locations in New York by the dollar change in the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending in July.
Syracuse compliance director assesses comfort level with NIL collectives and Adam Weitsman
Syracuse, N.Y. – In the past few weeks, two separate collectives and Adam Weitsman have made public their intention to support athletes hoping to monetize their names, images and likenesses (NIL). The 315 Foundation and Athletes Who Care operate independently of Syracuse University. The Syracuse-centric collectives pool money from...
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
60K+
Followers
49K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 6