Do the Boston Celtics have a championship bench unit?

By now it is pretty clear the Boston Celtics have one of if not the best starting unit in the NBA heading into the 2022-23 season. But the same starting unit came up short against the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals due to the lack of bench support. The starters were overplayed and exhausted by the end of the six-game series.
Report: Celtics sign ex-Spurs big man to training camp deal

The Boston Celtics reportedly added frontcourt depth on Wednesday. According to CLNS Media's Bobby Manning, the C's signed big man Luka Samanic to a training camp deal on Wednesday. The move comes one day after the team waived forward Bruno Caboclo. With Samanic replacing Caboclo, Boston is back to having...
Celtics reportedly 'not planning' to sign a big-name veteran free agent

Those among the fans of the Boston Celtics who hoped to see the ball club sign a veteran big man to shore up their shaky frontcourt rotation in the news of the looming clean-up surgery for starting center Robert Williams III will be disappointed with new reporting from The Athletic’s Jay King.
Cardinals: St. Louis listed as potential destination for these 3 stars

The Athletic’s Jim Bowden listed the St. Louis Cardinals as a player for three of today’s stars via trade this offseason. The St. Louis Cardinals are no stranger to being linked to today’s biggest stars. They acquired both Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado in recent years via trade, and were a major player for Juan Soto at the 2022 trade deadline.
Report: Bruins sign veteran defenseman to PTO contract

The Boston Bruins had room to invite one more player to 2022 training camp, and it appears they're doing so. The Bruins are adding veteran defenseman Anton Stralman on a professional tryout contract, or PTO, 98.5 The Sports Hub's Ty Anderson reported Thursday. PTOs aren't standard NHL contracts, but allow...
