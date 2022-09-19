Read full article on original website
The Atlanta Falcons are sitting at 0-2 on the season with two very different losses to start the season. The first game of the season can be tied directly to decisions that Dean Pees and Arthur Smith made in the 4th quarter. With a huge lead the coaching staff starting playing soft and running the ball as if the team was up thirty points and had the game out of reach.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren’t the only team with concerns at wide receiver in Week 3. There is also some uncertainty about which Green Bay Packers pass catchers will be available. How many wide receivers will the Green Bay Packers have available when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
A Washington Post exposé reveals the candid experiences of Black head coaches in the NFL, of which there have only been 26. Earlier this year, former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed a discrimination lawsuit against the NFL as result of his interview experiences with the New York Giants and the Denver Broncos.
